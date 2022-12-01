FOXBORO — The Buffalo Bills proved to be too much for the New England Patriots Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, winning their one-sided AFC East showdown, 24-10.
The Patriots struggled all night to get their offense going, but saw a brief flash of offensive brilliance on a 48-yard screen pass from Mac Jones to Marcus Jones, a defensive back and special teams player, to give New England its lone lead of the night at 7-3 in the first quarter.
The score answered a 40-yard Bills field goal from Tyler Bass on a drive where the Bills fell victim to penalties that led to a third-and-20 situation, resulting in the early field goal.
From then on, the Patriots couldn’t do anything of substance on offense, much to the chagrin of fans at Gillette Stadium while local cable television viewers in several communities — including North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield —were left in the dark, with viewers there reporting not being able to watch the game live. It was, however, available on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription, except it was the Patriots who paid the price on this night.
The Bills took the lead for good on the first play of the second quarter, with Stefon Diggs burning Jonathan Jones on an out route for an 8-yard receiving score to make it 10-7.
The Bills then added another touchdown on a 14 play, 56-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard reception by Gabe Davis. The drive following that for Buffalo ended in a punt, the first time the Bills had punted in 11 quarters against New England. The Bills had gone 23 straight drives without a punt against New England before doing so with 2:55 left in the first half.
Following another Patriots punt, the Bills made a rare miscue, fumbling away a potential scoring drive to the Patriots and giving them the ball on the plus side of the field right before halftime.
With a chance to cut into their deficit, and holding two timeouts with just over a minute left in the half, the Patriots could not convert for any points on the drive. A first down gain to put the Patriots on the 35-yard line led to the Patriots using their final timeouts of the half. The Patriots only gained four yards over the next three plays before lining up for a 48-yard field goal attempt by Nick Folk.
Folk’s attempt hit the crossbar and bounced out to turn the ball over to the Bills, an embodiment of nothing quite going right for New England. Entering halftime down 17-7, it was the last chance the Patriots had to score in the game until late in the fourth when Folk hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining in the game — making it the eventual final score of 24-10.
The Bills added their only touchdown in the second half off a Devin Singletary 1 yard run to cap a drive that went 15 plays for 94 yards while chewing up 8:55 off the clock to make it 24-7 with 14:31 left in the game.
Folk added a too little, too late field goal with 1:53 left to play in the game.
Allen led the Bills in passing with 233 yards on 22 completions while running back James Cook had 64 yards rushing on 14 carries and Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Rhamondre Stevenson paced the backfield for the Patriots with 54 yards on 10 carries while Marcus Jones led all Patriots receivers with 54 yards on two catches. Mac Jones had 195 yards passing on one score. In total, the Bills had over 38 minutes on offense, well over double the Patriots’ total.
Defensively for New England, Matthew Judon recovered a fumble, which came on a Josh Uche strip sack near midfield where the Patriots were unable to make anything of it. Davon Godchaux led the Patriots in tackles with 10, and Uche had the only two sacks for the Patriots. For the Bills, Tremaine Edmonds had six tackles, a team-high, and AJ Epenesa had one sack.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 6-6 on the season, leaving them needing to do major work over their next five games in order to sniff a playoff chance. Next up for the Patriots is the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12, a Monday night game, at 8:15. The Bills notched their first AFC East win after starting 0-2 in the division to improve to 9-3. They will play the Patriots again to close out the season on Jan. 8.