ATTLEBORO — The 2022 Attleboro Tennis Tournament concluded on Sunday, with winners being named across multiple divisions.
In the men’s senior bracket, Manny Toppins won 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3) in the final over Manny Pacheco. In the men’s open bracket, Jean-Paul Dujardin completed an undefeated run to knock off Mike Baalbaki in the final.
Dujardin won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in two sets. Baalbaki was trailing in the semifinal to Dave Gogoi before Gogoi retired to make way for Baalbaki in the final.
In the women’s open, Katie Mangiaratti won in two sets at 6-3, 7-5. The closed bracket saw Greg Bartek defeat Bruce Stachura 6-0, 6-1 to win the bracket.