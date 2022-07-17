Attleboro native Julia Strachan is taking her talents overseas to play in Sweden, the University of North Alabama women’s basketball program announced on Saturday,
Strachan, a 5-9 guard, will join IK Eos in Lund, Sweden. The team finished 9-17 in the Basketligan dam last season — the top women’s basketball league in Sweden.
A three-time NE10 Academic Honor Roll selection and a regular starter at Adelphi University, she joined North Alabama as a grad student pursuing a criminal justice degree and saw continued success. She scored a team season-high 35 points against Jacksonville in February and led the team in three-point baskets (91), attempts (208) and percentage (.438). She also led her team in field goals made (116).
The Lions finished 13-16 last season, with an 8-8 record in Atlantic Sun Conference play.