University of North Alabama senior guard Julia Strachan of Attleboro.

 Submitted photo

Attleboro native Julia Strachan is taking her talents overseas to play in Sweden, the University of North Alabama women’s basketball program announced on Saturday,

Strachan, a 5-9 guard, will join IK Eos in Lund, Sweden. The team finished 9-17 in the Basketligan dam last season — the top women’s basketball league in Sweden.

A three-time NE10 Academic Honor Roll selection and a regular starter at Adelphi University, she joined North Alabama as a grad student pursuing a criminal justice degree and saw continued success. She scored a team season-high 35 points against Jacksonville in February and led the team in three-point baskets (91), attempts (208) and percentage (.438). She also led her team in field goals made (116).

The Lions finished 13-16 last season, with an 8-8 record in Atlantic Sun Conference play.