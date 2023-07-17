NEWPORT — Jordan Thompson may be an “everyman” on the men’s pro tennis tour, but he has been ranked among the top 100 players in the world in each of the past seven seasons on the ATP circuit.
The 29-year-old Australian, seeded No. 7, posted a 6-0, 6-1 first-round win over New York City-born, two-time University of Illinois All-American Alek Kovacevic Monday in opening-round play at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Open.
“It’s a great surface, I really enjoy playing on the grass,” Thompson said of his sixth Newport appearance. “Anytime that there is a tournament on grass and I’m feeling fit, I’ll be here.”
Thompson won the first 10 games of the match, gaining service breaks in the second (with a double-fault), fourth (lost one point) and sixth (playing five deuce points) of the first set. He saved a break point in the fifth game.
Thompson gained service breaks in the second (lost one point), fourth (with a double-fault) and sixth games of the second set as well, dropping service for the lone time in the fifth game.
“I’m not a tall guy (six-foot), but my movement is good on grass – I stay quite low, I’m pretty quick around the court,” Thompson added.
Thompson, currently ranked No. 69 in the world, advanced to the finals of the Hertogenbosch (Netherlands) Tournament, beating Adrian Mannarino and Milos Raonic en route. He also advanced to the Surbiton, England Challenger Tournament semifinals, bowing to Andy Murray.
“The more matches that you play, the more comfortable that you get, the more confident that you get,” Thompson said, having won 11 of 24 ATP Tour matches this season and 16 of 19 Challenger Tour matches. “The more confident you get, I can’t ask for much more in my game.”
Against the 24-year-old Kovacevic, Thompson won an astonishing 77 percent (17 of 22) first-service points, won 61 percent (19 of 31) first-serve return points, winning 32 of 50 return points all told.
“There were a few long games, but it was a clean match,” Thompson added. “I felt very comfortable, I returned well and served well for the most part (facing just two break points) and made a lot of balls.”
Thompson won his first-round match at Wimbledon, but then bowed to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the second round. Prior to the All England Championships, he’s had some success, also winning first-round matches at Queens Club (England) and Mallorca (Spain) – 5-0 all told in opening-round matches on grass.
Thompson, the 2021 Hall of Fame semifinalist, is now 5-5 on the Bellevue Avenue grass. He has posted an 11-13 record on the ATP tour this season, 16-3 on the Challenger Tour, gaining a half-million dollars in earnings.
“It’s a nice feeling here, a holiday,” Thompson said. “I feel very relaxed. I have a good grass-court swing. I try not to look too far ahead,” he said of having No. 15 Tommy Paul, No. 35 Adrian Mannarino, No. 39 Ugo Humbert, defending champion and No. 58 Maxime Cressy and four-time champion John Isner in the Hall of Fame field. “Every match is tricky, it’s all about matchups.”
In other first-round matches, No. 8-seeded Corentin Moutet of Francedowned the University of Texas’s Eliot Spizzirri 7-6 (7), 6-0, and Great Britain’s Liam Brody beat Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki 6-1, 7-5.