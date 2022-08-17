For the first time ever, Providence College will host the Big East Conference Cross Country Championships at the Mark Coogan Course in Attleoboro.
The Friars play host in Attleboro on October 29, with the races kicking off at 11 a.m.
It will be the second scheduled race to happen at the Coogan Course this fall for the Friars. The men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to race there on Sept. 9 in its season-opening Friar Invitational.
More information on the meet will appear in The Sun Chronicle at a later date.