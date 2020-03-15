For the entirety of its illustrious 123-year history, the Boston Marathon, like the postman, allowed neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night to stay the runners from the swift completion of their appointed trek from Hopkinton to Boston.
Oh, there have been some tense moments at the Boston Athletic Association’s offices over the years when faced with dire meteorological circumstances that threatened the safety of the tens of thousands of athletes who convene in Boston for Patriots’ Day weekend — but the race has always gone on.
Even in 1918, at the height of World War I, the Marathon managed to complete its 22nd edition by staging a road race that featured military service divisions competing against one another in full uniform. The ceremonial relay race, with 10 men to a team, had each member running 21/2-mile intervals, passing a baton at each checkpoint.
But this has been a week, and a year, like no other, and even the venerable Boston Marathon has been brought to its knees, having now been postponed from its original April 20 staging until Sept. 14.
“On matters of public health and safety, we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the BAA, in discussing the coronavirus pandemic which has affected nearly every US sport. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”
Since the late 1980s, I have annually been involved in some capacity of working with the BAA in producing its publications for the annual 26.2-mile race. For the past 25 years, I served as the editor of its official race program and the race’s wrap-up edition, the Racers’ Record Book, through my past affiliation with the BAA’s media partner, the Boston Phoenix, and for the past seven years, Boston magazine.
For 2020, the BAA secured a deal with Yankee magazine to produce the books, so my editorial services were no longer needed. But it looks like I got out just in time, because it must have been a tremendously difficult couple of months for the BAA and its preparation for the race, since the burgeoning virus issue has, from day one, threatened to affect all aspects of human beings’ lives, and the 124th Boston Marathon was certainly no exception.
But I’m glad that the race wasn’t just flat-out canceled, because too many lives and their efforts on behalf of the Marathon would have been adversely affected.
Preparation for Marathon Weekend and all of the BAA’s additional road races make for a year-round effort, and to break the tradition of holding the annual Patriots’ Day showcase event would have been a tremendous setback — for the organizers, for the athletes, for the fans, and everyone associated else with the race.
So how will a Sept. 14 Boston Marathon differ from an April 20 race?
Well, the benefits of the nearly five months of extra time will be numerous, although they probably don’t outweigh the negatives.
On the plus side, the athletes who have qualified for Boston will obviously have additional time to train, which can be an advantage if a) a runner hasn’t quite built up the desired mileage to feel comfortable running a marathon distance yet (although weather was certainly not a factor this past “winter” in New England); b) an athlete is recuperating from nagging injuries which may have compromised his ability to run the full race without aggravating an injury; or c) elite runners who might have skipped Boston altogether because they instead trained for either the April 26 London Marathon, or the Olympic Trials in Atlanta, can now come to Boston in the fall. Because the US Trials for the Tokyo Games were held on Feb. 29, Boston fan favorites Des Linden and Galen Rupp probably wouldn’t have risked injury in Boston this spring while preparing for Olympic glory this summer.
Another plus for the athletes: avoiding the finicky nature of April weather that has, as mentioned, oftentimes threatened the Boston Marathon being staged at all.
But perhaps the biggest benefit, other than (hopefully) avoiding the health risks associated with the coronavirus circulating among 30,000-plus athletes, is the additional time that those thousands of runners who are running for charity will now have to fundraise. Those extra funds could make big differences in the lives of those less fortunate.
But the negatives for the rescheduling of the race are also numerous. For instance:
- Many athletes who committed to running on April 20 may not be able to reschedule their flights, or might have conflicts in September.
- None of those world-class athletes who are running the Olympic Marathon Aug. 8-9 in Tokyo will be sufficiently recharged to run Boston just a month later, and those elite runners are often the lifeblood of the Boston Marathon.
- Any athlete committed to one of the sport’s other World Marathon Majors races, specifically the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11, will likely not be able to run Boston less than a month before the Chicago race.
- The Boston Marathon is traditionally run on Patriots’ Day, which is annually the third Monday in April, and is a state holiday in Massachusetts and Maine. Monday, Sept. 14 is not a holiday in Boston, and although Bay State governor Charlie Baker is likely to introduce legislation that will make Sept. 14 a one-time-only holiday, there is one big difference between putting on the race in April versus September: Patriots’ Day kicks off school-vacation week for thousands of folks each April; in September, Marathon Monday may be a holiday, but the rest of the week will be business as usual in the Commonwealth, and that will certainly affect the crowds, the field of race participants, and the inherent gaiety of the day’s events. A side effect will also be a lot less tourist money coming into the city for a non-Patriots’ Day event.
- Finally, for the BAA: their entire schedule that revolves around the April race is completely shot, and the alterations will have rippling effects for all of their other events, including their annual fall races. And the logistics of planning another Boston Marathon just seven months after the last one will be nightmarish, methinks.
Plus, the BAA will now have to put out a whole new race program, because the one that they’ve already published and printed for the original April 20 race is now obsolete!
Look, as mentioned, I’m glad the Boston Marathon will (allegedly) be run in 2020. It’s just going to be a lot different — for a lot of folks — and I hope that its rescheduling doesn’t hijack the appeal, the history, and the inherent tradition that the Boston Marathon bestows upon New England, the US, and the world each April.
Fingers crossed.
