When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I did as I normally do: check the ESPN home page to determine if anything groundbreaking had happened overnight.
The unmissable “breaking news” banner that lit up the ESPN page was announcing that the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown had signed his five-year supermax contract extension. But to the right of that announcement, buried among the lesser-important stories in the Worldwide Leader’s toteboard was what most Boston sports fans considered the most important news of the day, if not the year.
“Bruins captain (Patrice) Bergeron announces retirement.”
It was not a shocking development around here, but it nevertheless both stung and elicited begrudging happiness.
It hurt because Bergeron had been the most important Boston Bruins player since Ray Bourque left for the Colorado Avalanche over 20 years ago, and now we wouldn’t get to see him play anymore, especially after the disappointment of the failed Stanley Cup playoff run that saw the B’s fail miserably, losing in the seventh game of their first-round series against eighth-seeded Florida. That early exit capped a historic regular season team-wise but marked a shocking conclusion for what seemed like the capper to Bergeron’s (and teammate David Krejci’s) magnificent careers; they would not hoist the Stanley Cup again together and skate off into the sunset. Instead, only the magic memories of that record-breaking regular season will leave locals fans wondering if the Bruins’ last best chance at a Stanley Cup – only their second in the last 50 years – was gone forever, given the impending suspected retirement of Bergeron and, likely, Krejci.
But Tuesday’s announcement also generated a sense of satisfaction for Bruins fans who had seen their Bruin-for-life battle through numerous significant injuries over his two-decade career, including some that were concussion-related, and that was always a scary prospect for an athlete who was often a target by opposing teams but on the sideline was a loving husband and father of four young children.
Personally, I will miss the class act that was Patrice Bergeron. From 1986 through approximately 2010, I was the editor of the Bruins’ team yearbook, and with those responsibilities came the relished opportunity each September to attend the team’s training camp up in Wilmington and take one of the projected star players out to lunch across the street to tape a one-on-one interview for a feature article to appear in the yearbook.
Over the years, you can probably imagine how exciting it would have been for a commoner like myself to sit down with and talk for an hour-plus with NHL royalty, including the likes of Bourque, Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Marc Savard, along with assorted head coaches and front-office types.
But one of my favorite interviews was with a 20-year-old Patrice Bergeron in the fall of 2005, which was a kickoff to a season that had seen the previous NHL season cancelled because of the owner-orchestrated lockout of players.
Bergeron could have been like most players and just sat on the outside and watched the un-played season come and go, but instead chose to play for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence — a choice that makes perfect sense in retrospect for the student of the game and the culture of the league. Already the youngest player on the parent club when he was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft (45th overall) and having jumped straight to the NHL as an 18-year-old, Bergeron played for the P-Bruins as their youngest player and was fourth in team scoring and helped lead Providence to the Eastern Conference Finals.
When I asked him about that decision during our interview, his answer was, as always, sophisticated and mature.
“I wanted to stay close to Boston, and Providence was only 45 minutes away,” Bergeron said. “Also, I wanted to keep learning English more, so I thought it was the best option. And because (the AHL) was (considered) the second-best league in the world, I would have been able to keep playing, keep getting better.”
Amazingly, Bergeron upon his draft day spoke little to no English, but he obviously worked at it once he came down from his native Quebec to join the Bruins’ preseason camp in the fall of 2003. When I spoke with him two years later, his English was nearly flawless, and you would have never guessed that he had only been fluent in it for fewer than two years. He was thoughtful, respectful, introspective, and appreciative of his burgeoning career, even though it was still anyone’s guess about the impact he would have on the Bruins, who were just an average (or below) throughout the decade of the 2000s even with game-changers Zdeno Chara and Marc Savard having joined the team as free agents in 2006.
Another thing I admired about Patrice that day was that he brought along his father to the lunch spot for the interview, even though his dad spoke absolutely no English and was silent during the entire lunch. Perhaps he was just there for the free meal, but it was obviously important for the young Bergeron to have his father at camp and whenever else they could.
Chara became the team’s captain immediately upon his arrival in Boston (because his contract stipulated that he had to wear the “C”), but as the years unfolded, it was clear that Bergeron was the true captain of the team, through his beyond-his-years on-ice performance and his quiet leadership.
When I interviewed his teammates for the Bergeron article in 2005, they described the youngster as follows: Brad Boyes: “A lot of fun,” “good sense of humor,” and “awesome”; Andrew Raycroft: “Laid-back,” “always comical,” and “a good solid guy”; Joe Thornton: “Very mature,” and “I’m excited to keep watching him grow and play like a stud out there”; Hal Gill: “On the ice, he surprises me every day.”
In the summer of 2009, the Bruins hosted a DVD-release party for the Bruins’ 85 years of play in the NHL, and through my connections with the team, I got to go, and at one point during the party, I spied Bergeron and Chara off to the side hanging out with each other, and I, not about to miss out on the opportunity to speak with them again, wandered over and thanked them both for allowing me to interview them years earlier for their respective profiles. While neither Bruin probably had any recollection of ever meeting me before, they were both friendly, cordial, and welcoming.
During his 19-year career, Bergeron was a high-IQ player, smart positionally, and practically made the Selke Trophy (as best defensive forward in the league) his sole property. At 37, in his final season here, he won it for a record sixth time, and he was obviously a fundamental force on the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011, made it to the Final only to lose to Chicago in 2013 and St. Louis in 2019, and in his final season, anchored the top line on a team that won 65 regular-season games, a league record. He won gold medals for Canada in two Olympics and his play on the top line of Canada’s World Cup team in 2016, alongside Sidney Crosby and Bruins teammate Brad Marchand, was nothing short of remarkable. He has constructed a Hall-of-Fame résumé and will undoubtedly become a first-ballot member of the hallowed hall’s class of 2026, in his first year of eligibility (assuming he stays retired).
We will always wonder about the what-ifs over the years regarding the Bruins’ lack of finish in the playoffs, particularly in 2013, 2019, and this past season, but no one should be blaming Bergeron. By the time that the decisive Game 6 against Chicago in the 2013 Cup Final came around, Bergeron was playing with cracked ribs, torn cartilage and a punctured lung suffered in Game 5, plus a separated shoulder sustained during the first period of that Game 6. He logged 17:45 of ice time in the loss, then wound up in the hospital, although he probably would have found a way to talk his way back onto the United Center ice for a Game 7 against the immensely talented Blackhawks. This past season, Bergeron had the misfortune of suffering a herniated disc in his back in the final regular-season game, and he was never really the same in that fated first-round series against the Panthers.
Figuring out what the Bruins will look like without No. 37 on the ice is fodder for another day, but for now, I’m grateful for the chance to meet, talk with, and watch Patrice Bergeron over the years. Few athletes carried themselves with the class and grace that he did, and he is an obvious role model for athletes in any sport who will be greatly missed in so many ways.
And if Bruins fans are still disappointed that Bergeron “only” led the team to that 2011 silver chalice, understand that it could have been very, very different.
Pity the Canadiens, for example, for bypassing Bergeron, the Quebec native, at No. 40 in that 2003 Draft. Cory Urquhart, the player Montreal selected in that spot, never made it to the NHL, and the Canadiens haven’t won a Cup in 30 years. If Bergeron had played instead for the Habs, that drought would likely not be anywhere close to where it is now (and the Bruins’ dearth of Cups might still be ongoing), so Boston fans should cherish the leadership and the wondrous hockey playmaking that Bergeron brought to the team over his 19 seasons here.