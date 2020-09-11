FOXBORO — Three matches have been added to the current regular season MLS schedule of the New England Revolution.
Following Saturday’s match at the Philadelphia Union, New England will host New York City FC on Sept. 19 (kickoff time to be determined), host Montreal on Sept. 23 (7:30 p.m.) and visit D.C. United Sept. 27 (7 p.m.).
Nine other matches are expected to be added to the regular-season schedule, culminating in a 23-match regular season schedule for the Revolution.
Through 10 matches thus far, New England currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-2-5 record (14 points). The Revolution are winners of two straight away from home.
MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular-season schedule in the coming weeks as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets in charting a course for the completion of the season.
In addition to announcing regular-season match details through September, MLS also confirmed qualification details and the competition format for the MLS Cup Playoffs. The playoffs will again consist of single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded team and follow a straight bracket format through the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.
As previously announced, in an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Eight teams from the 12-team Western Conference will qualify directly to round one. The top six seeds from the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify directly to round one.
Eastern Conference seeds 7-10 will each compete in a play-in match to determine the two additional Eastern Conference teams that will qualify for the playoffs.
Each of the three newly scheduled games mark 2020 rematches for the Revolution. New England is 1-1 against Montreal, 0-1 against NYCFC and 1-0-1 against D.C. United.
In accordance with state and local health guidelines, Revolution home games at Gillette Stadium will remain closed to fans until further notice.
