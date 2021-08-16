PROVIDENCE — Brad Marchand is the prime example of how a player develops his career as a professional hockey player, working through the ranks of the Boston Bruins organization, including a stop in Providence.
What Marchand did off of the ice, his impact and words of wisdom at the Bruins’ Player Development Camp was a tremendous teaching tool.
“Sometimes it takes guys that first year to understand the commitment and the work ethic that has to go into it,” said Ryan Mougenel, who was named the new head coach of the Providence Bruins last Friday.
All those young players need only to look to Marchand as an example.
“I didn’t realize how special that he is, how valuable he is to the organization,” Mougenel added of the NHL All-Star. “He’s talking about the commitment and work ethic that he’s put in at that level and it showed our guys.”
The 45-year-old Mougenel is the 13th head coach of the Providence Bruins, succeeding Jay Leach, who departed the organization to join the staff of the NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken.
Mougenel has been an assistant in Providence since the 2018-19 season. Over the past three seasons since Mougenel joined the organization, the P-Bruins have a record of 91-51-13-8 and have won two straight Atlantic Division titles.
“This is the premier job in the AHL, I am grateful, honored and super-humbled to assume this position,” said Mougenel. “It’s a lot different than any of the other places that I’ve been.
“It (Providence, southeastern Mass.) is an amazing hockey community. It has an extremely passionate fan base. It’s very rewarding to have people speak highly of me,” he added. “This is an incredible opportunity to continue working with an amazingly talented coaching staff and dedicated management group that produce players who represent the rich tradition of Bruins excellence.
“I am extremely appreciative for the many relationships that have supported me on this journey. We have first-rate fans here in Providence and I am looking forward to another successful season.”
Mougenel’s AHL coaching career began as an assistant coach with the Hershey Bears during the 2013-14 season. After one season in Hershey, Mougenel moved on to the San Jose Sharks organization and served as an assistant coach with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and Worcester Sharks from 2014-18.
“The Bruins organization has had great success promoting from within and maintaining continuity behind our bench,” said Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson in making the announcement. “We are all looking forward to watching Ryan continue that positive run. Maintaining the standard of consistent player development, on-ice success, and pace of practice are just three of many boxes we believe Ryan checks off as our new head coach.”
The Scarborough, Ontario, native began coaching professional hockey in the ECHL, where he served as an assistant coach with the Fresno Falcons from 2005-09 before being hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Wranglers prior to the start of the 2009-10 season.
“What I’m fortunate for is working with very special coaches,” Mougenel said of his many stops before arriving at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. “Larry Robinson had a strong impact on me. Bryan Marchment is another one, like John Ferguson, Trent Whitfield, Dirk Graham, Jay Leach.
“There’s a lot of excitement for me to work with these young players, that are maturing in their game.”
As a player, Mougenel played in the IHL with Quebec and the Cleveland Lumberjacks. He spent most of his career in the ECHL, skating with the Hampton Roads Admirals, Chesapeake Icebreakers, Jackson Bandits, and Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies. In 180 career games, Mougenel scored 46 goals and added 59 assists for 105 points. The former right wing’s playing career ended in 2003.
“The thing is maintaining the standards that (Jay) Leach put in place,” Mougenel said. “That was a big part of me inheriting this job, that I recognize the standards that have to be brought every day.
“For us, it’s the same identity, We’re going to dictate how we play, how we compete and we’re going to have strong teammate values. It’s a great atmosphere, we’ve created an environment where guys want to come here and that’s a testament to the Bruins. You come here, you get the tools and there’s no excuse for you not to grow and develop.”
