When I moved to Boston back in 1984, I knew that I was improving greatly upon my chances of becoming a bona fide sportswriter. After all, upstate New York, where I grew up, had very limited opportunities to cover major sports, and the Utica (NY) newspapers where I worked focused primarily on local high schools and minor league hockey and baseball.
When the hick from upstate New York began to realize that his background was not going to be what the sports departments of the Boston Globe or Herald would be looking for, I settled for a production role at an arts-and-entertainment weekly.
But my timing was stellar. Within a couple of years there, my paper had somehow landed the contract to publish the Boston Bruins’ Official Team Yearbook — a publication that hadn’t been continued after the Bobby Orr glory years of the early 1970s.
In my early years of overseeing it, I was limited to just editing and production of the yearbook, but in my fourth year as editor, I was assigned to write up a retrospective of the 1969-70 Bruins, who were in 1990 celebrating the 20{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of that first modern-day Cup.
It was a thrilling opportunity, but I was terrified. There on a piece of paper were the phone numbers of nearly every member of that legendary team, including goaltender Gerry Cheevers, captain John Bucyk, Derek Sanderson, and yes, No. 4 in your program, Bobby Orr. I felt I had no business talking to men of such Boston Rushmore-esque stature, and mustering the nerve to even dial the phone was almost coronary-inducing.
It all turned out fine, and I got more comfortable as I went down the list, and the guys that I did reach — Cheevers, Gary Doak, Bucyk, Johnny “Pie” McKenzie, Don Marcotte, head coach Harry Sinden, broadcaster Fred Cusick, and Sanderson — were gracious and forthcoming, and made it easy for an interviewing neophyte like myself. Although I was unable to reach Orr and Phil Esposito, the story was viewed as a success.
In 1996, the Bruins decided that they wanted a player interview as the centerpiece for the yearbooks moving forward, and, fortunately, I got the call again, only this time the interviews would be in person, after a team practice at the team’s facility in Wilmington. Some sit-downs took place in the team’s locker room, others over lunch at a nearby restaurant.
So in October of 1996, I got thrown immediately into the fire, interviewing the team’s captain. You guessed it, it was 17-year veteran . . .
Ray Bourque
Background: Bourque was already 35 when we sat down, and as he entered his 18{sup}th{/sup} season with the team as its first-round draft pick (eighth overall) in 1979, the Montreal native was poised to break Bucyk’s team scoring record of 1339 points sometime that season.
Mood: Bourque was very relaxed and free with his time, and opened up about his lengthy career but also about his family, which I was reticent to ask about.
Quote: “Until I came to Boston, I was a Canadiens fan, but that changed in a hurry after you figure out the rivalry and everything that comes with it. But I was just happy to come to a good team, a good organization. It was very easy to make the switch.”
Aftermath: Bourque ultimately played nearly 21 seasons in Boston, but as the Bruins stumbled to a last-place finish in 1999-00, he asked to be traded, and the club obliged by sending him to the powerhouse Avalanche, and a year later, he won his first and only Cup with Colorado, and promptly retired three weeks later.
Joe Thornton (2000)
Background: The No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NHL draft, Thornton joined the Bruins as an 18-year-old, but played sparingly. He was brought along slowly, but blossomed, and when we sat down in Oct. 2000, he was about to embark on a 37-goal season, eventually becoming the cornerstone for the Bruins franchise as it rebuilt itself again.
Mood: What a delightful young man. He had just turned 21, and he was enormously outgoing and charismatic, but also a bit of a goofball, as most 21-year-olds are who have not attended college. But he was just loads of fun and a joy to be with.
Quote: On playing his first game against his idol, Wayne Gretzky: “I remember my first shift on the ice against (him) – we were matching lines against New York, and I get out there, and all the way from the bench I hear, ‘Joe, change (lines)!’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not changing, I’ve just got to stay out here. I’m gonna follow Gretzky around a little bit.’ ”
Aftermath: Thornton appeared on the yearbook’s cover three of the next four years, and became the team’s captain in 2002. His numbers took a deep dive in 2003-04 (culminated by a 0-0—0 showing in a seven-game playoff loss to the Canadiens), and after the lockout season, the Bruins apparently ran out of patience with their 26-year-old captain, and shockingly shipped him off to San Jose. The change in scenery obviously helped, as Thornton compiled a 125-point season en route to the league MVP. He has been in San Jose ever since, but has never won a Cup there, and since his 23-year career has likely been cut short this spring, it’s likely he’ll retire as a future Hall-of-Famer.
Patrice Bergeron (2005)
Background: Played as an 18-year-old rookie in 2003-04, and was only in his second full season when the shy centerman joined me for lunch, bringing along his Canadian father, who spoke no English and was silent the entire time. Patrice’s English was pretty good for a young man who had spent nearly his entire life in Canada. He was about to embark on a 31-42—73 scoring line and become one of the mainstays of the Bruins through this current interrupted season.
Mood: He was a bit quiet, but very serious and mature beyond his years. We talked for a long time and I found him very interesting, confident, classy, and wise for such a young man new to this country. What you see is what you get.
Quote: During the strike year, when he was asked to play minor-league hockey: “I wanted to stay close to Boston, and Providence was only 45 miles away. Also, I wanted to keep learning English more, so I thought it was the best option. And because (the AHL) was considered the second-best league in the world, I would have been able to keep playing, keep getting better.”
Aftermath: Bergeron led the 2010-11 Bruins to the Stanley Cup, as well as two other Cup Finals this decade. If not for a certain 6-9 Czech defenseman, Bergy would have been the team’s captain a long time ago.
Marc Savard and Zdeno Chara (2006)
Background: The Bruins were coming off a disappointing 2005-06 season, but finally made a splash in free agency, signing two of the league’s hottest commodities, but also two of the most contrasting styles. On one hand, you had a 5-10 speedy American centerman, and joining him in Boston was the aforementioned towering veteran defenseman. The pair didn’t immediately change Boston’s fortunes, but in time the culture changed, and they became integral parts of the Bruins’ rise to Stanley Cup champions.
Mood: Not surprisingly, completely opposite. Savard was a motormouth but an entertaining, humorous guy who obviously loved the game, but also enjoyed being a rascally human being as well. Bubbly and energetic, the team prankster had obviously endeared him right away to his new teammates. Meanwhile, Chara was almost robotic, very measured with his responses, and quite a different animal from Savard in terms of demeanor and personality.
Aftermath: My final paragraph to the dual profile read (presciently), “. . . but what little (the pair have) in common could be exactly what this up-and-coming Bruins team needs. It may be a stern stare at practice one day, and a pie in the face the next -- and it's clear who'll dole out which -- but new teammates Marc Savard and Zdeno Chara are going to be the Hub of Hockey’s X Factor and Z Factor, respectively, as New England’s fans get poised to adore their hockey team all over again. And as a result, maybe, just maybe, the Boston Bruins’ long-awaited turning point will come to pass.” Sadly, Savard only played three full seasons in Boston because of concussion issues, but his name (and Big Z’s) got etched on Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2011, Savard’s final season in the NHL.
