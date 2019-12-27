Gadzooks! Can the National Hockey League season really be nearly halfway over already?
Indeed it is. You’re probably aware how the 2019-20 edition of the Boston Bruins are doing so far, but how about the rest of the league? Who’s up and who’s down — and what does an early glance at the playoff picture look like?
Out west, the biggest surprise is the role reversals of the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes. The Sharks got to the conference finals last season, bowing to the eventual Cup champion Blues, but this season, San Jose is tied for the worst record in the West at 16-20-2, and is below .500 on home ice with just one victory in its last 10 games. The Sharks will be hard-pressed to even return to the postseason, much less the conference final.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes, a team that has qualified for the playoffs just four times this century, including seven straight non-playoff appearances, are tied with Vegas for the Pacific Division lead. Arizona didn’t notch its 21st win of the season last year until Jan. 16, but it has already matched that win total, and it’s still December.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the Western Conference is still being dominated by the defending champion Blues, who a season ago were just 15-16-4 and had the second-worst point total in the NHL before going 24-6-4 from Jan. 21 onward en route to the franchise’s first-ever Cup.
St. Louis fortunately didn’t dig itself a big hole this season, and its 24-8-6 record is best in the West. Excluding playoffs, the Blues have gone 48-14-10 since being .500 last January, and have won six in a row, outscoring the opposition 24-11 in the process. They have taken 10 of their past 13 games and have also won eight straight against Western Conference opponents.
Another team to watch in the West is the sneaky-good Colorado Avalanche, whose 23-11-3 mark is second-best in the conference despite a lengthy injury list. The Avalanche should be fully healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season once 2017 fourth-overall pick Cale Makar, a premier defenseman, returns. Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz went 6-0-1 with a .942 save percentage across seven appearances this month, and the offense has been top-notch, ranking second in the league in goals with 134.
Winnipeg is 21-14-2, but benefited from the NHL’s second-easiest schedule thus far, and predictably, Dallas and Vegas are in the mix with identical records (20-14). Edmonton (20-16-4), a team that has missed the playoffs in 12 of its past 13 seasons, seems to be finally seeing its slew of high draft picks over the years begin to blossom, although goaltending continues to be an issue.
Calgary, Nashville, Vancouver, and Minnesota are all within a point of each other contending for the second wild-card slot in the West.
The Eastern Conference seems to have more of the elite teams in the league at this halfway point. Both SI and NHL.com have six of the top eight teams in their power rankings coming out of the East, led by the high-flying Capitals, who boast the NHL’s best record (27-7-5). The Capitals have won 11 of their last 14 games, and they’ve done that even though they’ve scored the second-fewest power-play goals in hockey over that span. Washington’s 7-3 loss to Boston prior to the holiday break was the first time that the team had lost a game by more than three goals this season. They’re also a remarkable 16-4-1 on the road, lead the league in goals (139), and their goal differential (+27) is second-best in the NHL, behind only Boston.
Speaking of the B’s, a year ago, the Bruins were just 20-14-4 at this point in the season, but this year they’re already 23-7-9, and hold a nine-point lead in the Atlantic Division over the surging Maple Leafs. If Boston can retain its second-best record in the East, it would avoid a first-round playoff matchup against its once-powerful division mates, Tampa Bay or Toronto – although an opening-round series against the perennially talented Penguins wouldn’t be a cakewalk, either.
The Bruins have lost only one home game in regulation (13-1-8) all season, but there are some concerns. They are 0-5 in shootouts and 2-4 in OT while having already suffered confounding losses to the likes of the Red Wings (9-26-3), Blackhawks (15-17-6), Senators (16-18-4), and Kings (15-20-4). Prior to their pasting of the Capitals on Monday, the B’s had just one win in their prior nine games; and featured blueliners Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy left the Washington game with injuries.
On the bright side, the Black & Gold have lost only two games all season by more than two goals (back-to-back three-goal losses earlier this month to Colorado and Ottawa), and 12 of the team’s 16 losses have been by a single goal.
Other teams on the rise? The Islanders (23-9-3), who had a surprising run to the conference semifinals last season; the Flyers (21-11-5), a .500 team a year ago and a franchise that hasn’t gotten out of the first round of the playoffs since 2012; the Hurricanes (22-13-2), who got all the way to the East Final last season before getting blitzed by the Bruins; and the Canadiens (18-13-6), who have uncharacteristically missed the playoffs three of the past four seasons.
The biggest surprises of the first half are unfolding in Toronto and Tampa Bay. A year ago at this time, the Leafs were barreling along with a 26-11-2 mark, but this season they’re just 21-14-4 (which cost head coach Mike Babcock his job), although they’ve won eight of their last nine, and are 12-4 since Sheldon Keefe took the coaching reins. Strangely, though, Monday’s victory over the Jets was the first time all season the Leafs’ backup goaltender, Michael Hutchinson, won a game. (By comparison, Boston backup Jaroslav Halak is 9-3.)
Meanwhile, what the heck is going on with the Lightning? Last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners (but first-round playoff bumpkins) were 31-7-2 on New Year’s Day en route to the East’s best record, but this season they’re only 18-13-4 and in danger of missing the postseason altogether. Admittedly, they’re only six points out of the second wild-card slot at this point, but oh how the mighty have fallen.
If the playoffs were to begin today, here are the first-round matchups:
Eastern Conference: Washington (1) vs. Carolina (Wild Card 2); Boston (2) vs. Pittsburgh (WC1); NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia (Metropolitan 2-3); Toronto vs. Montreal (Atlantic 2-3).
Western Conference: St. Louis (1) vs. Calgary (WC2); Arizona (2) vs. Dallas (WC1); Colorado vs. Winnipeg (Central 2-3); Vegas vs. Edmonton (Pacific 2-3).
Next week: the NBA at the halfway point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.