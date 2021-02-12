Back on Jan. 21, Bruins fans were gnashing their teeth.
It may have only been the fourth game of this abbreviated 56-game NHL season, but Boston — last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winner for the NHL's best regular-season record — came into the game at just 1-1-1 after having won their season opener in a shootout in New Jersey.
Although winning a shootout had to be some kind of relief for the B’s, given their 0-7 record in that OT format last season, they then fell in OT to the Devils two days later. Worse, on MLK Day, the Bruins dropped a lackluster 1-0 decision to the Islanders, then were faced with playing a pair of home games against the powerful Philadelphia Flyers, who had emerged as the top seed in the East after the pandemic break last season heading into the playoffs.
So there were the Bruins, in their fourth game of the season but having scored just three regulation goals to that point, and worse, down 2-0 to Philadelphia at the end of two periods at TD Garden. I wouldn’t have been surprised if a lot of Bruins fans simply turned the game off and went out and played outside.
But suddenly, something clicked in that decisive third period, as Boston scored more goals (four) in that period than they had in their previous trio of games combined, forcing overtime. The Bruins then actually won another shootout to improve to 2-1-1.
Fluke? Nah, because two nights later, the Bruins clocked the Flyers 6-1, and Boston has been off to the races ever since. With their 1-0 shutout of the Rangers Friday night, the B’s improved to 10-1-2 and lead the loaded eight-team “Mass Mutual East” division, which contains the only teams that the Bruins will play during this convoluted 2021 regular season.
After stunning the Flyers, the always-competitive Penguins came to town, and despite blowing a 2-0 third-period lead, Boston racked up its first overtime-period win, 3-2. Two nights later, similar to their Philly scenario, the B’s pounded the Pens into submission, 4-1, to finish up the brief two-game series.
That run of success since Game 3 by the Bruins was amplified by the fact that Boston opened its season without the services of winger David Pastrnak, who had offseason surgery after tying for the lead league in goals last season with 48 in just 70 games.
“Pasta” returned to the B’s on Jan. 30 against the vaunted Capitals, who were just a season removed from the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship. The Capitals over the years had been a constant thorn in Boston’s side, and the B’s had lost eight of the previous nine contests played in DC, and between 2015 and 2017, the Caps had beaten the Bruins in 12 of their 13 overall meetings.
When Washington jumped out to a 3-0 lead, it appeared to be the “same old Bruins,” but Boston rallied to tie in the third, with defenseman Charlie McAvoy knotting the game with just 58 seconds left in regulation. Not surprisingly, Caps captain Alexander Ovechkin won it with an OT winner, but no one could have expected Boston to fall behind 3-0 two nights later and again rally to tie the game, and this time win it, with four unanswered third-period goals to prevail, 5-3.
It happened again in Philly two nights later: Boston fell behind 3-1, then got a pair of power-play goals in the final eight minutes, including the equalizer by Pastrnak with 15 seconds left, and Boston won its fourth overtime game to improve to 7-1-2. Boston completed its second straight two-game sweep of the Flyers with a 2-1 victory that saw the B’s fall behind 1-0 in the opening minute of the third period, only to score a pair of goals within a 27-second span of the third.
Surprise, surprise: the Bruins surrendered the opening goal to the Rangers at MSG on Wednesday, but folks around here knew better than to put too much stock in that, and sure enough, Boston won its fifth overtime game of the season, 3-2, and that’s where we stood heading into Friday night’s rematch against the Blueshirts.
The Bruins cannot expect this kind of living-on-the-edge play to carry them through the season, given that seven of their 10 wins have been by a single goal, but thus far, they’re obviously a never-say-die squad that sees no deficit as too big, even in the latter stages of a game.
In their 9-0-1 stretch dating back to the Islanders’ shutout loss, Boston fell behind in six of those games, and came back to win all but one, with four of those deficits by two goals or more.
Even the most jaded Bruins fans might be saying that the team is just getting its fans’ hopes up again. After all, this is the franchise that has gone 1-7 in Stanley Cup Finals since 1972, and if not for three overtime victories in the opening round of the 2011 playoffs against the hated Canadiens, the Bruins could be looking at a 50-year Cup drought.
This is also practically the same Bruins team that squandered a chance for their seventh chalice in franchise history by going 1-3 on home ice in the 2019 Cup Final against St. Louis, and betrayed their Presidents’ Trophy credentials last season by losing four straight in the conference semifinals against the Lightning, scoring just 10 goals in five games after taking the series opener against the eventual Stanley Cup champions.
But so far, this Zdeno Chara-less edition of the Bruins is pretty darned good, and the new-look defense has surrendered just 26 goals in 13 games, which is fourth in the NHL. Meanwhile, the power play is sixth-best in the league (31.6), while their penalty kill is second-best, at an astounding 88.4 percent. They lead the NHL in faceoffs won (57.5 percent), and they’re getting pretty balanced scoring, primarily from the top line of new captain Patrice Bergeron (6-10—16), Brad Marchand (8-8—16, and notably, only two penalty minutes all season), and Pastrnak (5-3—8 in his first five games back), and the defense without the lumbering Chara has been quicker and, as evidenced by its meager goals-allowed totals, effective, especially with the tandem of Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak again proving to be among the most dynamic goalie duos in the league.
With the new formatting for this unusual season, the B’s will only play the seven teams in their division until the third round of the playoffs, but to date, Boston is 4-0 against the mighty Flyers, 1-0-1 against the Capitals, 2-0 against the Penguins, and they still have six more contests against the lower-echelon Rangers and Devils, and the full slate of eight against the virus-stricken Sabres.
Yes, it’s early — actually, it’s not that early, because Boston’s 13th game played Friday night represents nearly the one-quarter mark of this shortened season. But The Athletic projects the Bruins right now as having a 99 percent chance of reaching the postseason, and a 21 percent chance of hoisting the Cup this summer, which is six percent higher than the second choice (Tampa Bay).
So now that the NFL is done and baseball is still probably months away, let’s keep an eye on this Bruins team. They may be in a position to rewrite the history of this past decade and have one more Cup run in them.
And wouldn’t you love to see, for one season only, the chance for the Bruins to challenge for the silver chalice in the Stanley Cup Final against — the Canadiens?
Could happen. Buckle up!
