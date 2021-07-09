While we wait for the National Hockey League to release its 2021-’22 schedule, which will likely begin in October and end in June as it did pre-pandemic, it’s worth giving Boston Bruins fans a word of warning: Unless the team makes some drastic offseason changes, the six-time Stanley Cup champions could be stuck at six for a while longer.
Why?
Well, let’s start with the fact that when the NHL likely returns to its 82-game season, the Bruins will find themselves not lumped in the revised “East” division playing only Pittsburgh, Washington, the Islanders, Rangers, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Buffalo, but will be back in their normal division: with Tampa Bay, Toronto, Florida, Montreal, and likely bottom-feeders Buffalo, Ottawa, and Detroit.
Each team in the Eastern Conference plays four games against the other teams in its division, as well as playing all non-divisional teams in their own conference three times. They will also get back to playing all of the Western Conference teams twice this season, after missing them altogether in the past two abbreviated seasons.
This past season, Boston finished third in its eight-team reconfigured division, but overall in the conference, its 33-16-7 record was 10{sup}th{/sup}-best in all of hockey, and just as they have in the past two seasons, the Bruins got rubbed out in the second round of the playoffs.
So where does Boston stand among its division mates when it returns for the upcoming season? Not in a very good place, frankly.
You may have read somewhere that Tampa Bay just won its second straight Stanley Cup championship, and yes, they are back in the Bruins’ division, ready to run roughshod again next season.
But you know who else was playing in the Stanley Cup Final? The Montreal Canadiens, who played in an all-Canada division this past season, finishing around .500 and fourth in the division, but they knocked off some good teams along the way to reach the Final – including division-leading Toronto, Winnipeg, and Las Vegas, which sported the best regular-season record in the NHL and had knocked off the presumed Cup favorite, Colorado, in the second round.
Having the Lightning, Canadiens, and Leafs in the same division again does not bode well for a team that struggled this season against defensive-minded teams like the Islanders and Devils (and certainly did in bowing to underdog St. Louis in the Cup Final three seasons ago).
The Bruins got solid seasons, as they usually do, from their core top-liners, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak, but Bergeron turns 36 in a few weeks and has played 17 full NHL seasons, and Marchand is 33.
Trade-deadline acquisition Taylor Hall rebooted the second line last season, but he was almost invisible in the second-round loss to the Islanders (one measly point over the final five games), and the third and fourth lines for Boston were unspectacular all season long. Hall, a free agent, wants to remain in Boston, but he is not yet signed, although that may be a wise move for the Bruins to avoid having to keep him out of the expansion draft that will stock Seattle’s new team, the Kracken. Longtime second-line center David Krejii, who was revitalized by the Hall acquisition but has played 15 seasons for Boston, is also an unrestricted free agent, and at age 35, with a lot of wear on the tires, may provide a tough decision for Boston in terms of its desire to bring him back.
The defense for 2021-22 also raises questions, primarily regarding the Bruins’ goaltending situation. Longtime mainstay Tuukka Rask recently had offseason hip surgery (and he too is a free agent), but he will be on the shelf recuperating until likely mid-January, so there is no rush to re-sign him right now, if the Bruins want to do so in the first place for a 34-year-old goaltender who has had plenty of chances to lead the franchise to the promised land in the last decade-plus, but annually fails to do so.
So the Boston net will likely be manned by former UMaine product who went 7-3 down the stretch in the regular season, but is largely untested as a full-time goaltender, and fellow back-up Daniel Vladar, who may get swooped up by the Kracken in the draft.
Boston does have a bona fide defenseman in Charlie McAvoy, who really blossomed this past season, his fourth in the Black and Gold, but his fellow top-pairing blueliner, Brandon Carlo, is a restricted free agent and has a recent concussion history that raises all kinds of concerns about his long-term viability and investment potential.
I wouldn’t be presenting such a dire outlook for the Bruins’ future if the team had an admirable draft history, but its history has been spotty, and that might even be a kind assessment. No Bruin draftee from the past three years has played even a single game in the NHL, and even the 2017 class has but three players, led by second-round center Jack Studnicka, who have played for Boston, and he played 20 of his 22 career games this past season, with an unimpressive 1-2—3 total. The other two from the 2017 draft, including Swayman, have played a total of 26 games for the parent club.
McAvoy headed the 2016 draft class, and he has been on the Boston ice from Day One, but fellow first-rounder Trent Frederic has still only played in 59 NHL games, and the only other current Bruin from that class, sixth-rounder Oskar Steen, has a grand total of three games at the NHL level.
The best (or worst) example of the Bruins’ lack of depth and draft success can be spotlighted by the crop from the 2015 draft, which included three first- and three second-round picks. Yet except for disappointing No. 14 overall pick Jake DeBrusk (244 games) and No. 37 Carlo (324 games), the other eight players drafted by Boston that year have played a total of 168 NHL games over six seasons, generating just seven goals and 25 assists for the parent club.
So that’s where Boston stands as it prepares for the upcoming season: aging and beat-up stars, some tough free-agent decisions to make, an uncertain situation in the goal mouth, a two-time defending Cup champion with no signs of regressing in its own division (along with the Cup Final runner-up), and a team-wide lack of depth that won’t be remedied in the upcoming NHL draft, given that the Bruins have only a single middling pick over the first two rounds.
So that’s the bad news. The good news? Buffalo, Ottawa, and Detroit — three of the worst teams in hockey — are back in the Bruins’ division this season.
But that’s about all I got. Sorry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.