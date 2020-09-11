One of the most surprising things that fans like me notice when they’re in the upper balcony of Boston’s TD Garden — aside from the beer prices and the lack of Northeastern Beanpot titles — is the discrepancy between the number of championship banners belonging to the Celtics and the Bruins hanging from the arena rafters.
On one side are the 17 banners earned by the Celtics during their history between 1946 and the present. Admittedly, 11 of the banners were won during the period of 1957 and 1969, and the Green have added only one to the collection since 1986, and that 2008 banner is the only won raised in the “new” Garden, which opened its doors in 1995. During the Celtics’ championship 1950s-’60s heyday, there were anywhere between eight and 14 NBA teams in existence.
On the other side of the arena are the Bruins’ banners, which number just six.
For the record, the Bruins’ first season was the 1924-’25 campaign, and as an “Original Six” team, they played their first 43 seasons with only five other teams in the NHL.
Now let me make one thing clear; even though I grew up a NY Rangers fan in upstate New York and didn’t move to Boston until I was in my twenties, I always held the Bruins in great regard and viewed them with the utmost respect. They were a successful franchise and their brand was always as a hard hat-and-lunchpail group that was talented, feisty, and not afraid to drop the gloves at any given provocation, and the franchise’s fans have been as loyal or perhaps more so than any of Boston’s other teams, up years and down years.
And once I got the chance to actually work for the Bruins on their team yearbook for nearly a quarter-century, my admiration and affection for the franchise grew by leaps and bounds, and every Bruins player and staff member I ever met was professional and likeable. To put it bluntly, I love the Bruins, and find it difficult to find fault with how the organization is run, or be critical of the team’s myriad successes over the year.
So I’m going to do my best to not lob grenades at the team, but merely to state what is mostly fact, not opinion, when taking a look at the six-time Stanley Cup champions.
And perhaps it’s too soon, given that the Bruins’ season just ended 12 days ago at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the NHL’s “bubble” playoffs.
But the Bruins, who just completed their 95th season, have only won six championships. Six. Granted, their Original Six brethren — the Rangers — would kill for six titles (they have four, and only one in the last 80 years!), but six championships in 95 seasons doesn’t seem like a lot, especially since for the first half of Boston’s hockey history, they only had to beat out five other teams to hoist the Cup, and only did it three times, during an era when a team only had to win two rounds of playoffs to become a champion.
After winning the Cup in 1929, the Bruins won two championships in a three-year period between 1939 and 1941.
But it would be another 29 seasons before Boston brought the Cup home again, and those Big, Bad Bruins teams also won a pair of championships in a three-year period (and one could argue should have won three straight, if not for a literal and figurative Stanley Cup hangover in 1970-71, when a loaded 57-14-7 squad fell in the first round to rookie goaltender Ken Dryden and the Canadiens).
Well, it took another 39 years for the Bruins to finally win another Cup in 2011, which marked championship No. 6, and that’s where we stand today. To put it bluntly, the Bruins have won a single championship in the last 47 seasons, and think of this: if not for three overtime victories over those hated Canadiens in the opening round of the 2011 playoffs (including Game 7), the B’s could be looking at a 48-year championship drought.
Now, that’s still shorter than the cursed Maple Leafs’ current 53-year run without a Cup, but at least Toronto can bask in the glow of the franchise’s 13 Stanley Cup championships. Even worse, the Canadiens have won 25 (though none since 1993), and if you think that the two Canadian Original Six teams had a stranglehold on NHL titles until expansion in 1967, then I’m sorry to tell you that the Detroit Red Wings earned seven Cups during the same period that the Bruins won their first three, and have 11 overall.
Only the Rangers, with four championships, and the Blackhawks, also with six, are in the same title doldrums as the Bruins, and three of Chicago’s Cups were in this past decade.
If you’re a Bruins fan, perhaps you’re a bit steamed at me right now, because the team has provided plenty of near-championship mettle in recent years, including trips to the Cup Final in both 2013 and last season. But what’s frustrating is that the Bruins seemingly should have had a lot more than six Stanley Cups by now, given that they reached the Cup Final 14 other times and lost. Heck, even the juggernaut 1929-30 team, which went an astounding 38-5-1 in the regular season, lost in the Stanley Cup Final to, you guessed it, Les Habitantes.
The Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy three times, given since 1985-’86 to the team with the best regular-season record, yet none of those seasons resulted in a championship, including this season.
One could argue that if not for the pandemic, the Bruins’ seemingly unimpeded road to their second straight Cup Final would have been a done deal. Instead, according to winger Brad Marchand, the team chose to treat the resumed “bubble” season as exhibitions, and Boston’s lackluster play earned it the fourth seed rather than the top one, and the team’s date with the powerhouse Lightning in the second round of the playoffs, rather than the sixth-seeded Islanders.
In fact, the Bruins have made the playoffs in over 76 percent of their seasons in the team’s history, but have just their six Cups to show for it — an average of one championship every 16 seasons overall, and one every 15 years during the Original Six years. And let’s not talk about the first- or second-round playoff exits (or DNPs) in 24 of the past 27 Bruins seasons.
Maybe I, and other New England sports fans are just too accustomed to regularly-scheduled championships around here, but the fact is that of the 12 titles won this century by Boston teams, 10 were by either the Red Sox and Patriots, and only one each by the Celtics and Bruins.
But since Bobby Orr and crew lifted the Cup in Madison Square Garden in 1972, the franchise has but one championship in 48 seasons, and that probably doesn’t sit well with even the most casual Bruins fan.
