While it’s still a long way from reality, the National Hockey League has put into place the parameters of a 24-team playoff format. A lot of folks have expressed consternation about some of the details, but for the most part, just getting a completion of the 2019-’20 season should be tremendous news for hockey fans, despite some of the underlying unfairness regarding some of the considerations.
The basic details are that 24 teams (instead of the usual 16) will get the chance to play in the postseason, the playoffs will likely begin in late July, and each conference’s playoff teams will play in a central location, with no fans, with the leaders in the clubhouse being Columbus, Ohio, and Las Vegas.
In the Eastern Conference, Boston (44-14-12, .714 points percentage, the league’s best), Tampa Bay (43-21-6, .657), Washington (41-20-8, .652) and Philadelphia (41-21-7, .645) will each have a bye and play each other once to determine the order of the top four seeds for the first round of the playoffs.
The Eastern Conference qualifying round will have four best-of-five series: Pittsburgh (40-23-6, .623) vs. Montreal (31-31-9, .500); Carolina (38-25-5, .596) vs. the NY Rangers (37-28-5, .564); the NY Islanders (35-23-10, .588) vs. Florida (35-26-8, .565); and Toronto (36-25-9, .579) vs. Columbus (33-22-15, .579).
In the Western Conference, St. Louis (42-19-10, .662), Colorado (42-20-8, .657), Vegas (39-24-8, .606) and Dallas (37-24-8, .594) will each have a bye and play round-robin to determine the West’s seeding order.
The Western Conference best-of-five qualifying-round series are: Edmonton (37-25-9, .585) vs. Chicago (32-30-8, .514); Nashville (35-26-8, .565) vs. Arizona (33-29-8, .529); Vancouver (36-27-6, .565) vs. Minnesota (35-27-7, .558); and Calgary (36-27-7, .564) vs. Winnipeg (37-28-6, .563).
Aside from giving eight teams who wouldn’t have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs a renewed chance to participate, the biggest controversy — particularly around here — is the fact that in that round-robin “tournament” among the top four teams in each conference, it’s very possible that the team with the best record, which would have earned it home-ice advantage and the top seed, could drop to the fourth seed instead to begin the first round of the playoffs.
It is particularly galling to fans of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins, who would have been the overall top seed for the duration of the postseason, but may instead, by losing a couple of games in the round-robin format, slip to fourth, and thereby face a much sterner slate of opponents as the playoffs unfold.
Frankly, I’m fine with the playoff system released last week, even though it could cost the Bruins a return trip to the Cup Final.
Here’s the thing: Boston probably only needs to win two of the three games against the Lightning, Capitals, and Flyers to emerge with the top seed anyway. After all, with each of the teams playing each other, if there is a tie among the records after the round-robin series concludes, then the tiebreaker would be regular-season records, so if, say, the Lightning and Bruins were both 2-1 after the series, Boston would get the top seed.
This also could be potentially beneficial if the Bruins win their first two games, and no other team has more than one win after the first pair of games; then Boston could rest players and concede the third game because no other team would be able to get more than two victories in the round-robin format.
This whole format, while mildly unfair to some teams, does a good job of rewarding teams’ regular-season success with the byes, particularly since the Bruins were in the toughest division in hockey, and under previous seasons’ playoff formatting, would have had Boston take on the powerful Lightning in the second round. In the 2020 format, the Bruins could only face Tampa Bay in the conference final.
It also is a boon for an older, veteran team like the Bruins, who had that lengthy playoff run last season, and will now be returning to action after roughly four months off, and now could conceivably skate away with the Stanley Cup with just 12 playoff wins, rather than the 16 that is usually needed to capture the NHL title.
Boston would also, after the three-game round-robin mini-tourney, be taking on the lowest remaining seed, which will have perhaps played a grueling five-game qualifying series, including the possibility of a number of multi-period overtime games (as opposed to the round-robin tournament, which will use a five-minute OT and the shootout to determine victors, just as in the regular season).
The NHL powers that be have yet to decide if the field will be re-seeded after the round-robin and qualifying series, or if they will adhere to a bracket, à la the format for March Madness in college basketball.
If the seedings were to hold as listed above, Boston would take on — you guessed it — the Maple Leafs in the first round for the third straight season (the Bruins won in seven games in each of the past two years). If Boston were somehow to fall into the fourth seed after the round-robin, it would take on a dangerous Penguins team instead.
Now, without fans, one could make the argument that seeding is fairly irrelevant, since no teams will have home-ice advantage in the absence of spectators (although the host cities might have a nominal edge, based on the familiarity of their surroundings).
However, don’t forget that in hockey, home-ice advantage means that team gets the last change, the last shift, and faceoff advantages, and that could be meaningful in an otherwise evenly matched series (though go figure: in last year’s Cup Final, the Bruins lost three of their four home games, while the Blues lost two of their three).
It would be too much for Boston fans to hope for to see four of the top six East seeds get eliminated in the opening round, as happened last year, leading the Black & Gold to their cakewalk to the Final without having to face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning, or even the Caps or Penguins.
This year’s playoff run may be much more challenging, but that doesn’t mean that it’s irrelevant that the Bruins had the best record in all of hockey through an 85-percent-completed regular season. They were a multi-talented and Cup-worthy team last year, and this year’s edition is a juggernaut, and its talented-laden roster should again provide the city of Boston with another opportunity — albeit a much quieter one at that — to celebrate another champion in this already ridiculously blessed City of Champions.
