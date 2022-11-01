NEW YORK — Shortly after dumping Steve Nash, the Nets have reportedly already zeroed in on their next head coach.
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka “has emerged as the likely” next bench boss in Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Udoka is currently banned for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by the Celtics due to a violation of team policy. Udoka, who was suspended by the team in September just prior to the start of training camp, violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the Boston organization.
‘The World Wide Leader’ said a deal for Udoka could be “finalized by midweek.”
ESPN first reported the talks between Udoka and the Nets. The Nets said a decision on the team’s next coach would be made in the near future.
Nets General Manager Sean Marks denied on Monday that he had decided on a coach and wouldn’t give a list of candidates. He also wouldn’t discuss whether Udoka would be accepted in Brooklyn so soon after his troubles in Boston.
“But I would say I will reserve that for when those decisions are made and I couldn’t give you a timeline on that,” Marks said. “Obviously there’s a reason why we made this move when we did, because time is ticking. So we do want this process to be a thorough one, we’re not going to skip steps on that and then we’ll do our due diligence like in any way. When I was hired, when anybody was hired the organization does very, very thorough due diligence on anybody, and you arrive at the best possible outcome.”
The Celtics granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to head to the Nets, according to The Athletic.
The 45-year-old led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season after compiling a 51-31 record during his rookie season as head coach.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” Udoka wrote in a statement to ESPN at the time of his suspension. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Before taking the Celtics job, Udoka spent one season as Nash’s top assistant with the Nets.
Nash was fired Tuesday as the Nets announced the two sides had agreed to part ways after a controversy-plagued 2-5 start to the season.
“Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure,” Marks said in a statement.
“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”
Jacque Vaughn will be the Nets’ interim head coach.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.