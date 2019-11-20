FOXBORO — Quarterback Tom Brady was in more positive spirits when he spoke to the media on Wednesday, three days after his frustrated postgame press conference followed a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coming off the win, in which the Patriots’ offense settled for three field goals, as Brady did not throw a touchdown pass, he was asked if he’s confident the offense can continue to put it together.
“Yeah,” Brady said. “It’s great to be 9-1, but we just have high expectations for what we’re doing as an offense. We’re just trying to figure out how we can do things consistently, with dependability, and guys are working hard at it. Sometimes it comes together early, middle of the season, late in the season and, you know, the only thing that matters really is this week and trying to beat a really good football team.”
Brady also credited the other two phases of the team — defense and special teams — for having a strong start to the season while emphasizing where the offense could be better.
“Like I said after the game,” he said, “we have a great defense, we have to understand as an offense, our special teams are playing well. Us doing what we have to do on our side of the ball, like at the end of the last game getting off the goal line was really important for our team. And if we don’t do a good job of that, we kick the ball from the 5-yard line, it gives them a great opportunity, but we got it out to a decent point in the field, even though we didn’t score points.
“There’s other times when we get the ball on a short field where we have to take advantage of it,” he added. “We’ve got to get the ball into the end zone and score points. You get the ball in a low, red area we’ve got to put seven on the board and it puts a lot of pressure on the other team when you do that. There’s definitely a lot of things we can improve on that we’re working to improve on and that guys are committed to. The guys who are in there this week, whoever it will be, I don’t know who it will be yet, but, we’ll try to do it to the best of our ability.”
Bennett adjusting well in Dallas
Former Patriots’ defensive end Michael Bennett will return to Gillette Stadium this week along with his new team: the Dallas Cowboys. Bennett, who played in just six games in New England this season after being acquired via trade, has already made a mark with the Cowboys.
He ranks third on the team in sacks (three) despite playing just three games. Bennett, who was traded following a one-week suspension for a ‘philosophical disagreement’ with defensive line coach Bret Bielema, seems to be fitting in well with his new team.
“I really like Michael,” Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said during a conference call on Wednesday. “So, a lot of respect for him from afar, for a lot of years and we heard a lot of really good things about him as a guy, was around him a little bit in the Pro Bowl couple times and he has really transitioned very smoothly into our team.
“Really well-respected guy, well-respected player. And kind of understands how we’re asking him to do things and he’s done a really nice job for us,” Garrett said.
Bailey earns AFC honor
For the second time in 10 games, Patriots punter Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Bailey, who also earned the award following the Patriots Week 3 victory over the Jets, punted eight times for 381 yards for an average of 47.6 yards per kick. He landed six punts inside the 20-yard line while five of his eight punts went for over 50 yards.
With the Patriots holding a 17-10 lead late in the game, Bailey launched a 54-yard punt that pinned the Eagles at their own 12-yard line with 34 seconds to play.
The 9-1 Patriots host the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.