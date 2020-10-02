Last Sunday, the Celtics’ once-promising 2019-20 season ended on an unfulfilling note, as the Green fell to the Heat in the sixth game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
I say “once-promising” because one might forget that at the beginning of the season — nearly one year ago — Boston was facing a lot of questions after its embarrassing second-round playoff exit to the Bucks the year before. They also had lost mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving, forward Marcus Morris, and, most surprisingly, center Al Horford to free agency, and traded away center Aron Baynes and guard Terry Rozier. But the team had stockpiled a bunch of draft picks over the years from various dastardly trades made by President of Basketball Ops Danny Ainge, and was seemingly deep, even though the actual talent level of those up-and-coming bench players was decidedly undetermined.
The Celtics turned out to be pretty decent this year, but still finished second in the division and third in the conference. They appeared to be doomed from the start after drawing the talented Sixers in the opening round, then facing the prospect of the defending NBA champion Raptors in the second round, and the best-team-in-the-NBA Bucks in the conference finals, if they were to manage to get that far. Only the greenest of Green Teamers would have given Boston any realistic chance to reach the conference finals for the third time in four years, much less make it to the NBA Finals.
But then the strangest thing happened — Philly rolled over in four games in the opening round, the Celtics showed amazing resilience and fortitude in dispatching the Raptors in seven, and then, when Boston took the stage for the conference finals, it was not the Bucks that awaited, but instead, the Miami Heat — the fifth-seeded team in the East that had nearly swept the powerhouse Bucks in the conference semifinals.
All of a sudden, the door for the Celtics to the NBA Finals was opening wide, and local fans were prematurely trying to determine which of the two LA teams — the Lakers or Clippers — would provide a better matchup in the Finals.
A lot of folks have compared this year’s Celtics’ bounteous situation to the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. After all, last year, the second-seeded B’s fortuitously ended up facing the East’s fifth seed, the eighth seed, and the seventh seed en route to the Cup Final, where they seemed heavy favorites against the Blues, who tied for just the fourth-best record in the West. We all know how that turned out.
This year’s Celtics seemingly had a clear path to the Finals once the Bucks were rubbed out, but the fact is that the Sixers should have given them a tougher fight, and the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors were deservedly the East’s second seed and a formidable foe. So it wasn’t exactly a postseason cakewalk.
But once the only remaining obstacle to the Finals was a fifth seed, it seemed a given that Boston would emerge from the East as its conference’s standard-bearer.
Alas, the Green fell in six. Perhaps it would have been different in a non-pandemic season, when Boston’s home-court advantage would certainly have not allowed the Heat to jump to a 2-0 series lead, or if Miami stalwarts Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) had gotten hurt sometime during the Boston series, rather than waiting to suffer their maladies in Game 1 of the Finals against the Lakers.
Look, getting to the conference finals three times in a four-year period is outstanding. Three years ago, the Celtics’ starting five of Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart (the only Celtic of the bunch still here) got all the way to the East Finals, and the following year, an upstart crew that had lost starters Gordon Hayward and Irving to season-ending injuries also got to the conference finals before blowing 2-0 and 3-2 series leads to the LeBron-led Cavaliers.
So the Celtics’ recent accomplishments under coach Brad Stevens have been impressive, but ultimately disappointing.
Now certainly fans of NBA teams in Milwaukee, Indiana, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Orlando, New York, Denver, Phoenix, or Atlanta would kill for “only” one championship in the past 34 seasons. But when you’re the Boston Celtics and have 17 title banners sitting up in the TD Garden rafters — 16 of which were earned within a 30-year period between 1957 and 1986 — just one more in the next 34 seasons seems like a bit of a drought.
The one championship that the Celtics did claim in those 34 years, in 2008, seems kind of lonely, since the team was an NBA titan built around the “New Big Three” — Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen — and that squad should have won more than just one championship with those components. But they didn’t, and that’s why Boston has just a single NBA championship banner raised since the old Boston Garden was leveled by the wrecking ball in 1995.
The Celtics should look pretty much the same next season, and that’s obviously a good thing, because the nucleus of their roster is still pretty young, including 23-year-old Jaylen Brown, 22-year Jayson Tatum, and up-and-comers Robert Williams (22), Grant Williams (21), and Romeo Langford (20). Only Hayward and center Enes Kanter can opt out next season, and neither is likely to, especially the 30-year-old oft-injured Hayward, who likely won’t find another taker willing to shell out $34 million next season.
The Celtics also own, through Ainge’s shrewd wheeling and dealing, the 14th, 26th, 30th, and 47th picks in the NBA draft on Nov. 18. Frankly, the last thing Boston needs is more young unproven players, but perhaps Ainge can parlay some or all of those picks into a deal to acquire a legitimate big man to tandem with Daniel Theis, or a seasoned veteran that would provide a spark off the bench, but more importantly, serve as a respected (unlike Kyrie) and inspiring sounding board for the young bucks who, not surprisingly, have shown hints of immaturity on and off the court during the Celtics’ recent run of success.
The majority of power teams in 2021 remain in the West, especially in LA, Denver and San Francisco, where the rejuvenated Warriors should return to greatness, along with LA’s Staples Center. But the East will also be fun to watch, as the Bucks decide what to do about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free-agent walk year, the Sixers welcome former Celtics coach Doc Rivers to their bench, the Heat attempt to prove that this playoff run was not a fluke, and the Nets finally get to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie on the court together as they look to build a powerhouse in Brooklyn.
Still, the Celtics should be right there in the mix, with familiar faces and systems, budding superstars, a great coach, and a résumé of recent success. It may be too soon to get the Duck Boats ready, but Boston’s next sports championship still seems right around the corner.
After all, it’s been 608 long days since the last one.
