With less than a week left before folks celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, it is somewhat traditional for Boston fans to look at where their teams stand in terms of standings and performance, given that a lot of playoff spots are often starting to take shape even at this early part of the season.
For supporters of the Boston Celtics and Bruins, the results for both thus far have been decidedly mixed, but because of certain circumstances, especially for the Black and Gold, it really may be too early to chart the teams’ respective courses toward playoff qualification next spring.
So let’s take the Celtics this week.
Thanksgiving was certainly not an indicator for the Celtics at this point last year because the 2020-21 season hadn’t even started yet because of the late start and finish of the abbreviated pandemic-shortened NBA season. When it did begin in December, the Celtics got off to a reasonably successful 9-6 start, but the team never really got scorching hot other than a five-game win streak in early April, which included a surprising three-game West-Coast sweep of the powerful Nuggets, Trail Blazers, and Lakers. But after that run, the Celtics finished off the season on a 5-10 finish and finished 36-36, and after surviving the play-in round, promptly got smoked by the Brooklyn Nets in five quick games of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
The team made a lot of changes in the offseason, including bumping the head coach up to a GM position (a job that he had never really done before); saying goodbye to Director of Player Operations Danny Ainge, even though he had seemingly wheeled and dealt and had crafted a Celtics team that in a four-year period reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times; and hiring a new coach, former Spurs and Nets assistant Ime Udoka.
Boston also revamped its roster somewhat, dispatching oft-injured point guard Kemba Walker along with bit players Evan Fournier, Carsen Edwards, Semi Ojeleye, Tristan Thompson, and the always-entertaining Tacko Fall. Returning to the roster after brief absences were Al Horford and Enes Kanter, and Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson were brought in via free agency.
The staples for 2021-22 are still the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, but through 15 games of the season (18.2 percent), the Celtics have yet to get their heads above .500, and were 7-8 heading into Friday night’s matchup with the also-struggling Lakers.
Green Teamers may be surprised about Boston’s early-season troubles, but what, exactly, did they expect? This was a .500 team at the end of last season, and while the absence of Brown for half of the season thus far to a hamstring injury lessens the team’s overall strength, the fact that Tatum has gotten off to a so-so start has not helped matters much. The fifth-year veteran is shooting 39.6 from the field (down from 45.9 percent last year), 32.5 from three-point land (down from 38.6), and is even significantly down in free-throw percentage (77.3 percent, down from 86.8). His assist and rebounding totals are also down from their last full season in 2019-20, and about the only numbers that are up are his turnover stats.
Meanwhile, Smart, armed with a four-year, $77M contract extension in the offseason, is also off to a rough start, with his shooting numbers also down (34.6 FG Pct., down from 39.8; 26.0 3-point Pct., down from 33; 72.7 FT Pct., down from 79).
After a brutal 2-5 start, the Celtics seemed to find the antidote to their struggles when they flew down to Florida and on back-to-back nights beat an equally-disappointing Magic team, followed by a surprising beatdown of a Miami Heat squad that had won six of its first seven out of the gate. Since then, however, Boston is just 3-4, which included a loss in Cleveland when the C’s had led by 19 in the second half.
The hiring of Oduka as head coach was supposed to provide a real contrast of leadership from the buttoned-down aw-shucks personality of Stevens, but to this point in the young season, the team has indeed improved in its defense, but its shooting has been downright awful. The team is last in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring percentage (22.9), and 28th in field goal percentage, and while the team is 12th in the league in three-point attempts, the percentage that the team actually hits from distance is only 26th in the NBA.
And remember when Ainge’s shrewd dealing led to the Celtics annually fleecing teams of their draft picks? It came to fruition in particular when Boston drafted both Brown (2016) and Tatum (2017) with top-five picks, and in subsequent years also added first-rounders Robert Williams (2017), Grant Williams, Romeo Langford (both 2019), Payton Pritchard, and Aaron Nesmith (both 2020).
In essence, the Celtics have eight recent first-round picks on the roster, along with the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft, Horford; the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, Jabari Parker; and also the sixth overall pick in that same draft, Smart, for a total of 11 first-round picks on the team – six of whom were picked in the top six of their drafts, yet this is a .500 team for two years running. And the two most recent first-round picks, Pritchard and Nesmith, are averaging under 10 minutes of playing time per game under Udoka’s system, leading to predictable totals of 1.7 and 2.3 PPG, respectively, after averaging 19.2 and 14.5 minutes per game and 7.7 and 4.7 points, respectively, last season. Not surprisingly, the Celtics’ bench scoring ranks just 27th in the league because the kids are apparently not all right – at least in terms of trusting them with minutes – in Udoka’s eyes, and therefore the veterans are getting prominent minutes and the youngsters are just not a big part of the team’s nightly rotation, and they’re likely losing confidence and feeling undue pressure to perform when and if they do get into a game.
I know, I know, it’s early. Things may yet turn around when Brown returns and the team gets accustomed to Udoka’s schemes as the season progresses, but it’s still got to be particularly galling for these conference finalists from 2017, 2018, and 2020 to see the likes of the Nets, Lakers, Heat, and Bucks flourish in recent years when just four years ago, the Nets were 20-62 (and prominent victims of Ainge’s trade and draft heists), the Lakers were 26-56, the Heat were 41-41, and the Bucks were 42-40 – gradually on the upswing with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but still a team that hadn’t got out of the first round of the NBA playoffs since 2001.
The Celtics are still looking for their first championship banner since 2008, while the Lakers were 2020 champs, the Heat were 2020 NBA finalists, the Bucks were 2021 champs, and the Nets look like they’re on pace to become the 2022 champions, even in the absence of Kyrie Irving — another former Celtic, it pains me to remind you.
Something is definitely not right in Celtic Land, and it remains a situation worth watching.
Next week: The Bruins at the quarter-pole of the NHL season.
