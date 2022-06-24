The NBA Finals winner is generally viewed as having been the overall best team in the league. That’s just how it works, and it has seemed to work that way over the years.
The Bucks last season, the Lakers the season before, the Raptors the season before that, and certainly all of those Warriors teams between 2015 and 2018 were ultimately viewed as the better team at the conclusion of the NBA Finals.
Oh, there were some instances where one could say that outside forces were at work that contributed to a minor upset in the Finals.
When the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the mighty Warriors in 2016, they benefited from the notorious Draymond Green getting suspended for Game 5 of the series, allowing Cleveland to steal that critical victory in Oakland, return home and dominate in Game 6, and then benefit from late-game heroics by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to steal the championship.
And that Raptors’ victory over those same Warriors in 2019? Well, Kevin Durant had strained his calf in Golden State’s second-round series and didn’t play again until Game 5 against the Raptors. Even so, his return lasted less than a half, as he unfortunately ruptured his Achilles tendon after just a dozen minutes on the floor. Also, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson was held out of Game 3 with a hamstring issue, DeMarcus Cousins was inconsistent as he continued to recover from a torn quad, and Kevon Looney was banged-up too for Golden State.
I can’t speak for what basketball fans from afar saw in the most recent NBA Finals, but for a lot of fans around here, the better team did not win in 2022. That may be sour grapes or just a lingering disappointment by the Green-Teamers in New England, but a lot of respected prognosticators had the Celtics beating the Warriors, and that feeling was reinforced when Boston won the opener in San Francisco and dominated Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead with another home game scheduled for Game 4. In Boston, unbelievably, after the Celtics’ 116-100 Game-3 victory, many talk-show hosts were actually discussing who was the favorite to be named the series MVP.
Well, if you’ve been paying attention, the Celtics, who had not lost full-strength back-to-back games since Jan. 19 and 21 — nearly five months earlier — not only lost consecutive games in the Finals, but dropped three in a row, two on their home court, and handed the NBA crown to the Warriors, who won their fourth title in the last eight years.
The Celtics were not a likeable team until they inexplicably turned things around in early January, going from an underachieving 18-21 team on Jan. 6 to a 51-31 powerhouse that clinched the second seed in the East based on an NBA-best defense and the at-long-last coming-out parties by burgeoning superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Local fans finally came to embrace the team, and really hooked their wagons to the team went it blew out the hated Nets in four straight, rallied to beat the defending-champion Bucks in seven games in the conference semis, then rallied again with another clutch late-series road victory to outlast the Heat in seven games to punch their ticket to the Finals against the veteran (and rested) Warriors.
Boston was viewed as comparable to Golden State because it had been the only team to earn a winning regular-season record against the Dubs over the years under head coach Steve Kerr, along with the fact that the Celtics were younger, hungrier, and deeper than the aging Warriors.
But Boston cost itself numerous opportunities to come into the Finals fresher and healthier, as its immaturity and inexperience cost it in the East semifinals against the Bucks, when it lost two of the first three games at the Garden and needed a gutsy Game-6 road win to springboard itself to a seven-game series win.
It happened again in the East Finals against the Heat. Up 3-2 with a series-clincher looming at home in Game 6, the Celtics, either overconfident, inept, or a little of both, blew that game and were forced to fly back to Miami and play (and win) a Game 7 while a six-game series win could have provided significant healing time and rest for guys like Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart.
That Game 7 on May 29 in Miami forced the C’s to enjoy just two days off before winging their way to the West Coast for the Finals, while the Warriors hadn’t played since May 26 after rubbing out Dallas in a tidy five games on their home floor.
But the Celtics showed that they had something special going on, winning Game 1 in the Chase Center and then destroying the Dubs in Game 3 at the Garden.
So Boston had reason for optimism heading into that critical Game 4, as did its fans, who simply wanted the team to continue the way that it had for the previous five months and in the other three playoff series, and put this thing out of reach.
But the reason that perhaps the best team did not win the NBA championship was that the Celtics, either by their own undoing or crackdown defense and adjustments from the Warriors, stopped doing, or could no longer do what they had before, and became a careless, sloppy, selfish, and distracted team, and not only blew Game 4 at home that could have effectively ended the series with a 3-1 lead, but choked away the next two games. In Game 6, at home where the Celtics could have forced a Game 7, Boston jumped out to a 14-2 lead and then watched the Warriors outscore it, 21-0, en route to the fairly easy series-clinching victory.
There is plenty of blame to go around. Smart, Grant Willliams, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard were shadows of their former playoff selves in the Finals, and that forced C’s head coach Ime Udoka to shorten his bench.
But if you’re going to blame anyone in particular for the Celtics’ embarrassing meltdown in the final three games of the Finals, it was Tatum, the first-time NBA All-Pro who had a record-setting 100 turnovers over the course of the playoffs and 23 against the Warriors. Also, the Celtics’ most dangerous scorer provided the following shooting totals in the Finals: 3-for-17 (12 points), 8-for-19 (28 pts.), 9-for-23 (26 pts.), 8-for-23 (23 pts.), 10-for-20 (27 pts.), and in Game 6, when he was so desperately relied upon to deliver a signature game, he shot 6-for-18 with a measly 13 points as the Celtics handed a mind-boggling 23 turnovers to the Warriors in the deciding game.
Brown wasn’t much better, but the whole offense struggled, particularly down the stretch. Even before Tatum and Brown combined to average more than seven turnovers per game against Golden State, the C’s faced regular challenges with their sloppy offensive execution. Their defense almost always performed at a top level, but their offense was inconsistent against top competition, as evidenced by the fact that their offensive efficiency in the Finals (105.6 points per 100 possessions) would have tied for 28th during the regular season.
While many around here feel that this year was just the Celtics’ coming-out party, and that they should return to the Finals on a regular basis in the coming years, the fact is that the Nets should be better next season, with or without Kyrie, the Bucks presumably will have their second-best player, Khris Middleton, back in the rotation for the 2021 champs, and Miami always finds a way to be in the mix (and the Heat also was missing one of their best players in their matchup with the Celtics, Tyler Herro), along with an always-competitive 76ers team — and that’s just in the East.
So the Celtics really missed a rare and precious opportunity to grab an elusive NBA title, and one can’t automatically assume that such a chance to compete for one again is going to happen anytime soon.
After all, that last Celtics championship team, in 2008, was expected to contend for multiple NBA titles, but the last time I looked, that banner No. 17 is still the most recent one, gathering dust by the day, and the one before that has been hanging there for 36 years.