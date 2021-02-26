On the night of Jan. 6, the Celtics were in Miami for the first time since the two teams met in the Eastern Conference Finals last fall. Tied late at 105-all, the Celtics’ Marcus Smart drove to the basket, and though his shot went awry, rookie teammate Payton Pritchard tapped the rebound off the glass into the hoop as time expired, giving Boston a thrilling 107-105 victory.
The win improved the Celtics’ record to 6-3 in the young season and gave them their third straight road win.
One would expect that there would have been delirium and celebration on the court, and Pritchard would be mobbed by his teammates. Instead, Smart went directly to the official on the baseline to complain about the non-foul call on his errant drive, center Daniel Theis went to a separate referee with his hands turned upwards, also wondering why a foul wasn’t called, and forward Jayson Tatum remained stonefaced and headed straight to the locker room. Only a fourth Celtic on the floor, forward Jaylen Brown, went anywhere near Pritchard, but remained on the periphery of the bench players surrounding Pritchard, also showing no expression.
On this night, Celtics fans should have celebrated their team’s win, but they also should have been concerned as to why did Pritchard’s four teammates on the floor all seem to react as if they weren’t happy with the win? Was it because they were not directly involved in the winning shot, and therefore were robbed of their postgame glory?
Well, in the six weeks since that night in Miami, fans of the Green are seeing their worst fears come to fruition. Because even though Boston won its next two games to improve to 8-3 and was riding a five-game winning streak, it has all gone to smithereens since.
The Celtics have gone 7-14 since then, and entering Friday night’s home game against the Pacers, Boston was sitting in ninth place in the conference — just a few short months after playing (as the consensus favorite) the Heat for the right to advance to the NBA Finals.
The way things are going now, the Celtics will be lucky to even finish in the seventh through 10th slots in the conference, which would necessitate a play-in series just to advance to playing one of the top two seeds.
More troubling is not only the manner in which the Celtics have been losing contests, but the opponents to whom they’ve been coughing up games.
Oh, the C’s have without a doubt had some impressive wins to date, including road wins against the 23-11 Clippers and the 18-15 Warriors, along with home victories over the powerful Bucks, Raptors, and Nuggets.
But lordy, some of the losses suffered during this same stretch include blowouts to the 16-17 Knicks (by 30 at home), a 13-point loss to the 12-18 Wizards, a loss to putrid Sacramento that was sandwiched between the Warriors and Clippers victories, a pair of defeats to the East’s worst team, the 9-23 Pistons, two more defeats to the 14-18 Hawks in the past week, and probably the lowest point: a 120-115 road loss to the 14-18 Pelicans, who rallied from a 24-point third-quarter deficit to win in OT in a nationally televised contest last Sunday.
And trust me: things could be even worse, as the Celtics have won at least three games this season on the game’s final shot, including Pritchard’s in Miami, otherwise the team could be in the abyss alongside the likes of the Magic, Cavaliers, and Wizards.
The C’s are almost unwatchable right now, and those signs of selfishness first sighted in Miami have been on full display in recent weeks. The most obvious suspects are the team’s two brightest stars — Tatum and Brown, both of whom were selected to the All-Star team this past week.
Both seem to be more concerned with putting up scoring numbers than caring if the team wins. Both way too often play “hero ball,” in which they receive the ball and refuse to relinquish it, even if they are tightly covered.
To wit: Tatum had just a single assist on Sunday in New Orleans, and has totaled just seven over the past three games. Just watch the games: you’ll see Tatum routinely receive a pass, and then not even consider dishing it to an open teammate. He will simply drive to the hoop, or put up an outside jumper. On the rare occasion he does pass the ball, it’s almost always to Brown — apparently the only teammate that Tatum trusts to not screw things up. In all, Tatum has racked up more than six assists in a contest just five times in the 27 games in which he’s played. On top of that, he’s shot 50 percent from the field just once in his last 14 games, and that includes brick-laying performances of 4-for-20 (last week vs. Atlanta), 3-for-14 (vs. Washington Feb. 14), and a combined 20-for-53 effort (38 percent) over a three-game span earlier this month.
Brown hasn’t been much better in terms of sharing the ball; he didn’t record more than five assists in a game until his 11th game of the season, and has collected more than six assists in a game just four times in his 30 games played.
Even Kemba Walker, the team’s point guard, who has played only 16 games after knee problems sidelined him for the Celtics’ first month of games, has dished out more than five assists just twice so far, and his high for the season is seven for the team’s primary playmaker. Kemba is also shooting poorly thus far (perhaps because of the nagging knee issues), and has turned in three games in which he shot below 25 percent from the floor.
Not surprisingly, this entitled, sullen, selfish team is 28th in the 30-league NBA in assists (averaging 22.1 per contest, almost six behind the league leaders), leading longtime team TV play-by-play man Mike Gorman to tell a local radio station earlier this week, “Unfortunately, last time I looked, basketball is a team game, it’s not tennis, it’s a team game,” Gorman said. “They are just playing like they met on the bus on the way over. It’s really sad to watch these guys right now.
“This team needs to be more unselfish, and it needs to start at the top, and the top right now is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown,” Gorman added, “and they need to respond. They can go have their weekend in Atlanta, they can go play (the All-Star Game). But when they come back to business here in Boston, they’ve got to start thinking about winning games and not about getting numbers.”
It’s also worth noting the franchise’s seemingly boundless arrogance. Hanging on either end of the TD Garden court, at floor level, are four championship banners, lowered from the rafters, and in the players’ line of sight each time they dribble down the floor.
I assume that the banners went to the dry cleaners first, given that the team has won a single championship in the past 35 seasons, but the Celtics hold on even tighter to their franchise’s winning “tradition” by seemingly wearing every night the same new alternate jersey, the “City Edition,” whose lettering matches the font of the banners.
These are tough times on the hardwood in Boston indeed, but it probably is even more frustrating for the powers that be on Causeway Street, given that the two top teams in the NBA right now are the Lakers, who just five years ago were 17-65, and yet recently hung their 2019-20 championship banner in the Staples Center rafters – and the Brooklyn Nets, a team that GM Danny Ainge fleeced in 2013 to the tune of three first-round draft picks that resulted in Brown, Tatum, and via trade, veteran point guard Kyrie Irving (guess where Irving is now?).
Yep, those two once-downtrodden teams are now the clear favorites to meet in the NBA Finals in June, while the Celtics — a team that three times in the past four seasons reached the East Finals — continue their seemingly unabated plunge down the rungs of the conference they worked so hard to capture en route to Banner 18.
Good luck with that!
