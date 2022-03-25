Back in early January, I wrote a particularly vicious column condemning the lackluster season to that point submitted by your Boston Celtics.
It was written two days after I had attended my first game of the season and watched the C’s lose to a San Antonio team that had entered the game at 14-22 and had lost four straight. Worse for the Spurs that night, they were playing the second of back-to-back nights, while the Celtics had been resting comfortably at home for two straight nights.
As if that weren’t bad enough, a night later, Boston blew a 25-point lead to the hapless Knicks, and when I took pen to paper 11 weeks ago, so to speak, those lifeless and underperforming Celtics were 18-21 and sat in 11th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, not even at that point qualifying for the postseason play-in games.
I wrote, “The 2021-22 Boston Celtics have become one of the most disliked teams around these parts since perhaps the 2001 Boston Red Sox. A close second? Probably the 2020-21 Boston Celtics.”
Now I don’t know if any of the C’s players or coaches read this little newspaper out of Attleboro, Mass., but something clicked for the organization the following night with a resounding 24-point victory over those same Knicks. And while it would still take Boston three more weeks to get above .500 once and for all for the season, what fans of the Green have witnessed in the past two-plus months has been nothing short of stunning and remarkable.
Since Jan. 21, the Celtics have gone 23-4 and are widely viewed as the hottest and most dangerous team in the NBA right now. Oh, they’ve had a few blips along the way, none more embarrassing and uncharacteristic than their one-point home loss to a dreadful Pistons team in the lead-up to All-Star Weekend in mid-February. But lately they are routinely destroying teams, and even really good teams, as they did over the 45-27 Jazz at TD Garden on Wednesday. Boston has also during this hot stretch knocked off Atlantic Division-leading Miami (by 30!), the talented Nets (three times, by a total of 64 points), and the second-, third-, fourth-, and sixth-place teams in the West: the Grizzlies, Warriors, Jazz, and Nuggets, respectively,
And I even got to see this Celtics juggernaut in person in late January when they were still hovering around .500, taking on a fairly bad Sacramento team. Yes, Boston should have won under most circumstances against that Kings team, but fans were dumbstruck as the Boston raced out to a 33-7 lead in the first quarter, and at one point were leading by 60 points (128-68) late in the game en route to a 128-75 victory.
Oh, they went back to their wildly inconsistent ways two nights later in a 16-point road loss to middling Atlanta, but since then the C’s have been the league’s best team by far.
What’s responsible for the turnaround? Well, the simple answer is that the marquee players have been playing on a more unselfish level over the past few months, and their defensive tenacity as a team has been through the roof. Wednesday’s performance against the Jazz was a good example: Boston made its first 10 shots, drilled 12 three-pointers in the first half alone, and finished with 37 assists, the most the C’s have dished out in a single game in over three years. After beginning the season playing a disjointed style of basketball, the Celtics have evolved into a tight-knit group, and since the trade deadline on Feb. 10, they lead the NBA in offensive efficiency at 120.9 points per 100 possessions; they ranked 20th in the same statistic at the end of January, but have climbed up to 11th as a result of their recent hot streak.
Prior to the All-Star break, Boston was averaging 14.1 turnovers per game, 16th-worst in the league, but since the break they have averaged just 11.2 per game, second-best in the entire NBA. Other relevant stats: pre-break, the Celtics’ plus-minus was 5.4; since, they’re over 12; pre-break, they were shooting just 45.3 percent from the field, which was 21st-best; since, they’re shooting 49.6, good for fourth-best; from three-point land, Boston has improved from 34.4 percent (21st) to 38.4 (sixth); not surprisingly, as a result of the improved shooting, they went from averaging 108 points per game to 117. Better yet, their assists have gone from 23.6 per game (19th in the NBA) to 27.3 (fifth).
But the defense has also improved by leaps and bounds. Boston allowed 111.2 points per game (12th-best) last season, but this season, the Celts lead the league with just a stingy 103.8. You can always count on strong defensive efforts from the likes of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, but the Celtics are also getting better results from their marquee players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The latter pair’s change in attitude about sharing the ball has also led to the team’s resurgence.
Heading into the weekend, the Celtics at 46-28 are just a game-and-a-half back of conference-leading Miami. With just eight games remaining in the regular season, no one would be surprised if Boston challenged for the top seed, or even drew into second place, which would likely land them a first-round series with the surprising Chicago Bulls, who as recently as Feb. 4 led the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record, but have been fairly pedestrian since, going 9-12.
Boston should rightly be concerned about playing the defending champion Bucks, or even the unpredictable-but-talented Nets. However, if things fall in Boston’s favor, those two teams could end up playing each other in the first round, with one of them being eliminated and the other weary and banged-up after a physical seven-game series, and then taking on a Boston team that is playing the best of any team right now.
So a lot has changed since Jan. 7 when I concluded my diatribe with “A little less selfishness, a little more heart, and maybe then the Boston Celtics will become must-see viewing again. Right now, they are worth disliking, and certainly worth ignoring.”
Well, they won’t and can’t be ignored much longer if they keep playing this way — a style of play that could lead them to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, and perhaps beyond.