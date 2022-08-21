NORTON -- For the 2022 City Open, it was a game of catch-up.
From the second day onward, Dave Turgeon didn't surrender the lead, winning the tournament on Sunday for the first time with a four-day 2-over-par score. Behind him, past and future champions of the AAGA tournament jockeyed for the runner-up spot while navigating Norton Country Club.
Jared Winiarz put in a great effort at the City Open, finishing as the runner-up for the third time in four years. He finished behind Turgeon again after losing the Norton Country Club Championship to him earlier in the summer. He finished 6 over par, recording a 2-over round on Sunday.
"I lost to Turgeon in the finals of the club championship this year," Winiarz said. "I know how steady he is. I knew coming into today I wasn't going to have to rely on him falling apart, I was going to have to play very well. ... You play good golf, you can't get mad at the result. ... I definitely left some strokes out there, but I had some shots that kept me in it."
In third, two-time champion Bill White finished 7 over, scoring a 4-over round to cap the tournament. White was the defending champion of the City Open entering the tournament, and voiced his goal to try to defend, but knew it was tough to catch Turgeon.
"Dave's been playing great and has been playing great all year," White said. "I knew it was going to take a low number. You have to post a low number to even have a chance to catch him. Five shots off of Dave, that's a tough thing to overcome."
Tied for fourth was 2018 champion Kolby Simmons and Ryan Dow, both shooting a 6-over round to close the Open at 9 over.
"I was feeling confident. I was feeling very calm all day. I didn't get too high or too low and I'm always trying to stay even through the round," Simmons said. "My putter kind of let me down today; I just didn't make the putts that I was (making) all week. I three-putted on the fourth or fifth (hole). I knew with Dave (Turgeon's) lead and me missing putts, it wasn't a good sign. He's so steady, I knew I had to shoot something in the low 70s to beat him.
In sixth, Brian Kronmiller turned in the best score of the day, shooting an even-par 71 to move up the leaderboard. Behind Kronmiller was Patrick Joyce, shooting a 9-over round for a 14-over tourney, and Jake Gaskin with a 6-over round to close at 15 over. Joyce and Gaskin finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
"It was exciting to put myself into a position going into today," Joyce said, who was playing in his first City Open in 10 years. "I went out there and was all over the hole with the putter and didn't get it to fall, but hit good shots and had a great group. It was a lot of fun and I'm happy with where I ended up. Top 10, first time getting out there, I'm happy with it, for sure."
"I knew I was a decent way back, but I felt if I put another round together like Foxboro, I could come in and possibly get a chance," Gaskin said. Gaskin was the leader through the first day, shooting a 4-under round at Foxboro Country Club. The North Attleboro High student put up one of the best rounds of the day for current high school students.
"I got away with a 77, so that's not too bad. I don't play this course too much, so it's not terrible. I definitely have competition out there that I do want to beat ... just trying to get closer and closer to win it," Gaskin said.
Saturday's round
Turgeon led the field at 2 under after an even-par round of 72 at Heather Hill Country Club (center-north course) on Saturday.
Five strokes off the lead entering Sunday were Dow, White and Simmons, all at 3 over par and tied for second place. Winiarz was fifth at 4 over, while Joyce was in sixth at 5 over par after recording a 4-under round at Heather Hill.
Dow closed the day with three bogeys on his last five holes after running off a stretch where he birdied No. 10, 11 and 12. White didn't drop a stroke on his last nine holes, carding two birdies on No. 12 and No. 15. Simmons played a near-perfect par back nine, tallying a birdie on No. 13.
Joseph O'Malley, the third in the group of Joyce and Simmons, was seventh at 8 over par. Tied for eighth behind O'Malley were Jake Gaskin and Derek Johnson, all at 9 over. Brian Kronmiller was 10 over par after recording a 1-under round, positioned 10th.
Hall of Fame inductees, scholarships
The AAGA formally inducted five people into their Hall of Fame for their outstanding work done in the local community growing the game of golf, playing the sport, and their involvement with the AAGA.
Due to COVID-19 making it unable for the committee to perform a ceremony, the 2021 class was inducted along with the 2022 class. The 2021 class included the late Dave Adamonis and current committee member Steve Finocchi.
The 2022 class included Gary Delude, Mike Douillette and Jay Poirier.
Scholarships were also handed out to four high school students. Brendan Raymond (Attleboro High), Morgan MacLeod (St. Mary's, Bayfield), Spencer Duamas (Xaverian Brothers) and Jack Hudson (Bishop Feehan) all earned checks ranking from $1,000 to $2,000.
Top-20 leaderboard
1. Dave Turgeon, +2 (71, 70, 72, 75)
2. Jared Winiarz +6 (71, 77, 71, 73)
3. Bill White +7 (74, 72, 72, 75)
T-4. Ryan Dow +9 (73, 72, 73, 77
T-4. Kolby Simmons +9 (75, 76, 67, 77)
6. Brian Kronmiller +10 (76, 78, 71, 71)
7. Patrick Joyce +14 (79, 73, 68, 80)
8. Jake Gaskin +15 (68, 79, 77, 77)
T-9. Chad Correia +17 (79, 74, 74, 76)
T-9. Derek Johnson +17 (78, 78, 68, 79)
T-11. Ryan McGovern +18 (80, 77, 74, 73)
T-11. Shawn Seybert +18 (78, 78, 75, 73)
T-13. Dave Carvara +19 (78, 75, 74, 78)
T-13. Chad Bearce +19 (76, 79, 73, 77)
15. Michael Matheson +22 (79, 73, 79, 77)
16. Joseph O'Malley +23 (74, 77, 72, 86)
17. Ben Sapovits +24 (83, 78, 72, 77)
18. Kevin Willwerth +25 (75, 78, 78, 80)
T-19. Anthony Duva +26 (79, 79, 76, 78)
T-19. Justin Guimond +26 (76, 80, 78, 78)
For more results, visit aagagolf.com.