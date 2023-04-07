My first visit back to Fenway Park after nearly a seven-month absence came on Wednesday, when the 2-3 Red Sox took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a matinee to close out the teams’ three-game interleague series.
The Pirates, coming off a 1-2 road series against the putrid Cincinnati Reds in which the Bucs scored just eight runs during the entire series, were starting 2023 with the hopes of avoiding their third straight 100-loss season. Meanwhile, the Red Sox, coming off another last-place season in 2022, had come out of the blocks like gangbusters offensively, scoring 27 runs in their season-opening three-game series against the mediocre Baltimore Orioles, but had dropped the first two games to the hapless Pirates, and worse, had scored but one run the night before I arrived when facing Pittsburgh’s fifth starter.
I generally prefer to avoid any games in April, but I have a 10-game weekday-game plan with a bunch of folks who purchased the seats (or their descendants) in section 17 of the infield grandstand in 1968, so I had to choose one April game, and I took the only day game available, thinking it would be warmer than any night game.
Alas, that was not the case, as the temperatures never rose above 42 degrees, and there was also a bit of a harsh wind as well, so the conditions required the patrons to dress as if they were attending a Patriots game in December rather than the game that late author Roger Kahn (and later, the Eagles’ Don Henley) wrote about in “The Boys of Summer.”
Given the low expectations that most folks have for the Red Sox and the meteorological conditions, it was clear that there would be no requirement to sit in their assigned seats. Don’t get me wrong: my seats are great — I can look straight down the third-base line from under the first-base overhang — but if one gets the chance to sit in the lower box seats, eight or so rows from the field, well, why wouldn’t you?
Some takeaways from my “Opening Day” at the 111-year-old home of the local nine.
- I know, I know, I’m becoming a bit of a modern-day grumpy old man, but I still kind of miss the idea of paper tickets to enter the stadium. They’re pretty much all electronic now, often tucked away deep in our cell phones, but what if one were to witness a no-hitter, or a game for the ages, and have absolutely no proof that you were at the game? Or what if you’re taking your kid to his/her first game? I still have the paper tickets to my first game way back when, but what do kids do now?
- The conditions did not prevent numerous parents from bringing their kids to Fenway on Wednesday, and several families were seated around me. Most of the children were well-behaved, but one baby adjacent from me was wailing nearly the entire time. It begs the question: Why would parents bring a 1-, 2-, or 3-year-old to an April baseball game when it’s in the low 40s, and there is absolutely no way that said child will remember anything about their first game at Fenway? Why not at least book tickets for the warmer months of the summer, when the kids will be comfortable. It’s not like there’s going to be a shortage of tickets all season long at Updike’s “Lyric Little Bandbox of a Ballpark.” On the contrary, this season looks to mark the nadir of ticket sales at the ballpark since John Henry & Co. bought the team in 2002, along with the lowest-rated cable-TV numbers.
- Perhaps all MLB parks are like it now, but what the ownership of the Red Sox has allowed Fenway to become over recent years should be an embarrassment. Oh, it has little to do with the amenities, expanded menus, and game-day experience; it has to with the NASCAR-ization of Fenway. There are ads on nearly every inch of the park now, including on all of the side walls, the upper decks, and rising from stanchions in the outfield. There are even four huge ads on the Green Monster, which really should be a sanctuary of sorts from the marketing greed of the team, but no.
The only places that I could say did not have ads on them were on the center field wall, which is probably because MLB says that batters can’t have their sight lines blurred, and in several rafters, where the opening-weekend bunting still hung. Suffice it to say that as soon as they were taken down later this week, there will be more ads taking their place
I tried at one point to start counting all of the ads in the joint, but soon realized that it would take way too long, and that while distracted from the game, I was opening myself up to getting conked in the head by a foul ball dropping into the lower boxes. But I’d guess there are well over 100 separate advertising signs around the park, and that is absolutely ridiculous for a stadium that celebrates its being MLB’s oldest and “most beloved” ballpark.
- For the longest time, the Red Sox only had four retired-number decals hanging up on the right-field façade, and it wasn’t until they changed their retired-numbers policy to catch up with other MLB teams did they finally retire more. The team had formerly employed one of baseball’s strictest policies related to the retirement of uniform numbers: a player had to have (1) played a minimum of 10 years with the team, (2) been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and (3) finished his career with the team.
After former Sox catcher Carlton Fisk’s election to Cooperstown, the team dropped the final requirement from its policy in order to honor their former backstop, who had finished his career with the White Sox.
Anyway, there are now 10 Red Sox retired numbers, along with the requisite “42” for Jackie Robinson, and as I looked at that lengthy row of numbers on the façade, it occurred to me that the first nine decals denoted had a combined total of one, yes one, Red Sox world championship on their professional résumé. One! Ted Williams (9), Joe Cronin (4), Bobby Doerr (1), Carl Yastrzemski (8), Fisk (27), Johnny Pesky (6), Jim Rice (14), Wade Boggs (26), and Pedro Martinez (45) all had illustrious careers for the franchise, but only Pedro (in his final year with the team) won a World Series title with the team. (Boggs won a championship in 1996, but it was with the Yankees.)
Now that David Ortiz’s number 34 is up there, that finally ups the collective total to four World Series crowns among the 10 Sox players honored, but think about how that compares to the NY Yankees’ 22 retired numbers, and how many total championships the likes of Ruth, Berra, DiMaggio, Mantle, et al. have won compared to the Sox’ measly four.
- The pitch clock works. The game I saw was halfway done, after four-and-a-half innings, in exactly an hour, and though it ultimately took two-and-a-half hours to complete the lackluster 4-1 Red Sox loss to the awful Pirates (completing a disheartening three-game home sweep), it’s obvious that the pitch clock and the other assorted rules are speeding up the game. Last season, the average Red Sox game took 3:11 to complete, but so far this year, their games have taken an average of 2:48 minutes to play — a marked difference of 23 minutes, and a 37-minute fall since the team averaged a franchise-long 3:25 in four seasons ago.
- Final takeaway: It sure looks like it’s going to be, as expected, a long season for the Red Sox. I’m aware that they’ve played some cold games, and only seven total, but people expected more from new leftfielder Masataka Yoshida (.250), second baseman Christian Arroyo (.158), shortstop Kike Hernandez (.136), and first baseman Triston Casas (.130), and the team’s defense and knowledge of the fundamentals of the game are already being questioned. Opening the season with the likes of the Orioles, Pirates, and Tigers should have lifted expectations and put some solid wins in the books, but heading into the weekend, the team is in its customary place — last — and at 3-4, the team looks decidedly mediocre or worse, and that cupcake early-season schedule gets much more competitive, with a four-game series in the Trop against the unbeaten (7-0) Rays looming.