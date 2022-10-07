Perhaps you’ve noticed: the Red Sox aren’t in the playoffs this season.
Meanwhile, you’re probably aware that the NY Yankees are in the postseason, although they’ve drawn a first-round bye in this newfangled playoff season, so you won’t actually see them on the field until Tuesday at the earliest.
Last season saw Boston and New York meet in the AL wild-card game, won by the Red Sox, who later eliminated the division-winning Rays and then advanced to the ALCS against the Astros. That marked the first time that the Sox and Yanks had met in the postseason since their unforgettable ALCS meeting in 2004.
For Red Sox fans, that series win 18 years ago exorcised a lot of demons in the long-running feud between the two franchises, and frankly, neither organization has been quite the same since. Boston has won four World Series since that epic rally from three-games-to-none in 2004, while New York, the owners of 26 World Series championships, has won just one (2009), and hasn’t reached the Fall Classic once since then, and its assumed annual dominance over the once-cursed Boston franchise has fizzled over the years.
That being said, it’s worth asking: Is this still a hated rivalry between the two teams?
Oh, it certainly was way back when the trade of Boston lefty Babe Ruth to the Bronx Bombers in 1920 catapulted the Yankees to seven World Series appearances and four championships, while the Red Sox didn’t reach their first Fall Classic since 1918 until 1946, and then their next in 1967. All told, between 1920 and 1967, New York took 19 championships, while Boston took zero, and that discrepancy in talent was evident year after year as the fan bases began to despise each other.
Correct that: Sox fans, likely out of jealousy, hated the Yankees, while the Pinstripers probably viewed their neighbors to the north as nothing more than an annoyance, like a bothersome younger brother.
In the late 1970s, the Yankees had plenty of players that Red Sox fans loved to hate, including guys like Thurman Munson, Graig Nettles, and the most hated of the hated: Bucky Dent, Reggie Jackson, and multi-term skipper Billy Martin.
New York had a quiet decade in the 1980s (including zero playoff appearances), but Boston was unable to leapfrog it in the standings, and by the time the mid-to-late 1990s came along, New York had rebuilt its farm system, leading to the blossoming of guys like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, and Bernie Williams. That mix of homegrown talent and veterans like Darryl Strawberry, Wade Boggs, Paul O’Neill, Dwight Gooden, and even Roger Clemens paved the way for four more championships between 1996 and 2000, while Boston had improved, but never enough to knock off its nemesis.
The rivalry boiled over during the 2003 ALCS, when a bench-clearing brawl broke out during Game 3, culminating in Boston ace Pedro Martinez knocking the Yankees’ 72-year-old bench coach, Don Zimmer, to the ground.
Things got even worse the following February when the Yankees acquired the reigning MVP, Alex Rodriguez, from the Rangers when it had looked like A-Rod was going to be dealt to Boston.
But then the 2004 ALCS happened, Boston won its long-awaited World Series, and the rivalry has calmed down a bit in most folks’ opinions.
Back in those days, Yankees like Clemens, A-Rod, Chuck Knoblauch, Mike Mussina, O’Neill, and Jason Giambi were easy targets for Sox fans to hate, and while many Yankee-haters also seemed to despise Jeter as well, the fact was that there was mostly jealousy and a begrudging respect for the Yankees captain, and there was also deep-seated respect for guys like Rivera, the masterful closer, along with Pettitte, Tino Martinez, and Williams. They were Yankees, for sure, so they couldn’t be liked, or rooted for, but only the most diehard Red Sox fan would admit feeling contempt for them.
So do Sox fans hate the current edition of the Yankees? Perhaps out of habit they do, but it’s really hard to root against players like Aaron Judge, the hulking but likeable right fielder who just set the AL single-season home run record, Anthony Rizzo, the former Sox farmhand who helped the Cubs capture their long-awaited championship in 2016, and former Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who helped the Sox take their 2018 crown.
The two teams had a memorable bench-clearing brawl in 2018, but for the most part, the two teams do not harbor the animosity for each other that they once did, and that was really the only brouhaha between the two teams since that 2003 ALCS, and that would have been unheard-of back in the 1970s and late 1990s when the hatred was palpable in every series between the two storied franchises.
I know that as a fan, I can’t say that I despise any Yankee player, and while I will probably not actively root for them as they try to return to their long-ago glory days, but, just like in the post-9/11 Fall Classic, I will not be disappointed if they do win a championship in 2022, because for now, the true rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees seems to be respectful and civil.
Out in the bleachers, however, may be a different story ...