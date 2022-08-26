Five months after writing about the questionable moves that the Patriots had made preparing for the upcoming season, fans of the team are no closer to understanding what the heck is going on at 1 Patriot Place in Foxboro with 16 days remaining before Opening Day in Miami.
A lot of folks are debating whether the team as currently constituted is even any good, because the projected starters for the 2022 Patriots hadn’t played much in the team’s two preseason games, and that is particularly true of New England’s second-year quarterback, Mac Jones, who seemingly should be more involved after an up-and-down rookie season.
Jones didn’t play at all in the opening exhibition game against the Giants, and played just three series a week ago against the Panthers, who were resting most of their starters.
And I don’t even care what happened Friday night out in Vegas when the Patriots played their final exhibition game against former OC Josh McDaniels and his Raiders. New England had seven players not in uniform for the game, including running back Damien Harris, and most of the starters were again significantly limited the playing time.
This has been another baffling trend of Bill Belichick’s training camp thus far: They just haven’t had to work that hard. There have been more than the team’s share of days off or practices where pads weren’t even worn, leading to glorified walk-throughs. This is troubling not only because the team doesn’t seem to be getting enough time to mesh, but because the coaching staff reportedly implemented a new offensive system, because last year’s version was perhaps too complicated for such a young team and a rookie QB.
So you’ve got an inexperienced team, not practicing enough, not playing enough in exhibition games, and apparently in serious need of some real coaching, no more so than on the offensive line and the passing game.
But alas, the team is not getting the best level of coaching, because Belichick hasn’t staffed the team with veteran coaches who know what they’re doing.
Jones didn’t play that much as a starter at the University of Alabama, but that coaching staff was filled with pro-style leadership, and when Jones arrived in Foxboro last summer, he was at least learning from one of the best: McDaniels, the offensive coordinator who worked his wizardry with Tom Brady to the tune of three Super Bowl victories in a 10-year period as the OC.
McDaniels, seemingly Belichick’s successor down the road after leaving the Colts at the altar a few years ago when he was offered Indy’s head-coaching position, probably saw the writing on the wall when Belichick last season added his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, to the staff after Patricia’s failed tenure as an HC in Detroit, and then welcomed back another fired head coach, the Giants’ Joe Judge, this past February.
So when Las Vegas offered its top job to McDaniels, he swooped in and took it, with seemingly no pushback from the Patriots, who had no obvious choice on staff to replace McDaniels.
So what we have seen all spring and summer is a makeshift staff, most of them coaching positions that they have little business overseeing, and also implementing a system that none of them is familiar with this preseason.
Let’s give you a reminder about this coaching staff, which amazingly has no offensive nor defensive coordinator, which is almost unheard-of in the NFL, unless giving those titles to guys like Patricia or Judge would mean that the Patriots would have to actually pay them, rather than having them join Belichick’s staff while still receiving their full head-coaching salaries from their previous teams.
Patricia was, as mentioned, primarily a defensive guru and DC for previous Patriots teams; he is now apparently calling offensive plays, which he has never done, whether in the previous offensive system or in the newly implemented one.
Judge’s expertise, when he was lured away as HC of the Giants, was in special teams. In Jersey, he was the head coach of a newly drafted product out of Duke, Daniel Jones, who actually significantly regressed while Judge was his head coach, and now Judge is back on the offensive side of the ball, this time apparently coaching the Patriots’ offensive line, which has struggled mightily in camp and during the exhibition season.
For a second-year pro like Mac Jones, having these two guys working with him on the offense is downright negligence, and almost willful sabotage on Belichick’s part. One wonders how the kid is going to grow and improve under the tutelage of a pair of coaches who have no business coaching the offense in the first place, but are only there because they are longtime Friends of Bill, or come on the cheap side financially, or more than likely, a combination of both.
But the rest of the coaching staff is also suspect.
Vinnie Sunseri will be entering his third season in New England after spending all of one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Alabama, which is led by Belichick crony Nick Saban. Sunseri played in the NFL, but as a safety, and the bulk of his career was on special teams. And he is now coaching the running backs.
Nick Caley will be entering his sixth season, having coached mainly on the defensive side of the ball at seven different schools, with a focus on the secondary, prior to getting the call from Belichick. Caley is now coaching the tight ends.
Billy Yates is entering his second season with New England after spending the 2018-19 season helping out on the defensive side of the ball under Patricia in Detroit. Prior to joining the Lions, Yates was named head of strength and conditioning at Bowling Green State University in 2016, and from 2013 through 2015 he served as the assistant strength coach at Texas Tech. And he is coaching the offensive linemen.
What about the background of special-teams coordinator Cameron Achord, whose units struggled mightily last season? Achord joined the Patriots after five seasons with that notorious gridiron hotbed, Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he served in roles as offensive coordinator, special-teams coordinator, quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends coach, as well as recruiting coordinator. So –- community college to the New England Patriots — a natural transition, no?
And then there’s Patriots offensive assistant Tyler Hughes, who prior to coming to Foxboro spent two seasons (2018-19) as the head coach at Bountiful High School in Utah. Prior to that position, he spent three seasons (2014-’16) as the head coach of Division II Minot State in North Dakota. What is he doing on this staff, anyway?
And don’t even get me started on how two other seemingly unqualified guys ended up on Belichick’s staff, because it’s obvious nepotism is alive and well in Foxboro, because Bill’s two sons, Steve and Brian, are coaching the linebackers and safeties, respectively, after having no high-school or even college coaching experience, and whose primary backgrounds in college were playing lacrosse.
So is it any surprise that Belichick is likely unchallenged in the film room and the draft room by guys who were failures as NFL head coaches and crawled back to the Patriots (Patricia and Judge), or guys who have no real NFL background and are probably lucky to be here, or guys who share his surname?
Look, the team, on paper, is still pretty talented, and should win quite a few games, but when was the last time you saw an NFL team be successful when its coaching staff was so mismatched and overmatched?
Still, the 70-year-old Belichick probably still thinks he has it, and will make this mish-mash of a coaching staff actually flourish in on-the-job training, but if it doesn’t — and few around here suspect it will work — then a number of this coaching staff of misfit toys will be engaging in out-of-the-job training by this time next season.