Last week, we looked at what seems to be a slowly-fading rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees, which got me to thinking: Do the other three major local sports teams still have legitimate heated rivals?
In many ways, it doesn’t seem that the long-ago competitiveness with traditional rivals is still really simmering.
Let’s start with the Bruins. For decades, Boston’s unquestioned hockey rival was the Montreal Canadiens, which routinely led local writers to describe them as “the hated Canadiens.” And it was mostly a one-sided rivalry, much like the old Yankees-Red Sox dynamic, because one team so dominated the head-to-head matchups on an annual basis that the losing team’s fans inevitably began to hate the fact that no matter what they did, they never could vanquish that particular rival.
That was the nature of the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry for many, many, many years. After all, starting in 1946, the Canadiens eliminated the Bruins from the Stanley Cup playoffs for 18 consecutive meetings, which in retrospect, seems ridiculous, but that was what happened — you can look it up.
It wasn’t until the 1988 postseason that Boston finally took out Les Habitantes, winning a second-round series en route to the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final appearance against Edmonton. Things reverted to form the following spring when Boston again fell to Montreal, but the B’s took the next four postseason meetings with the Habs.
They’ve met on-and-off the last two-plus decades, and the scintillating first-round elimination of Montreal by Boston in the 2011 playoffs was critical to the team’s Cup championship that spring, but three years later, the Presidents-Trophy winning Bruins were stunned by the Canadiens in just the second round, but the teams haven’t met in the postseason since.
The rivalry has lost its luster over the years because the Canadiens have been relatively irrelevant, having reached the conference finals just three times since 1993, which coincidentally was the last time that Montreal (or any Canadian team, surprisingly) hoisted the Cup, which remains the last of its NHL-leading 24 chalices. Also missing in the faded rivalry is the lack of villains on the Habs’ roster — guys like Chris Nilan, Claude Lemieux, and P.K. Subban.
How about the Celtics? They used to have very heated rivalries with the Knicks, 76ers, and if they got to the NBA Finals, the Lakers, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s. But the rivalry with the Knicks, other than the proximity between the two cities, is largely gone because New York has become a laughingstock of a franchise, and has reached the postseason just five times in the past two decades, and was eliminated in the opening round four of those times.
The contentiousness with the Sixers has rekindled a little bit over the past few years, but Philly, like the Knicks and Canadiens, hasn’t really been a factor in the postseason for over 20 years, when Allen Iverson ran the Sixers’ offense. Since 1991, Philadelphia has qualified for the playoffs just 15 times in 31 seasons and reached the conference finals just once over that time, in 2001.
The Lakers will forever be a Celtics’ rival, but they only play twice during the regular season and haven’t met in the playoffs since 2010, so the glory days and holy wars of Larry-McHale-Chief vs. Magic-Worthy-Kareem are long, long gone.
And the Patriots? One could argue that New England’s biggest rivals are the two teams from New York, with whom they vie for fans’ attentions, with the line of demarcation splitting the state of Connecticut. The rift with the Giants is not only because of old-timers’ longtime allegiance to that franchise, but the fact that the G-Men won two Super Bowls at the Pats’ expense, including putting the kibosh on the perfect season in 2007.
But the Patriots only play the Giants once every four years, and the Giants haven’t been a factor in the NFL postseason since their second Super Bowl triumph over the Pats, in Feb. 2012, and their only playoff appearance since then was a first-round ouster at the hands of the Packers in 2015.
Are the Jets still a Patriots’ rival? Well, with 11 straight non-playoff seasons (the longest current drought in the NFL) and just one Super Bowl appearance, way back in 1969, the Jets have been, like the Knicks, a joke of a franchise, although they seem to have made inroads this season with their 3-2 record. For Patriots fans, though, they can safely point to the fact that New England has won 12 straight games in the series since 2015. Oh, the sting of losing to the Jets in the 2010 playoffs still hurts, but overall, New England leads the overall series between the teams, 71-54-1, with 20 of the last 22 meetings going the Patriots’ way.