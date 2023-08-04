With online betting now allowed in Massachusetts, a lot of people are looking forward to the first NFL season of being allowed to legally put down cash on teams, not only for individual games during the season, but also placing preseason bets on how they think some of the teams will finish the 2023 campaign.
Depending on where you look, right now the consensus number of wins predicted for the New England Patriots is 7.5, for a team that finished last season at 8-9 after dropping five of its final seven contests.
What do you think? Would you, hypothetically speaking, feel more confident about the Patriots winning eight or more games this season, or finishing with seven or fewer victories, which would mark the team finishing below .500 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since (gulp!) the 1992 and 1993 seasons?
Well, let’s take a look at the upcoming schedule and see what games are winnable and which ones may not be. Admittedly, the Patriots have yet to even play a preseason game, so the roster is still very much in flux, but having welcomed free-agent superstars like DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook, and Ezekiel Elliott for visits and letting them leave Patriot Place contract-less, it’s hard to know what the final roster will look like. The seemingly skinflint Pats have around $15 million still to spend this season, but right now they are pocketing it rather than boosting their club with high-priced talent.
Here’s the game-by-game listing, with last year’s record in parenthesis.
Week 1: Philadelphia (14-3). Facing the NFC conference winner from last season on opening day on national TV is probably not the best opponent to face when honoring Tom Brady for his contributions to the team from 2000-2019, but Super Bowl losers from the previous seasons have traditionally struggled in Game 1 of the subsequent NFL season (since Super Bowl XXXIV, the runner-up has gone 8-14 in Week 1). Still, the talent disparity between the Eagles and Patriots is significant (and the Pats often have trouble defending mobile QBs), and while New England could well keep this one close, ultimately Philadelphia should emerge victorious to put the Patriots in a 0-1 hole. Loss.
Week 2: Miami (9-8). Look, the Dolphins split with the Patriots last season, but their exciting young QB, Tua Tagovailoa, is 4-0 all-time against New England, and though the team lost Tua to concussions the latter portion of last season, the team still made the playoffs and gave the Bills all they could handle in the postseason, and that was with third-string quarterback Skyler Thompson, a rookie. If Tua is back behind center and healthy, he, like the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts a week earlier, could give the NE defense fits. This figures to be a competitive game, but I like the other Alabama QB, Tagovailoa, a little bit more than the Patriots’ Crimson Tide product, Mac Jones, in a contest that will see the Fins utilize their significant advantage in team speed. Loss.
Week 3: at New York Jets (7-10). As bad as the Jets were last season with Zach Wilson running the offense, New York was only a game worse in the final standings than New England, and both regular-season games were ultra-competitive. Now the Jets, who already had a strong team despite their lack of elite QB play, have acquired one of the all-time great QBs in Aaron Rodgers, and though he’s turning 40 in December, he was a league MVP in both 2020 and 2021, and he has a great offensive arsenal with the Jets, who should be much-improved this season. The Pats played Rodgers well at Lambeau last fall with third-stringer Bailey Zappe at QB, but I think this is the season that the Jets finally break through and make their first return to the postseason since 2010. And while I don’t believe that the Rodgers experiment will be a wire-to-wire success story, the Jets’ roster right now is better than New England’s, especially in a home game at MetLife. Loss.
Week 4: at Dallas (12-5). On paper, the Patriots face arguably the toughest schedule in football, and that lousy luck continues into October. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFC, and a motivated and healthy Dak Prescott should be able to move the ball against the Patriots’ defense. CeeDee Lamb is still a beast, and former Patriot Brandin Cooks and a now-healthy Michael Gallup round out what should be a strong receiving trio against the Pats’ untested secondary. On the defensive side of the football, Micah Parsons should wreak havoc against a very suspect New England offensive line. Still, I will always choose even an aging Bill Belichick over the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy in the coaching matchup, and there’s a chance that this might be a classic look-ahead game for Dallas, which will visit the 49ers (the team that’s eliminated them from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons) on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 5. Upset win.
Week 5: vs. New Orleans (7-10). Former Raiders QB Derek Carr isn’t a significant upgrade from Andy Dalton from last season, and the rest of the Saints roster isn’t all that impressive. But other than last season’s fluke last-minute loss to the Raiders in Vegas last season, the Patriots seem to have Carr’s number over the course of his career. He has thrown for just 5.9 yards per attempt over his four career matchups against New England, going 1-3 against the Patriots. If this game were in New Orleans, this might go a different way, but at Gillette on a glorious fall afternoon? Win.
Week 6: at Las Vegas (6-11): This game will obviously conjure up the dreadful memories of the Patriots’ aforementioned last visit to play the Raiders in Vegas, but the fact is, the Raiders aren’t all that good, even with former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels running the ship. The Raiders finished second-to-last in defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) last season, behind only the putrid Bears, and while Vegas did sign the best available receiver in free agency, that receiver is, of course, former Patriot Jakobi Meyers. Despite McDaniels knowing the Pats’ tendencies and the team’s roster, there is no reason the Patriots shouldn’t be able to game-plan properly and make easy work of defense-challenged Vegas and another old friend, new Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Win.
Week 7: vs. Buffalo (13-3). Well, what have we here? After an 0-3 start, the Patriots have clawed their way all the way back to .500. How ’bout that? Oh well, that didn’t last long. Loss.
Week 8: at Miami (9-8). Even when the two teams’ rosters are more balanced, it’s rare when something positive happens when the Patriots travel down to Miami. The good news for New England is that this contest takes place in late October, so the weather shouldn’t be too ridiculously hot. The bad news is that the Dolphins still have better talent, and if Tua is still taking snaps, this game’s outcome shouldn’t be all that different from the Game-2 matchup. Loss.
Week 9: vs. Washington (8-8-1). Even though the Commanders don’t have to deal with toxic owner Dan Snyder and his minions anymore, they still have a long way to go before they’re going to be competitive again, especially in the NFC East. Oh, they’re definitely improved, especially on the defensive side, but New England will be facing either a rookie QB in first-rounder Sam Howell, or get a refresher course on old friend Jacoby Brissett. As intriguing as the Commanders are, the Pats kept Brissett in check when he was with a similarly talented Browns team last season, and New England should be able to move the ball easily if they can dodge Washington’s formidable pass rush. Win.
Week 10: vs. Indianapolis in Germany (4-12-1). Ach du Lieber, the Patriots should finally emerge from this game above .500 for the first time in a good long time. Indy will likely be starting a rookie quarterback, which Belichick likes to feast upon, and he is also taking on a rookie head coach in Shane Steichen. As of this writing, the Colts and their one sure-fire superstar, RB Jonathan Taylor, are at odds over a new contract, so who knows if he’ll even be in uniform when these two teams meet in Frankfurt. Still, on defense the Colts have forced at least one turnover both times they’ve faced Mac Jones’ Patriots, and Indianapolis’s offensive incompetence in moving the ball in last season’s matchup overshadowed a disappointing performance from New England’s offense. Still, the Pats are 3-0 overseas, and they should prevail here. Win.
Week 11: Bye Week.
Week 12: at NY Giants (9-7-1). I think the biggest determining factor in this game will be the fact that the Patriots will be coming off a bye week, while the Giants, who surprisingly made the playoffs last season and upset the Vikings on the road in the first round, will have played 12 straight games and will enter their bye week upon this game’s conclusion. I don’t necessarily trust Giants QB Daniel Jones against the Patriots’ defense, but former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll, who is now the Giants’ head coach, helped turn things around in Buffalo prior to landing the Giants’ gig, and Wink Martindale’s blitz-happy defense could manage to exploit New England’s weaknesses up front along the offensive line. I expect an ugly game, but I like the Patriots’ chances. Win.
Week 13: vs. LA Chargers (10-7). QB Justin Herbert has certainly struggled in his two career matchups against the Patriots, throwing four interceptions and fewer than five yards per attempt in two career head-to-heads. But Herbert is just too talented for this to happen for the third straight time, so I expect him to play more like the superstar QB we’re accustomed to, which is bad news for a New England team that continues to seesaw around .500. With upgrades on the coaching staff and on the offense, LA should be one of the best teams in the NFL, and it will hard to imagine the Patriots’ offense keeping up with this superior aerial attack. Loss.
Week 14: at Pittsburgh (9-8). On a short week, given that this is the teams’ Thursday-night battle, New England will be taking on a similar entity to itself, a team that they beat in Pittsburgh by a field goal last season. In that game, the Pats had to only face journeyman quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but Pittsburgh should be better in 2023 with sophomore QB Kenny Pickett having a year under his belt, and you can expect this to be your typical Patriots-Steelers rockfight that Belichick and company will barely manage to eke out. Win.
Week 15: vs. Kansas City (14-3). I don’t care if the Patriots have extra time to prepare for the defending Super Bowl champions; KC is KC, after all, and even though the Chiefs will have just taken on the Bills the week before, I don’t give New England much more than a puncher’s chance, although I am expecting the Pats cover the (fairly large) spread. Loss.
Week 16: at Denver (5-12). Tough one to pick; the Broncos will be returning from a three-game road trip, while the Patriots will be licking their wounds on this Christmas Eve after getting beaten up by the Chiefs. The Belichick Patriots have struggled to win in Denver, and new coach Sean Payton, formerly of the Saints, has also fared well against the Patriots, but I don’t think QB Russell Wilson, who absolutely stunk last season, is in line for a major upgrade this season. If he’s limited to playing in the pocket with no escape, the Patriots should be in the catbird’s seat. Win.
Week 17: at Buffalo (13-3). See Week 7 above, only worse. Loss.
Week 18: vs. NY Jets (7-10). Who knows what shape these two teams will be in at this point in the season? Each might be fighting for a playoff berth, or perhaps one or perhaps both will have already qualified for the postseason. And Aaron Rodgers’ commitment and will to win may already have waned in his first season in New York, so this is a bit of a tossup. Still, the previously woebegone Jets have yet to exhibit they can handle any kind of adversity at all, much less the kind that comes with Super Bowl-or-Bust prognostications heading into the season. Either way, when it comes down to it, give me the head coach who’s outcoached Robert Saleh four out of four times that the two have faced each other. Win.
Patriots’ overall projected record: 9-8, but not good enough to translate into a playoff berth -- and even with an above-.500 mark, New England might still find itself occupying the AFC East basement at the season's conclusion.