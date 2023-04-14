Editor’s note: On Page 1, Chris Young recalls his memories of being near the Boston Marathon finish line when the bombs went off in 2013, and his feelings about Monday’s race, which marks the 10-year anniversary of the Marathon bombings.
Risking a bit of an understatement, I like to play trivia.
I’ve played in a few different formats, but the one that our Thursday night team is most familiar with is five rounds of six questions, followed by a “Final Jeopardy!”-type final question, where you can bet all of your accrued points and bet all, part, or all. While this often rewards the best team, seemingly more often than not the final question will be just goofy enough that a front-running team can see its substantial advantage go “poof” on the final question, while a team way pack in the pack can venture a guess and propel themselves into the winner’s circle.
Take Thursday night’s final question: “Today is Butch Cassidy’s birthday; within eight, how many years existed between the year Cassidy was born, and the year that the Robert Redford-Paul Newman motion picture was released?” Or last week’s, with Easter approaching: What year were “Peeps” introduced?
With the final answer of this trivia format always being a number, and sometimes requiring more luck than knowledge, the final winner is not always the team that has dominated play. Yes, Jeopardy! has the same kind of final do-and-die question, but at least the contestants know in advance what the Final Jeopardy! category is.
I bring this up because Boston Bruins hockey fans all over the New England region and beyond have been treated to a regular season of a lifetime this season, with the B’s setting NHL records in regular-season wins and total points, along with tying the record for road wins in a season (31), shared with the 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings. It also set franchise records for home wins (34) during its record-breaking season and even dominated the Western Conference on the road this season, as 14 of its 16 teams failed to register a win when the Black and Gold showed up at their home rinks. Overall, 16 teams went winless against the Bruins, with eight of them — including the playoff-bound Avalanche, Jets, Rangers and Devils — unable to capture even a point against Boston.
While this kind of season would portend to figure in a Duck-Boat championship parade through the Boston streets in mid-June, not everyone is convinced that all of the regular-season success will translate to similar postseason accomplishments.
Because sometimes, just like in trivia, a team can be dominant from start to finish and perhaps appear unbeatable, but in the end, something goes awry and the championship hardware is carted off by a different, longer-shot type of victor.
This is clearly evident by the playoff success of the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy winners. The award was implemented in 1985-86 and is given to the team with the best regular-season record, but since then, only eight teams have won the Presidents’ Trophy and then went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the most recent being the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago coincidentally won that championship at the expense of the Bruins at TD Garden in a thrilling Game 6, just a couple of months after the Boston Marathon bombings set in motion the “Boston Strong” anthem that helped lift the Bruins to the Cup Final, and later the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series championship.
In fact, the Bruins have won the Presidents’ Trophy three times in the last 10 seasons, yet fell in the second round of the playoffs in both 2014 and 2021. Last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winner, the Florida Panthers, were also bounced in the second round despite a regular-season record of 58-18-6. That Panthers team was improved in the offseason, but they went just 42-32-8 this season but sneaked into the postseason with the second wild-card slot in the East, and will face, you guessed it, the Bruins in their playoff opener beginning Monday.
Of course, there’s winning the Presidents’ Trophy, and then there’s having a completely historic season as the Bruins have in 2022-23, so Boston fans should probably have faith in their team that its regular-season dominance will continue for the next couple of months.
But another local team’s fans had similar aspirations just two seasons ago, and their team was seemingly headed for the franchise’s first-ever MLS Cup championship on the heels of a 22-5-7 regular season. The NE Revolution soccer club that season, like the Bruins this season, didn’t have a winless streak of more than three matches all season long, and 18 of its 22 victories were by one-goal margins, so it was clear that the soccer gods were on their side en route to the Revs earning the MLS’s version of the Presidents’ Trophy, the Supporters’ Shield.
Unfortunately, earning the automatic first-round playoff bye did not help the Revs’ cause, and may have instead sabotaged it, because the quirky MLS playoff schedule had New England not playing its first postseason match until Nov. 30 — 23 days after its final regular-season contest. The Revs played catch-up all night during that match against New York City FC and ultimately fell, 5-3, in a shootout, and the Revolution’s spectacular season and MLS Cup hopes were wiped out long before they, and their fans, had expected.
Perhaps the Revs weren’t aware that that NYCFC, which at one point midway through the season was a mediocre 10-8-5, had finished the season on a strong note, going 3-0-2 and outscoring their opponents, 12-3 in those final five games. NYCFC bulldozed through the MLS playoffs, winning all four of its matches by a combined score of 9-4 and won the MLS Cup.
The Revs had finished the season on a 7-0-2 wave and won the franchise’s first-ever championship, while predictably, the Revs in the subsequent season did not have the fortune or luck to earn all of those 2021 one-goal decisions, and didn’t even qualify for the postseason in 2022, going 10-12-2, with seven of the 12 losses being of the one-goal variety while the team surrendered late goals in numerous other contests and settled for ties instead of victories.
The Florida Panthers team the Bruins will face next week had a four-game losing streak in late March (including a blowout loss to the mediocre Senators), but then went on a six-game win streak before dropping their final two home contests (one in OT) to the playoff-bound Leafs and Hurricanes, respectively.
Florida lost to the Bruins in the season’s third game, 5-3, then routed Boston, 5-2, on Nov. 23 before getting blitzed, 7-3 by the B’s on Dec. 19. In the teams’ final regular-season meeting, Florida won in overtime, 4-3, on Jan. 28.
On paper, there is no real reason for Bruins fans to feel more than a smidgen of fright that the Panthers can win this first-round series, especially given the disparity in goaltending corps that the two teams boast (as evidenced by the nearly 100 more goals surrendered by Panthers backstops compared to Boston’s meager 177).
After that, we’ll see.
But 10 years after the Marathon bombings, wouldn’t it be a nice bookend for this Presidents’-Trophy-winning Bruins team to be able to finish the job that they couldn’t in 2013, and become just the second team in the past 15 years to hoist both the regular-season trophy and the big shiny postseason one — parading Lord Stanley’s silver chalice down the same Boylston Street where the bombings took place a decade ago.