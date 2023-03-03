I would imagine the sports fans of Greater New York City (and numerous other cities) are looking at the city 31/2 hours to their northeast and shaking their collective heads at what’s been going on in the last five years — in addition to the 17 prior to that.
After all, New Yorkers, with their nine different teams over the four major sports, still haven’t celebrated a sports championship since the New York Football Giants knocked off the Patriots, 21-17, to capture Super Bowl 46 in Feb. 2012, while New England saw its Red Sox win the World Series in 2018, enjoyed Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl title four months later, then saw the Boston Bruins reach the Cup Final before bowing to the St. Louis Blues on Garden ice in Game 7 that following summer. Then, the Boston Celtics filled out the championship-round bingo card by reaching the NBA Finals last June.
That most recent championship, by Brady & Co., was just over four years ago, but it marked the 12th by Boston-area franchises since 2001.
Yet last fall, New Yorkers felt some sense of optimism again, when the Yankees reached the ALCS, the Giants and Jets started off 6-1 and 5-2, respectively, the Knicks were seemingly vastly improved (and are still respectable to this day, with a 37-27 record), and the hockey Rangers were coming off a season in which they reached the conference finals. Better yet, the Empire Staters enjoyed the schadenfreude of watching the Red Sox finish in last place while the Patriots struggled to an 8-9 record.
The Jets predictably collapsed and finished 7-10, while the Giants actually reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and reached the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Rangers bulked up at this year’s trade deadline and are sitting pretty heading toward the postseason with a 35-18-9 record, and strangely enough have a better record on the road (18-7-5) than at home (17-11-4).
But all of these improvements by the Big Apple’s sports team do not hide the fact that the foremost stories in the NHL and the NBA are the tremendous recent seasons enjoyed by their Boston rivals, the Bruins and Celtics. And that’s gotta hurt.
The Celtics, on the heels of that NBA Finals appearance last season, have been among the league’s elite all season, and sit just a half-game behind Milwaukee for the best record in the NBA with a 45-18 mark.
But the story of this winter-sports season is undoubtedly the Bruins, who we wrote about back on Jan. 20, and their historic season on the ice.
Boston was 38-5-4 shortly thereafter that piece, and then hit a bit of a rough patch, losing four of five (although three of those setbacks were one-goal decisions), but the B’s are back to their old tricks, having run off nine straight wins, and still sit atop the league with a ridiculous 48-8-5 record. Six of those victories in the streak were on the road, including completing an unlikely four-game sweep out in Western Canada, punctuated by an overtime win in Calgary on the second night of back-to-backs, when Boston was outshot, 57-19. You read that right: 57-19, and they still won, thanks to the heroics of Vezina-Trophy favorite Linus Ullmark, who has an ungodly 31-4-1 record, along with a .938 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average. His backup, second-year netminder Jeremy Swayman, from Anchorage, Alaska, via UMaine, has been nearly as good, especially lately, compiling a 16-4-4 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.27 GAA.
I just can’t say enough about this Bruins team. I have read hockey columnists from around the country saying that this squad is perhaps the best ever, including The Athletic’s respected hockey writer Dom Luszczyszyn, who wrote recently, “This is the best team I’ve ever seen and it just got even better (with their recent trades). It’s really hard to see anyone knocking them off, and though this is hockey, the most random sport on earth, the Bruins are doing everything they can to control that randomness by being the best team possible. It’s a sight to behold.”
Luszczyszyn added, “Now the question is, can anyone stop them? Probably not. And that’s why Boston’s current chances of winning the Stanley Cup are 34 percent. It implies the team has an average series-win probability of 70 percent in each round. That’s incredibly high, but anything less would be a disservice to this team’s dominance.”
And why not? Boston won 17 of its first 19 games out of the chute, and the other night, with its dominant 7-1 victory over a pretty good Buffalo team, it became the fastest team ever to reach 100 points (in just its 61st game). The Bruins are the first team to ever defeat every one of their 31 opponents at least once in a single season, are second in scoring as a team with 233 goals, have allowed the fewest (130 — a whopping 24 fewer than the second-stingiest team, Carolina), and their plus-103 goal differential is 56 points ahead of the next-best team (Toronto).
As mentioned in January, the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens finished 60-8-12 for 132 points in an 80-game schedule, while the best mark for an 82-game schedule is the 62-13-7 slate (131 points) earned by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. That Canadiens juggernaut won four Cups in the late 1970s, including that 1977 edition that swept Boston in the Cup Final, and included no fewer than nine eventual NHL Hall-of-Famers. That 1995-96 Red Wings team ultimately lost in the Cup Final to Colorado, but had seven Hall-of-Famers on that team, and that squad won chalices in each of the subsequent two seasons. This current edition of the Bruins probably has just one future Hall-of-Famer(Patrice Bergeron), although newly extended David Pastrnak, should he continue his scoring trajectory, could also be a possibility down the road, but that’s probably it on this current roster. But it’s the team’s extraordinary depth that has made it so special this season.
According to The Athletic, Boston has a greater-than-65 percent chance of beating any team in a playoff series, and of every playoff team’s chances of beating the Bruins in a seven-game series, only four teams are above 30 percent (Toronto, Carolina, Colorado, and New Jersey) — and those were tabulated before the Bruins updated their already-loaded roster with some key acquisitions at the deadline.
Want more? The B’s have the league’s seventh-best power play, while their penalty-kill unit tops the league at close to 87 percent.
That Red Wings team that finished with an all-time 131 points in an 82-game schedule was 47-12-4 on this date in 1996, and finished the season’s final 19 games with a 15-1-3 mark (and notably did not win the Cup).
The Bruins have 21 games left, including a mid-March five-game Midwestern road trip, but on their two West-coast road trips, they’ve gone 6-1, and the Midwest trip includes a couple of tilts against teams playing out the string (Chicago and Detroit).
This is the best Bruins team I have ever seen, and while a lot of folks are accustomed to some form of underachieving in the postseason (as evidenced by just the sole 2011 chalice since 1972), something special is going on here, and barring significant injuries, this wagon of a hockey team should be able to continue its regular-season powerhouse play into the playoffs, and with home-ice advantage through every round, should be able to finish the job that this team seems destined to accomplish.
Sorry, New Yorkers.