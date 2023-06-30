Remember the Red Sox’ recent six-game winning streak, which included a home sweep of the Yankees?
Neither do I.
Anyway, that did happen, between June 14-20, but if you looked at today’s calendar, it’s July, and the Sox’ most recent run has been highlighted by gruesome losses, hence the team’s 40-42 record, its 15-game deficit from the top of the AL East, and a sweep at home at the hands of the much-improved Marlins this past week that marked Boston’s seventh loss in its last eight games (and the Sox’ “offense” scored all of three runs over the three-game series and was outscored 18-3).
Now that’s more like it!
Every time the team goes on occasional runs or sometimes leads one to believe that they just might have something going, they revert to form and turn in duds, so we’re sticking by our guns and recommending that the Red Sox make some drastic changes.
Last week, we looked at potential managerial candidates if Alex Cora were to be shown the door. Today, we look at the possibility that Sox ownership may want to change general managers, and who would be some logical candidates.
There was one obvious candidate during the 2022-23 offseason, and that would have been Dana Evans, who was the architect of the Atlanta Braves’ world-championship team two seasons ago, and he put together a roster that has reached the postseason five straight times. Brown, 56, was named Atlanta’s VP of scouting prior to the 2019 season and helped assemble much of the Braves’ young talent, including Michael Harris, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, and pitcher Spencer Strider, who finished second.
Prior to Atlanta, Brown spent nine seasons as a special assistant to the GM for Toronto and worked as the director of scouting for the Expos/Nationals for eight seasons from 2002-09, during which he drafted over 40 Major League players, including seven All-Stars. Alas, Brown was hired by those cheatin’ Houston Astros to be their GM this season.
Meanwhile, there are two distinct scenarios for the Red Sox’ brass to plot out. One would be to retain the bulk of the player-development, analytics, and scouting staff, and hire an in-house candidate to replace the obviously overmatched Chaim Bloom. Scenario No. 2 would be just to clean house and practically start over.
Let’s take at candidates from both sides of the coin.
Brian Halloran, Red Sox general manager: Should ownership merely want a new voice to replace Bloom’s in terms of roster-building, it would make sense to hire his right-hand man, Halloran, even though it seems obvious to most that it would be unlikely that the club’s philosophy would inherently change if Bloom’s partner-in-crime were to take over. Still, the 51-year-old would be eminently qualified: he has been with the Sox since 2011 and has worked under previous GMs Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski, earning a couple of World Series rings along the way, so the Massachusetts native knows the Sox’ system inside and out. Interestingly, before working in baseball, he spent two years in Tbilisi, Georgia, studying ethnic conflict, and three years in Moscow, Russia, supervising business operations for an international logistics company. What?
Raquel Ferreira, Red Sox Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager: Now this would be a bold and groundbreaking choice for the Red Sox. If hired to oversee the team, Ferreira would be the first-ever female GM in MLB. I would love to see this happen, as she is more than qualified to be a trailblazer in this position. According to the team’s website, Ferreira was promoted to Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager in December 2019. Now in her 25th year with the Sox, she is just the fourth female to hold the title of Assistant General Manager in a baseball operations department in Major League Baseball, joining Kim Ng of the Dodgers, Jean Afterman of the Yankees, and Elaine Weddington Steward of the Red Sox. In her current role, Ferreira reports directly to Bloom and assists in all areas of baseball operations. Over her career with Boston, her work has been focused on overseeing the baseball operations budgets and the club’s major- and minor-league operations, as well as the daily operations for the team’s major league clubhouse and travel. In addition, she heads the club’s player immigration program and was instrumental in establishing the Red Sox’ Rookie Development program, which began in 2004. In her prior roles, Ferreira also oversaw the daily operations for the organization’s six minor-league affiliates, handling issues for all minor-league players and staff such as contract tenders, player transactions, payroll, and insurance. Sign her up!
Eddie Romero, Red Sox Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager: Under normal circumstances, Romero would be a logical candidate to replace Bloom, given his 18 years of service in the organization, but let’s skip his résumé because if he were to be hired instead of Ferreira (above), it would be a bad look for the Sox’ brass because she is the superior candidate, and if she were to be bypassed for the position, it would probably result in Ferreira leaving the organization.
Now let’s go outside of the current administration and look at non-Red Sox candidates.
Mike Elias, Baltimore Orioles General Manager: After a disheartening 47-115 campaign in 2018, the Orioles needed a new direction. Then-GM Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter were gone and a long rebuild loomed for the new man in charge. Elias, the assistant GM from Houston Astros, was chosen to kickstart a return to glory for the Birds, and he has largely succeeded, against all odds and despite a tight-fisted owner not spending what was required in the competitive AL East. Five years later and the Orioles — rebounding from season losses of 108, a pandemic-shortened 35, and 110 — saw their rebuild come to fruition last year, when the O’s finished 83-79. This season, Baltimore is 48-21 and surprisingly in second place in the AL East, just 5.5 games behind Tampa Bay. Still, it’s hard to see why Elias would want to leave an up-and-coming team like the Orioles when he would have to be excited about the renaissance of the franchise and seeing his players help make the organization a winner again after a long absence from MLB relevance.
Dan Duquette, Founding Principal at Duquette Consulting, Former GM of Montreal Expos (1991-94), Red Sox (1994-2002), Orioles (2011-18): Perhaps an odd choice in many fans’ eyes, but I wouldn’t be against the Duke returning to Boston, especially since he got a raw deal when he was bounced from the GM position by the new ownership group in 2002 after he laid the foundation for the 2004 Sox roster that won that long-awaited World Series championship. For that reason alone, back in February I advocated for him to finally receive a championship ring from the club. Duquette has a great career track record wherever he’s been, whether it was building a championship-series Expos team in 1994 that easily could have won a World Series had the players’ strike not short-circuited the season; laying the groundwork for the aforementioned 2004 Sox curse-busters; and immediately turning around the moribund Orioles franchise upon his hiring in 2011, as the 2012 team made the playoffs for the first time since 1997, and two years later the Orioles won the American League East with 96 wins and made it to the ALCS. Duquette just turned 65 and perhaps his fastball as a GM is gone, but he’d be an intriguing prospect to return to the franchise, even though he’s probably burned a few bridges with the club since then.
Tim Naehring, NY Yankees Vice President of Baseball Operations: Remember this guy? The former Red Sox third baseman played for the team from 1990-97, a career which overlapped with Duquette’s tenure here, and he was a popular player. After his playing days were over, he was hired by his hometown Cincinnati Reds in 1999, where Naehring spent five years as director of player development, and was later promoted to minor-league field coordinator. In September 2007, he was unexpectedly fired, along with several others, as the Reds decided to overhaul their minor league system. Fortunately, Naehring was not unemployed for very long, as the Yankees organization called him the very next day, and he was hired as a major-league scout, advising GM Brian Cashman about player acquisitions and evaluation of personnel. In 2016, he was promoted to vice president of baseball operations, a position he still holds. I don’t know if Naehring is qualified to run the Red Sox, or if he would even want to given his current Yankees roots, but this opportunity would definitely be a promotion and he would be a breath of fresh air for a Red Sox organization that definitely needs one.
Theo Epstein, MLB Consultant, Former GM of Red Sox (2003-11) and Chicago Cubs (2012-20): Definitely a pipe dream, but wouldn’t it be fantastic if Theo came back to fix this mess that has pervaded the Red Sox’ organization since 2019? But why would he even risk tarnishing his squeaky-clean reputation of turning around two long-suffering franchises? Epstein built upon Duquette’s foundation of a roster and put the finishing touches on the club that won the Sox’ 2004 title (and also was GM when they won another one in 2007), and then upon his departure, he went to another sad-sack operation and turned the Cubs into a World Series champion for the first time in 108 seasons, in 2016. Epstein’s Hall-of-Fame credentials are already well-established, so I don’t think he’d return to Boston to turn the Sox around again, but we know he has Boston roots and he loves a challenge. Still, Epstein coming back to run the Red Sox would seem like the long shot of long shots, but we can dream.