Two weeks ago, we talked about the one that got away — in the Boston Bruins’ case, a historic all-around season and the potential, after a successful playoff run, to hoist the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup.
That was but a pipe dream, I guess, after the B’s were exposed and were eliminated in their first-round postseason series against the eighth-seeded Panthers, but hey, lookie here, that surprising Florida team is just three wins away from playing for Lord Stanley’s chalice after a four-OT victory over the second-seeded Hurricanes in Raleigh Thursday in the Eastern Conference final.
We don’t know yet if the Celtics will also come up short in their quest for a championship, but there is one team in town that was perfectly fine with letting a once-promising team get broken up, and that is your Boston Red Sox, who allowed five key components of last year’s 78-84 last-place team to depart via free agency.
Let’s take a look at where they ended up and how they’re doing — and let’s not forget three other members of the 2018 World Series champions who are also flourishing elsewhere while the current edition of the Crimson Hose remains entrenched in the AL East basement.
Xander Bogaerts: Most Red Sox fans will never forgive the team for allowing their longest-tenured player to opt out of his contract last offseason and sign with the San Diego Padres for 11 years and $280 million. The X-man was the heart and soul of the team ever since 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts (more on him later) was dealt to LA in one of Chaim Bloom’s first moves as the new GM in early 2020. Bogaerts got off to a red-hot start for the Padres, and as recently as April 21 was hitting .362 with five home runs, but he has tailed off lately, although he currently has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .275 for a payroll-heavy San Diego team that has vastly underachieved, going 20-24 thus far and sits in fourth place in the NL West. Bogaerts is still a solid shortstop, committing just two errors to this point in the season, while his presumed replacement in Boston, Trevor Story, has yet to play a game after offseason surgery. Meanwhile, the Sox’ current out-of-position shortstop, Kike Hernandez, leads the majors in errors with nine.
Nate Eovaldi: The righty pitched for four-plus seasons with the Sox, but the team did not attempt to re-sign the free agent during the 2022-23 offseason and the Texas Rangers scooped him up on a two-year deal worth $34 million. The 33-year-old Texas native has been impressive for the much-improved Rangers, who lead the AL West with a 26-17 record after going 68-94 in 2022. Eovaldi has gone 5-2 with a solid 2.83 ERA for Texas and has won his last four decisions after a 1-2 start.
Rich Hill: The much-traveled lefty signed with the Sox on a one-year deal last season at age 42 and was halfway decent, going 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA. The Milton, Mass. native would have loved to extend his second stint with Boston with an affordable extension, but the Sox again had little interest in retaining him, and he signed with the improving Pirates for a one-year deal worth $8 million. In nine starts for the Bucs, his 10th MLB team, Hill has gone 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA, and has won four of his last five decisions after an 0-2 start.
JD Martinez: After five productive seasons in Boston, including as a member of the title team in 2018, the erstwhile DH was not offered an extension by Boston last offseason. The 35-year-old shopped himself around and ended up in Dodger Blue with a familiar teammate: Betts. Martinez has apparently given up playing the outfield ever again in the majors, as he has not played the field since 2021, and he is struggling a bit at the plate, hitting just .239, but he has hit five home runs and driven in 21. He recently completed a stretch where he collected seven hits over an eight-game span, and on April 18, JD went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI against the Mets. His deal with first-place LA, which is 28-17, is for just one year and $10 million.
Michael Wacha: Not sure what the Red Sox were thinking when they let the 31-year-old righty go after just one season in Boston. Wacha probably was the most reliable mound starter that Boston had last season, and he came cheap, too, joining the Sox on a one-year, $7 million deal, and he rewarded the team with an 11-2 season and a 3.32 ERA. Again, the team stubbornly refused to re-sign the durable hurler, but he found redemption in the form of the big-spending Padres, who gave him a four-year deal that guarantees him $26 million, which is a figure that Boston easily could have matched or surpassed if not for the franchise’s recent cost-cutting ways. Wacha is currently 4-1 with a 4.06 ERA in San Diego, and in his most recent outing, he limited the Royals to one hit over seven scoreless innings and struck out 11, and that performance represented the third time this season he had thrown shutout ball over six-plus innings.
Looking at all these stats, one wonders, as the great Bob Lobel used to lament: Why can’t we get players like that?
But wait — there’s more.
The aforementioned Betts is already in his fourth season with the Dodgers, and in his first season there won a pandemic-tainted World Series title with LA in a 60-game season. Shortly after arriving at Chavez Ravine with Sox teammate David Price, he signed a 12-year $365 million extension. Now 30, the right fielder hit .292 with 16 homers in 2020, then followed up in 2021 with a season in which he hit .264 and hit 23 home runs. Last season he hit .269 in 142 games with a career-best 35 home runs. Thus far this season, he is hitting .252 with nine homers, although he has had just one multi-hit game since May 2.
Meanwhile, Betts’s outfield mate in the 2018 championship season, Andrew Benintendi, has bounced around a bit since the Red Sox gave up on him after an unproductive 2020 injury-plagued season. Benny was dealt to the Royals during the 2020-21 offseason, and in his only full season in KC, he hit .276 with 17 home runs. After getting off to a sizzling start in 2022, hitting .320, he was somewhat-surprisingly dealt at the trade deadline to the healthy outfielder-starved Yankees, where he cooled off to .254 and hit just a pair of homers in his 33 games in the Bronx, and he was left off the Pinstripers’ postseason roster. Nevertheless, the free-agent outfielder struck it rich in the offseason, landing a five-year $75-million deal with the supposedly up-and-coming White Sox. Benintendi is doing his part on the south side of Chicago, hitting .278 with 12 multi-hit games (although he has yet to homer in 2023), but the White Sox have been dreadful, going 16-29 and currently residing in fourth place in the mediocre AL East after going 81-81 and finishing in second last season.
Finally, if you’re curious about what happened to another 2018 Red Sox hero, lefty pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who went 64-39 in six seasons for the Sox after coming up through their system, E-Rod is currently in Detroit, where he signed a five-year, $77 million deal after, you guessed it, the Sox let him walk after his Boston deal expired following the 2021 season. Rodriguez was 5-5 last season with a pedestrian 4.05 ERA through 17 games, but he had left the team in mid-May for personal reasons and didn’t return until August, and had just nine more starts to finish the season. This season, after an 0-2 start, the 30-year-old has heated up and won four straight decisions and is currently 4-3 with a minuscule 2.02 ERA, which is third-best among starters in the AL.