Imagine, for a moment, that you are Patriots quarterback (for now) Mac Jones.
When you graduated from the University of Alabama in 2021, you were viewed as a smart, accurate passer who was among the most NFL-ready offensive players in the 2021 draft class. You had completed 77.4 percent of your passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions for the Crimson Tide in your senior year en route to a national title.
You wanted to be drafted by the Patriots. You even said after getting selected 15th overall in the first round of the NFL draft, “In watching them the past years, they do everything right. It’s all about the team. That’s kind of what I grew up knowing is being a good teammate and then obviously winning it comes down to winning football games and New England’s done that, but they don’t look in the past, they just look in the future.”
You knew that it would be difficult following Tom Brady as the Patriots’ primary quarterback, but you had confidence in your ability, were a national champion, and your stats in college proved you were first round-worthy and definitely came in with a superior skill set than Brady did in 2000.
Despite being a rookie a year ago, you were selected by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as the team’s starting QB over incumbent Cam Newton, who was released. You did a good job for the team, and were arguably the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season, completing 68 percent of your passes and throwing for 22 TDs in 17 games.
It is true, however, that after the Patriots’ bye week after Week 13, when the team was 9-4 and had just escaped Buffalo with a surprising win, that New England dropped three of its last four regular-season games. In the playoffs, the Pats were blown out in the opening round by those same Bills, but the defense was primarily to blame in the loss, just as it had been in the three Patriot losses down the stretch in the regular season.
Your first season was rewarded with a selection to the Pro Bowl, certainly a surprise for a rookie, though admittedly several AFC QBs turned down the invitation to attend the game, so you were not exactly the first choice by Pro Bowl organizers, but hey, you were a Pro Bowler.
You also knew that when you returned to camp in the spring and summer, you would be the unquestioned first-string QB, with no real competition, even though the team did draft unheralded Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round. Zappe was just a replacement for Jarrett Stidham, the third-string QB who was traded to the Raiders after playing sparingly for New England during his three years in Foxboro.
What did concern you, however, when you got to training camp over the summer was that your best coach and mentor, Josh McDaniel, had also gone to the Raiders as their new head coach, and the Patriots had not replaced him with another offensive coordinator.
Instead, two failed head coaches, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who were both former members of Belichick’s staff, were leading the offense, even though their past specialties were in defense and special teams, respectively.
It became obvious early in training camp that you were not getting the kind of coaching that you or the rest of the offense deserved, and what was worse, the offense was completely revamped and simplified — ostensibly for the benefit of offensive neophytes Patricia and Judge — and you had to start from square one with a new offense just weeks ahead of the start of the regular season.
This did not sit well with you, after being part of a football factory at Alabama and led by a Super Bowl-winning, knowledgeable and experienced offensive coordinator in McDaniels for your rookie season. Now you were starting from scratch, and it became frustrating, leading you to occasionally questions play-calling and offensive philosophy during meetings.
Predictably, you were frequently under siege during the early games of the 2022 NFL season, and at the end of Week 3 against Baltimore, you were crushed by a rushing lineman and limped off the field in obvious pain.
You were almost immediately diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, which takes weeks to heal even with surgery, but the very next day, Belichick called your situation “day-to-day” in his press conference.
Whether this was Belichick’s way of urging you to get the surgery, which would have quickened your return to the team, or just a dig to put you in the position of having to rush back sooner than your ankle would have liked, given that “day-to-day” opened the door for reporters to ask on a frequent basis, “Is Mac close to returning?,” was unclear.
After Zappe took over QB duties in Green Bay in Week 4, he looked fairly impressive, and he even won the next two games he started, even though the competition was obviously inferior.
All the while, Belichick never once said that you were going to be “the quarterback” when you were fully healthy, as he always did when talking about Brady during his 20-year stint in New England, and even about Newton after his COVID-19 absence during the 2020 season. Instead, Belichick constantly would refuse to commit to discussing “hypothetical” situations.
On Monday against the Bears, you finally got to start again, but you felt under a microscope, and every unsuccessful play brought out early boos from the stands and calls for Zappe to replace you (which Patriots fans should frankly be embarrassed about).
When you threw an interception on only your third series of the night, you were immediately yanked for Zappe, and you didn’t play again the rest of the night.
Worse, it sure seemed evident that the play calls that Zappe received were much more likely to succeed, with much more play-action involved, while you knew that you only were under center once during your three series, and those generic play calls allowed the defense to anticipate passing plays and hound you into quick throws and desperate scrambles.
After the 33-14 loss to Chicago, Belichick again refused to commit to you for the upcoming Jets game this weekend, although a day later, said that you were the starter, even though he tellingly never said, as he had countless times before, “(Blank) is our quarterback.”
All of a sudden, you’re feeling like the bad guy in New England, when in truth, the head coach, the coaching staff, and the organization have arguably handled your second season with malpractice and apparent disdain, and your image as the next Golden Boy and the future of the organization is very much in doubt.
So what do you do next, Mac Jones?
For a second-year player, it might be too early to feel like you are on the outs with the coaching staff, but if things continue in this fashion, it would surprise no one if you chose to make the same choice as Brady two-plus years ago and began to plan for your departure.
That’s not your fault; that’s on Belichick and Co., but they apparently don’t care enough about you and your future to back and support you in meaningful ways, and if that continues to play out in Foxboro, then you, Mac Jones, would be much better off elsewhere: a place where you will be coached properly, treated properly, and appreciated properly.
Because that place is apparently not here, and you deserve better.