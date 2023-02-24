The preeminent Boston newspaper gave the following on-line coverage of the Boston Red Sox’ exhibition season opener Friday in Fort Myers, Fla.:
SCORE: Red Sox 5, Northeastern University 3
BREAKDOWN: Jarren Duran was 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Rafael Devers collected a single, driving in Duran. Masataka Yoshida displayed some of his power, driving the ball to both left and center field. He was 0 for 1 with an RBI via a sacrifice fly.
That’s it. The first Boston baseball action since Oct. 5, 2022, and even though it’s just the team’s annual exhibition game against a local university, it seemed briefer than usual, since we used to get a whole lot more information.
But get used to it, (what’s remaining of) Boston baseball fans — because local TV and newspaper outlets have sent bare-bones staffs, if anyone, to the Red Sox’ spring-training home, and it’ll be curious to see how many folks are at JetBlue Park to take in Grapefuit League action for the next month or so.
It’s understandable in many ways, of course: news outlets send reporters to where the news is taking place, and not many people, news-related or otherwise, are certain that anything newsworthy is taking place, baseball-wise, in Fort Myers, especially with the Sox coming off their second last-place finish in three years (and fifth in their last 11), and having significantly regressed, talent-wise, since the 2022 season ended, with little hope for any improvement this season.
And yet the Red Sox raised ticket prices — again — after last year’s dismal 78-84 season.
I have never seen such a lack of interest in the local baseball team, a franchise that was the unquestioned No. 1 sports team in Greater Boston between 1967 and say, 2013. Now, they’re definitely No. 4 in the hearts of Boston sports fans, and that’s reflected in TV ratings — Red Sox games on NESN had a paltry 2.65 rating in 2022, down more than 35 percent from the ’21 season — as well as ticket sales, which saw Fenway Park draw an average of 32,409 patrons last season, which was the lowest non-COVID-affected season total since 2000.
Both numbers are the lowest since the John Henry-led group bought the team in 2002, and that’s got to be alarming for the investors, who have seen a lot of season ticket-holders not renew their season tickets for 2023, and there seem to be a lot of tickets available this season, not only in Fort Myers, but at Updike’s “Lyric Little Bandbox” as well.
Oh, come summertime, you’ll see families come out to the park, along with the yahoo students and post-grads who will take advantage of discount ticket prices to enter Fenway’s hallowed halls in anticipation of the highlight of the game: singing “Sweet Caroline” at the end of the top of the eighth inning, whether the game is 15-0 in the Sox’ favor or whether that’s the deficit.
For Boston’s diehard sports fans, however, attending a game on Jersey Street will definitely not be a priority, at least not for the first two-plus months of the season. Weather will be part of the reason for their hesitation, but even come Opening Day on March 30, vs. the ever-improving Orioles, fans’ attentions will be focusing elsewhere.
Because on April 13, the Boston Bruins’ regular season comes to an end, and then begins in earnest the breathtaking road to Lord Stanley’s Cup — two months of nearly non-stop action where the B’s, still hockey’s best team at 44-8-5 and seemingly headed for a truly historic regular season, will likely have home-ice advantage throughout the NHL playoffs and will be favored to win just their second Cup in 51 seasons.
Well, Sox execs think, at least fans will be watching our team on the nights when the Bruins aren’t on TV. No, sorry. On those nights, fans will likely turn their attention to the other local winter-sports team still playing, and that’s the Celtics, who, like their TD Garden co-tenants, currently own their league’s best record as well (43-17). The C’s will have ended their regular season four days before the Bruins did, on April 9, and they too have high hopes for a lengthy playoff run, coming on the heels of their unexpected trip to the NBA Finals last season.
So it’s unlikely that eyeballs will be fixated on the Red Sox much before early June, and even then, given the team’s difficult schedule in May after a cupcake April, the team will likely have given local baseball fans little hope that something special is happening.
It was just 41/2 years ago that the Red Sox won the World Series at Dodger Stadium, but strange as it may seem, there are more members of the 2018 Dodgers on the current Red Sox roster than there are remaining members of the 2018 Red Sox championship team.
You can look it up: the only remaining players from that 2018 Sox title team are Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, and Ryan Brasier; on the current Boston roster are former Dodgers Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Kike Hernandez, and Alex Verdugo.
Turner and Jansen, both signed as free agents over the winter, are 38 and 35, respectively, so they’re not going to supply significant upgrades (along with most of the other Sox’ offseason past-their-prime acquisitions). Meanwhile, the Red Sox’ front office allowed players like JD Martinez, Michael Wacha (11-2, 3.32 ERA in 2022), and Rich Hill (8-7, 4.29) to depart via free agency, along with the heart and soul of the ball club, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who hit .307 last season and had a career .292 average for Boston, the only team he had ever played for.
Along with irrelevant draft picks, the Sox got nothing in return for any of those quality players, and Martinez is now re-teaming with his 2018 AL MVP teammate, Mookie Betts, in LA, while Bogaerts is part of a loaded Padres team.
Hard to understand why anyone is even the least bit excited for this upcoming Red Sox season, with the prospect of back-to-back Bruins’ and Celtics’ Duck Boat parades taking place on the streets of Boston in June. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have done just enough to their roster in the offseason to guarantee yet another season destined to end in the AL East basement.