About a month ago, we took an early look at the Red Sox’ projected starting rotation for 2023. With players soon to arrive for spring training exercises in Fort Myers, Fla., let’s see what the team’s outfield looks like heading into what would seem to be another season destined for a last-place finish in the ultra-competitive AL East.
Gone from last year’s Opening Day roster (thankfully) is Jackie Bradley Jr., who last year returned to the team via trade from Milwaukee, where he was coming off a season in which he hit just .163, a full 120 points lower than his final season in Boston before leaving via free agency. Last season, the prodigal son did a little better, hitting .210, but that kind of average doesn’t cut it in the majors these days, and he was mercifully cut in early August, having played just 93 games.
Returning to the Boston outfield this season is Alex Verdugo, one of the prime returns in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers in 2020; Kike Hernandez, who is more of a utilityman and will likely primarily play in the infield this season; and Rob Refsnyder, a career back-up who joined the Sox last season and hit .307 in 57 games, although he did strike out about once every three at-bats. Also invited to Fort Myers is Jarren Duran, who was elevated from AAA Worcester last season and played in 58 games, but hit just .221, so the chances of him remaining on the parent club when it breaks spring training remains to be seen.
Everyone else projected to patrol the Fenway outfield is new this season, and Verdugo will likely be the only returnee from 2022, and he will take over in right field, from all indications.
Who are the other guys?
Well, if there’s one player on the 2023 Red Sox roster that offers the potential for surprise and offensive fireworks, it’s Japanese product Masataka Yoshida, a 29-year-old lefty hitter who will be playing in his first MLB season after making himself available to the highest bidder last December. Yoshida is expected to hit leadoff and take over left field for Boston, although there are questions about his defensive abilities, as Yoshida missed some time at the start of the Nippon Professional Baseball league last season with injuries and had to gradually build up playing time in left field, but he ended up only playing 39 games in left while serving as designated hitter in 80 other games.
Prior to signing Yoshida to a five-year, $90-million contract in December, Boston had been scouting him for the better part of the last four years, mostly from afar with limited in-person views because of COVID restrictions on travel. There was a general consensus among the Sox scouts that Yoshida would get on base and rarely strike out once he reached the majors. He’d posted on-base percentages of .400 or better in six straight seasons while boasting an impressive 300-to-421 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of his seven-year NPB career, and he had more walks than strikeouts in four straight seasons. He’d also won the league’s batting title in 2020 and 2021 while leading in OPS the last two seasons despite his slight frame (5’-8”, 176 pounds).
A number of other MLB clubs called the Sox’ Yoshida contract a massive over-spend, given their own scouting reports, but Boston saw something in him that led to the huge financial and term commitment. Yoshida, who reportedly can hit to all fields with power and speed, probably won’t be compared to one of Japan’s other US imports, superstar Ichiro Suzuki, but he could endear himself quickly to Boston’s skeptical fandom this season, especially if he brings his usual walk-up song to Fenway: the Village People’s “Macho Man.”
Projected to take over center field is recently signed free agent Adam Duvall, who has played his entire nine-year career in the National League and won a World Series title with the Braves in 2021. The 34-year-old Duvall played in just 86 games last year, missing a bunch of time because left wrist surgery, but the Boston brass is convinced he will be ready for spring training.
Whether Duvall can navigate Fenway’s treacherous expanse in center field remains to be seen, as he has played just 71 career starts at that position, and while he has some power (163 career homers), his career batting average is just .230, and his best season was .267 in 2019. Still, according to Baseball Savant, he has a career .398 batting average when he pulls the ball, with an .852 slugging percentage, and when Duvall pulls the ball in the air, the stats are even more astounding, with a .527 average and a 1.941 slugging mark, so Fenway’s short porch should be to his liking, provided the 34-year-old can still hit and can lower his career 31-percent strikeout rate.
Meanwhile, Sox fans know what they are getting from Verdugo, who will turn 27 in May, as he played over 145 games each of the past two seasons, and hit .308, .289, and .280 since coming to Boston (and only striking out 14.5 percent of his at-bats), and he’s been solid defensively as well.
Wilyer Abreu, who came to Boston in the Christian Vazquez trade last year, is a career minor-leaguer who hasn’t advanced beyond Double-A, but is invited to spring training even though his career .255 average in the minors makes him an unlikely candidate to make the team.
But down the line, there are high hopes for outfielder/infielder Ceddanne Rafaela, from the Caribbean island of Curacao, who hit hit .299/.342/.539 with an .880 OPS between Single A-Greenville and Double-A Portland last season. Probably way too early, but Rafaela has drawn some comparisons to Betts and is seen by some in the organization as a Gold Glove candidate in the outfield, with the 22-year-old’s infield skills not that far behind.