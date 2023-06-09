“The Guardians come up in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading 3-2, and they will face their former ace and two-time Cy Young Award-winner, Corey Kluber, who, because of recent struggles as a starter, has been relegated to the bullpen in his first season with the Red Sox.
“Here’s José Ramírez, and he hits a long home run to right field to make it 3-2, Guardians. Next up is Josh Naylor, and he hits a solid single to center. Next up is DH Josh Bell, and he doubles to left, sending Naylor to third.
“No one is up for the Red Sox in their bullpen, so it appears that Kluber is out there for the long haul. Now here’s Andrés Giménez, who hits a rocket to right field, and that’s going to get down for extra bases as Bell and Naylor will score, making it 5-2.
“Myles Straw is next up, and he blasts one to center field that’s going to be big trouble. Giménez will score easily and Straw will end up with a three-bagger. Still no one out for the Guardians, and they’re up 6-2. Now Kluber, still looking for his first out, faces Will Brennan, and he singles to right, and Straw will easily score for an 8-2 lead, but a good throw gets Brennan out at second trying to stretch his single into a double. Kluber mercifully gets his first out.
“Bases are finally empty and catcher Cam Gallagher is next, and he singles to center. Steven Kwan is next, and he singles to left, and Gallagher will stop at second.
“That’s eight straight hits for the Guardians and they’ve blown open the game to lead it, 8-2, and Kluber has yet to record an out on his own, as the only out was Brennan getting thrown out at second after his single.”
And there you have all you need to know about the last Boston non-soccer team still playing this summer. The Red Sox lost two of three in Cleveland to the Bruce Cassidy of the baseball diamond, Terry Francona, and his powerhouse team that is all of 29-33 and had lost 15 of 27 home games before the last-place Sox came to town.
Kluber, who you may have forgotten, was Boston’s Opening Day starter, but was shellacked for 11 hits and seven runs (all earned) in 3⅓ innings Thursday. Kluber was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason while the Boston front office decided they didn’t need the likes of Michael Wacha, Nate Eovaldi, and Rich Hill, who combined to go 25-12 for the Sox last season. That trio has combined to go 19-9 for their new teams, while Kluber is 3-6 with a gruesome 7.13 ERA. Nice payoff for Boston’s $10 million investment.
The Sox head to the Bronx this weekend boasting a somewhat-predictable 31-32 record, and they’re already a distant 14 games behind first-place Tampa and are five games in back of the last wild-card slot.
Playoffs? “Playoffs?” It was only a month ago that the Red Sox had the third-best record in the American League, but now that they have the sports spotlight all to themselves in Boston, they have been embarrassing and also, perhaps even more pointedly, boring. Since May 20, when they had the pleasure of seeing their old teammate, Xander Bogaerts, wearing the garb of a San Diego Padre, the team has gone 5-12, and that was against mediocre to just-above-average teams like those Padres, Angels, Diamondbacks, Reds, and Guardians.
Their defense continues to be atrocious, and thanks be to the heavens that Kike Hernandez has moved back into the Boston outfield, because single-handedly he committed 13 errors at shortstop, which is five more than the nearest AL infielder. As a team, the Red Sox are the most error-prone team in the AL with 43 errors (the Yankees are next with 37), and only the SF Giants are worse in the majors, with 44. If you’re curious, the Sox committed just 85 errors last season, but they’re on pace to commit 111 fielding miscues at this point of the season with just 39 percent of the season completed.
Was it really this Red Sox franchise that was facing in the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS just a season and a half ago?
Now they head into Yankeeland, and even at this relatively early stage of the season are likely headed for their third last-place finish in the last four seasons, and there seems to be a distinct sense of disconnect between the ownership/front office and the manager, Alex Cora. The skipper of the 2018 World Series champions has been forced to play the likes of Joe Jacques, Enmanuel Valdez, Matt Dermody, Pablo Reyes, Raimel Tapias, and Yu Chang, because I guess guys like Eovaldi, Wacha, Hill, JD Martinez, Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts were otherwise occupied.
To make things worse, the only superstar left on the team, Rafael Devers, who is making $17.5M this season before his 10-year/$313.5M contract kicks in next season, is hitting just .242, hasn’t hit a homer since May 19 (and has just two since May 5), and in his last 18 games has had zero hits in of those 11 games and a one-hit game three other times.
Sox ownership seems to be uninterested in this point in the team’s struggles, as it has only okayed the 12{sup}th{/sup}-highest payroll in MLB, which is a significant drop from even four years ago when the team was in the top four of baseball payrolls, and is just five seasons removed when its highest-payrolled team in the game won its most recent championship in Los Angeles.
But the positive PR still keeps popping up, as in recent days the team admitted that it called up a pitcher from the minors (the aforementioned Dermody) who, two seasons ago, had tweeted “#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. That is not my opinion, but the #Truth.”
Now here we are in Pride Month 2023 and the Red Sox, who apparently knew back in the spring about the now-deleted tweet, still chose to promote him from Triple-A Worcester to pitch in Cleveland Thursday night. And the Sox front office didn’t send a single representative to Cleveland for the series, leaving Cora alone in the awkward position of explaining the questionable promotion and timing.
Nice.
Even better — prior to that 10-3 debacle at Progressive Field on Thursday, Cora benched outfielder Alex Verdugo, one of the team’s few bright spots offensively for Boston, for a lack of hustle during a play on the basepaths on Wednesday. Verdugo has not been known for this, so it’s probably an isolated incident, but his batting average has plummeted to .283 from .317 a month ago. Verdugo, the key piece in the Betts trade in 2020, seemed headed for his first All-Star berth coming out of the gates, but now he ranks with every active teammate except for rookie Masataka Yoshida (.315) to be hitting under .290 this season. And that “phenom” first baseman, Triston Casas? He’s hitting a blistering .201. And “ace” Chris Sale? In his familiar place: on the 60-day injured list.
Good times, good times — let’s go Red Sox! How about a nice rendition of “Sweet Caroline” while we’re waiting for the team to return to its winning ways?
Anyone? Hello?