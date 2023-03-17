Maybe it’s just me, but if I were the head coach/GM of a team that has gone 25-25 over the past three seasons, and shares a division with three other teams that are already better than you, or are making inroads towards that jump — I would be a little more bold and innovative in my offseason team-building approach.
For the New England Patriots, it just seems like more of the same, similar to past years: re-sign your own mediocre players to inflated contracts, take the bottom-of-the-barrel free agents who nobody else seems to want, and continue to ignore areas of need that are critical to significantly improving the team.
Soon-to-be 71-year-old Bill Belichick, the aforementioned HC/GM, has seemingly blamed the organization’s focus on bargain-basement spending on ownership. In January, Belichick said, “Our spending in 2020, our spending in 2021 and our spending in 2022, the aggregate of that was, we were 27th in the league in cash spending. Couple years we’re low, one year (2021) was high, but over a three-year period, we are one of the lowest-spending teams in the league.”
The thing is, Belichick could get away with that team-building philosophy because he had the best quarterback in the league in Tom Brady for the better part of two decades. He hasn’t had TB12 for three seasons now, and that has gone a long way toward the team’s three consecutive mediocre seasons, and yet he still goes about putting together his team as if he had a franchise quarterback.
Whether he has that or not right now remains to be seen, as Belichick chose to sabotage his second-year quarterback’s sophomore season by hiring unqualified buffoons to mentor Mac Jones, with predictable results (and an 8-9 non-playoff season).
Whether by force or by sheer revelation, Belichick has seemingly rectified that situation by shuttling his overmatched offensive “masterminds” and replacing them with an actual coach who specializes in offenses in former OC Bill O’Brien, fresh from stints at the Houston Texans and the University of Alabama.
Jones’s progress as a quarterback will be more accurately measured this season when he receives the kind of coaching he deserves and craves, but what if he doesn’t? The team will need to decide after this season whether to pick up Jones’s fifth-year option, and a year later will need to determine whether it wants to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the former Crimson Tide signal-caller to be the long-term face of the franchise.
And if the team doesn’t feel that Jones is worth the going rate of $30-45 million dollars annually, then it will be back to the drawing board, and nobody in their right mind believes that Bailey Zappe, entering his second season in 2023, will be anything more than a career backup for New England or elsewhere.
To fans and observers alike after this past disastrous season, it was obvious that the Patriots’ free-agent wish list would likely target at least one, if not two tackles, plus a cornerback and wide receiver. The offensive line was very unproductive this past season, and there were some welcome candidates on the market in KC’s Orlando Brown, the Jags’ Jawaan Taylor, or even the 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey, but instead, the Pats just re-signed their own guy, James Ferentz, who only started three games last season, and inked Bears offensive tackle Riley Reiff — who is 34 years old — to a one-year $5M deal (coincidentally, Ferentz and Reiff both attended the University of Iowa, coached by Belichick bobo Kirk Ferentz). New England also signed tackle Calvin Anderson, most recently of the Broncos, although he only started seven games last season.
On the cornerback front, the Patriots re-signed another one of their own guys, Jonathan Jones, to a two-year, $20M deal, but they also released cornerback Jalen Mills after just two seasons in New England. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins traded for one of the elite corners in the league, Jalen Ramsey, in a deal with the Rams in exchange for just a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and an inconsequential tight end. I think that New England could have offered a more appealing package to LA, but chose not to and instead saw one of their division rivals just get exponentially better.
The Patriots did land free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl team last season, but KC chose not to re-sign him, and New England lands a productive receiver who sometimes seems to be more concerned with his TikTok platform and his 3.6 million followers than on his career, which may indicate why Smith-Schuster is on his third different team in three seasons.
New England also signed free-agent tight end Mike Gesicki, who should be a massive improvement over one of Belichick’s 2021 free-agent signing busts, Jonnu Smith, but instead of providing Mac Jones with more elite receivers heading into his critical third season, Belichick seems to have focused more on locking up special-teams players, even though kickoffs and punts, because of recent safety precautions implemented by the NFL, are typically non-events resulting in touchbacks and fair catches, respectively (although that didn’t stop the Patriots’ laughable special-teams unit from surrendering a league-high three TDs on kickoffs this season while 20 other NFL teams gave up zero — yet their special-teams coach mystifyingly kept his job).
But no, let’s lock up the Patriots’ long snapper, Joe Cardona, to a league-high four-year, $6.3M extension, let’s grab that Lions special-teamer, Chris Board, and sign him to a two-year, $6.7M contract, and we mustn’t forget special-teams captain Matthew Slater: let’s give him $2.52 million just to cover punts four times a game!
Meanwhile, the Patriots quietly have suffered a significant leadership void, as longtime safety Devin McCourty retired, backup QB Brian Hoyer was released (and now the Patriots’ QB room consists of just two players with a combined service time of three seasons), and we all know what happened to Brady. As a result, the Pats have only two candidates on the offensive side of the ball to anoint as captains this fall, and while one, center David Andrews, is a no-brainer, it’ll be interesting to see if Jones is again selected as a team captain, seeing as how he often ended up in Belichick’s doghouse this past season, and we all know that it is Belichick and the coaching staff, and not any sham player vote, that selects the team’s captains.
It just would have been nice for “long-suffering” New England football fans if the team would have made a splash in the trade or free-agent market, as the Dolphins (with Ramsey and to an extent, former Jets backup QB Mike White) and Jets did (with a landscape-changing QB perhaps coming to Gotham in the insufferable Aaron Rodgers, along with receiver Allen Lazard).
But no, as long as the grumpy old cheapskate is running the New England Patriots, trying to navigate a modern game that is seemingly passing him by and ignoring the fact that he no longer has a certain Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the Patriots will continue to sink into irrelevancy in the NFL.
Welcome to football’s version of the Red Sox.