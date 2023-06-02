Well, it’s only early June and the prospect of seeing not one, but perhaps even two, duck boat celebrations take place in the streets of Boston has disastrously blown up without either the Bruins or Celtics even reaching their respective league finals to play for a championship.
The B’s were stunningly ousted in their first-round series against Florida in seven games despite compiling an historic and record-setting season, while the C’s at least got to the conference finals before flaming out in their seven-game series.
Both teams’ collapses yielded odd coincidences: both the B’s and C’s lost in seven games to the eighth-seeded team in the playoffs, and both teams that vanquished the Boston teams were from the Miami area and are now playing for their respective league titles.
So instead of preparing for two championship strolls down Boylston Street within a week of each other, all Boston sports fans have to look forward to this summer is the steady parade of downtrodden Boston Red Sox fans leaving Fenway Park after yet another disheartening defeat.
The idea of the rich-get-richer city of Boston — with 12 championships spread over all four teams in the period between 2002 and 2019 — getting two more championship parades during the same month was obviously a bit of a tongue-in-cheek prophecy.
Both of the Hub’s winter-sports teams were actually favored to win championships, and both had better-than-usual regular seasons that had most pundits admitting that if the teams continued to do what they did during the regular season during the postseason, their collective talent and playoff experience would indeed propel them to their sports’ pinnacles.
Both teams like to boast about their recent accomplishments. For the Green, they can point to the fact that since Jaylen Brown entered the NBA in 2016, the Celtics have played a league-leading 112 playoff games, the most by any team over a seven-year period in NBA history without winning a title. Their 61 playoff wins during that span are more than any team not named the Golden State Warriors, and the C’s reached the East Finals five times since that 2016-17 season, and reached the NBA Finals last season.
Meanwhile, the Bruins over the past dozen seasons have reached the Stanley Cup Final three times, including winning the chalice in 2011. They also have earned the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy, given to the team with the league’s best regular-season record, three times over that same period.
In essence, both teams can claim a legacy of winning, but in truth, they’re just the opposite in recent decades.
For the Bruins, the stupefying sight of just six championship banners in the TD Garden rafters is in stark contrast to the Celtics’ 17 banners hanging on the opposite side of the arena.
This is particularly embarrassing for a proud Bruins franchise that is about to celebrate its 100th NHL season in 2023-24, but has only won a single Stanley Cup in the past 50 seasons, and that one championship relied on a historically hot goaltender and winning three overtime games just to get out of the opening round against the hated Canadiens.
If you take away the presence of one Robert Gordon Orr back in the day, this franchise would perhaps be looking at just that one 2011 championship in the past 80 years!
No, the Bruins do not have a legacy of winning, despite many, many winning regular seasons. They showed their lack of finish in the opening-round series against the Panthers, losing three of four at home (including two in OT), just as they did in the Cup Final four seasons ago when they fell to an obviously inferior Blues team in Game 7 on Garden ice when just a split at home would have handed them their second Cup in nine seasons.
The Celtics do indeed have those 17 title banners hanging overhead, but only one of those has been earned in the past 37 seasons. That incarnation of the Celtics in the 1980s won them three championships (on the heels of legendary championship-season runs in the 1960s and two more titles in the 1970s), but once Larry Bird retired, it was a lengthy title drought until GM Danny Ainge put together the “new big three” with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joining Paul Pierce and cobbling together that 2008 championship.
But even that season and the following handful were marked by underachievements. People sometimes forget that the 2007-08 Celtics team, which finished with a league-best 66-16 record, still needed seven-game triumphs in both the first and second rounds against average Hawks and Cavaliers teams, respectively. A year later, with Garnett injured, Boston as the second seed still needed seven games in the playoff opener vs. seventh-seeded Chicago to advance, and in the second round they were upset by the Orlando Magic. With the Big Ticket returning in 2009-10, the team advanced back to the NBA Finals and even had a 3-2 series lead heading back to LA, but it choked away both games at the Forum, including a humiliating 89-67 defeat in Game 6 that could have clinched Banner 18.
And 18 banners is where the team stands all those years later, even though the team, as mentioned, has played a league-leading 112 playoff games, the most by any team over a seven-year period in NBA history without winning a title.
The same lack of consistency and finish was evident from the Celtics throughout the first three playoff rounds this season, and while they showed some guts in rebounding from 3-2 deficits against the 76ers and an 0-3 hole against the eighth-seeded Heat, they ultimately came up short, just as they have in the past 15 seasons.
Boston had an All-NBA first-teamer (Jayson Tatum), a second-teamer (Brown), the league’s Sixth Player of the Year (Malcolm Brogdon), and last year’s Defensive Player of the Year (Marcus Smart) and still couldn’t advance to the NBA Finals.
Now both teams, who both coincidentally had first-year coaches who led them to impressive regular seasons, have to watch the teams that took them out of the playoffs way too early contend for the NHL and NBA championships.
Even more embarrassing for the Bruins, they will have to watch the coach that led them to five solid seasons, including that run to the Cup Final in 2019, take his bow on the NHL’s biggest stage when Bruce Cassidy’s new team, the Vegas Golden Knights, will play for the chalice against those pesky Panthers beginning Saturday night in Sin City.
Whether the Bruins or Celtics can ever return to championship glory, or if both are saddled with legacies of failure from their veteran and younger stars, remains to be seen, but both are getting rather accustomed to falling short rather than rising to the occasion.