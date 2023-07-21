Welcome to our annual rankings of the “happiest” sports cities in North America, on the heels of our recent listings of the “saddest” sports metropolises.
To be included on this list, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Kansas City, Seattle, St. Louis and Buffalo.
We’ll count the cities down from those that are pretty happy to the cities that are borderline ecstatic. The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
6. Boston (four teams)
Really?, you might say. Boston hasn’t celebrated a Duck-Boat championship parade since the Patriots won their most recent Super Bowl in Feb. 2019. But one always has to look at the big picture here: New England has had 12 sports championships since 2001, and only Los Angeles with 10 is even close (and it has eight teams), so there still must be some residual happiness by sports fans around here despite assorted recent disappointments. Most cities would kill for that kind of championship mettle spread over all four major sports. And need I remind you that that Patriots championship was just months after the championship parade for the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox in the fall of 2018, and shortly after the Pats’ parade, the Bruins were playing for the Stanley Cup and the Celtics were in the second round of the NBA Playoffs? With a little bit of luck (and perhaps one less Kyrie Irving), the Boston area in the summer of 2019 might have boasted champions in all four sports simultaneously, and that’s never come close to happening. That 2018 championship was the Red Sox’ fourth title in 15 seasons, which is the most of any MLB team this millennium. Yes, there’s been a bit of frustration around Boston in recent years, including the Bruins’ failure to get out of the first round of this year’s playoffs despite a truly historic regular season that saw them break numerous league records. Then you have the Celtics, who despite one of the NBA’s best all-around rosters still have not hung a banner in TD Garden since the fall of 2008, despite five trips to the conference finals in the past seven seasons. But this list is for the happiest cities, not the saddest or frustrated ones, so Bostonians should still relish those 12 championships along with appearing in the final round of their respective sports a mind-boggling seven other times.
5. Washington-Baltimore (4)
Sitting 41 miles apart, these two cities really don’t care for each other fan- or team-wise, but together they have a few things to be happy about in recent years. Before this past season, the NHL Washington Capitals hadn’t missed the postseason since 2014, and after many, many years of playoff misery, the Caps finally won Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2018. A year-and-a-half later, the Washington Nationals won the city’s first World Series title since 1924, although they’ve gone into the tank since. The NBA Wizards have alternated in recent years between being halfway decent and pretty awful, but they’ll be playing this season without franchise staple Bradley Beal, so they’re likely to miss the postseason for the fifth time in the past six seasons. The Baltimore Ravens have been consistently good in recent years, having made the postseason four of the past five seasons along with a couple of AFC North titles, but they should be back among the league’s elite this season, now that the Lamar Jackson contract situation has been resolved. Finally, it’s usually the MLB Orioles who nudge this area onto the “saddest” list, but look at the O’s now: they’re sitting in first place in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, with a 59-37 record, which is good for the second-best in all of baseball. Who would have ever guessed that would happen to a team that is annually dreadful and hasn’t won (or even played for) a World Series title in 40 years? Another reason for happiness around here: Washington Commanders fans are finally rid of one of the worst NFL team owners in the business: Daniel Snyder. Adieu to you and your $60 million!
4. San Francisco-San Jose-Oakland (5)
Until the recently relocated Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship in June 2022 over the Celtics, it had actually been a few years since a Bay Area team won a championship; that would have been those same Warriors, who had won their most recent NBA title five years ago, but that was on the heels of two other championships in 2015 and 2017. Not many people predicted the Warriors would return to championship form with an older roster and after a few down years, but they emerged from the West’s third seed in 2022 to rally past Boston in six games in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, SF Giants fans have to be wondering what happened to their team after an MLB-best 107 wins two seasons ago, since the Giants are just third in the NL West this season with a 54-43 record. However, local fans also still fondly recall the Giants’ three World Series titles earlier last decade. The 49ers have had a bit of a resurgence the last few years after a long down period. Three years ago they were in the Super Bowl, falling to the Chiefs, and they returned to the NFC Championship game a year later before falling to another eventual champion, their division mates, the Rams (and they were in the conference finals again this past season, losing to Philly). Hard to tell how good the Niners will be given their tenuous QB situation this season, but their defense is still pretty elite, so don’t write them off yet. Down south, the San Jose Sharks have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons, but four years ago they were in the conference finals, and seven years ago they were playing for the Cup, losing to eventual champion Pittsburgh. Across the bay, Oakland’s lone remaining pro team still plays in the majors’ worst facility (and may soon be joining their departed football team, the Raiders, in Las Vegas), and the A’s appear to be mailing it in again this year, as they are easily MLB’s worst team, holding down last place in the AL West with a putrid 27-72 mark, which extrapolated for a full season translates to a 44-118 record, which would be the third-worst mark all-time in the modern baseball era. Nonetheless, the recent success of the Warriors and the consistent excellence of the 49ers puts the Bay Area on this list.
3. Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg (3)
A region that was No. 7 on the “saddest” list just three years ago now sits in the third spot on the “happiest” list. How did they do it? Well, the area’s teams won three championships in a span of just 282 days over the course of pandemic-stricken 2020 and 2021, which is the shortest amount of time for a city to win three crowns since 1936. First it was the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning that won the franchise’s second Cup in the Edmonton playoff bubble in Sept. 2020, then that Brady guy and Co. won the Super Bowl just four months later on the Buccaneers’ home field, then the Lightning repeated as Cup champions with a five-game victory over the Montreal Canadiens two years ago. The Bolts were in the Cup Final again a year later, falling to the Avalanche, and they were knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs this season, but that could very well be due to the Bolts’ lengthy playoff runs the previous three seasons. Throw in the fact that the St. Petersburg-based MLB team, the Rays, played for a World Series championship in 2020, losing to the Dodgers in six games, and that they’re currently in the AL East hunt with a 60-40 record, and you’ve definitely got a region of happy sports fans on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
2. Los Angeles (8)
Boston fans loved seeing the LA teams suffer over the years, especially between 2014 and 2018 or so, but the City of Angels has regained the upper hand over the course of the past couple of years or so — and the seismic shift began over the course of a 16-day period in October 2020. First it was the almost-worst-to-first Lakers winning the pandemic-delayed NBA title in the Orlando bubble in mid-October, and then the LA Dodgers captured their first World Series title since 1989 just a couple of weeks later. The Lakers haven’t been able to remain championship-caliber despite having a pair of the game’s preeminent superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron, but the Dodgers are still among MLB’s best, having reached the playoffs 10 straight seasons, playing in the NLCS six times over that period, and losing two other World Series matchups in addition to winning the 2020 title. But Los Angeles is the second-happiest city right now because it also has a recent NFL Super Bowl champion in the Rams, who won the Lombardi Trophy in February 2022 over the Bengals. It was the first Super Bowl title for the city since the 1983 LA Raiders won it under Tom Flores. Those three elite teams kind of cancel out the mediocrity of the other five franchises in the area — the NBA Clippers (who fans keep waiting for to live up to their talent level), the NHL Kings and Ducks, the NFL Chargers (also on the upswing), and MLB’s Angels (who have arguably the two best players in all of baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but still can’t get out of their own way) — but the Kings can at least still boast a pair of Stanley Cup championships in the 2010s.
1. Denver (4)
Just two years ago, Denver was the seventh-“saddest” city on my listing, but a Stanley Cup championship from the Avalanche in 2022 and a first-ever NBA title for the Nuggets this past season has obviously changed the situation in the Mile-High City. The Nuggets and the Avs had been knocking on the door of a championship for quite a few years, but their efforts always seemed to get derailed by injuries or playoff failure until the last two glorious seasons. That happiness and optimism in Denver also kind of soothes fans’ disappointment over the failures of the NFL Broncos, who haven’t reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl L over the Cam Newton-led Panthers in 2016, but folks are cautiously optimistic about their team’s future now that they have their first legitimate head coach in a while: former Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. Meanwhile, the Rockies baseball team is down in the dumps again, currently sitting in last place in the NL West with a 37-59 record, and have only qualified for the postseason three times since falling to the Red Sox in the 2007 World Series. The Rockies remain without a World Series championship since their inception in 1993. Still, winning a Stanley Cup and a Larry O’Brien Trophy in two consecutive years is pretty darn impressive!