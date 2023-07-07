Welcome to our annual rankings of the top 10 “saddest” sports cities in North America. This week’s listing of teams 6-10 on the list will be followed next week with the five most downtrodden sports metropoli, and the following week, we’ll take a look at our ranking of the “happiest” sports cities.
To be included on these lists, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Buffalo.
The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
Honorable mention: Toronto (three teams)
The NBA Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship just four years ago, the first ever by a Canadian team, so that must still remain a fond memory for Torontonians.
But the Blue Jays, the city’s MLB team since the 1977 season, have just two World Series championships (back-to-back in 1992 and 1993) in franchise history, and not only haven’t they returned to the Fall Classic since, but the Jays have reached the postseason just four times since their most recent championship season.
Meanwhile, the hockey team, the Original-Six Maple Leafs, had endured first-round playoff ousters in six straight seasons before finally getting off the schneid this season, when the Leafs got all the way to the second round before gagging in five games to the eighth-seeded Panthers. Toronto’s wait for the return of Lord Stanley’s Cup to the city now stands at a mind-boggling 56 seasons (1967).
10. Philadelphia (4)
It’s kind of tough to put a city on this list when its baseball team got to last year’s World Series, the city celebrated a Super Bowl championship just five-and-a-half years ago, and those same Eagles reached the Super Bowl again this past February, but this fanatical sports metropolis really should have more collective sports titles on its résumé that it does.
The Eagles’ championship over the Patriots after the 2017 season was its first-ever Super Bowl triumph, and Philly had only been to the Big Game twice prior to that season, in 1980 (vs. the Raiders) and 2004 (vs. the Patriots), both losses. Until this past season, the Eagles had just one playoff victory since winning that 2017 championship, and have either missed the postseason completely or suffered first-round exits in three of the last four seasons. Meanwhile, Phillies fans can look back fondly on their 2008 World Series crown, but that was a long time ago, and the franchise has just two championships in its entire team history, which dates back to 1901, and until last season hadn’t even reached the postseason since 2011, when it was bounced in the first round by eventual champion St. Louis. The 76ers have been a hot mess for years, enduring “The Process,” which endorsed tanking in order to acquire high draft picks for years, but it hasn’t quite worked out, as Philly hasn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2001, and it missed the playoffs for five straight seasons between 2013 and 2017. It seemed like the 76ers had the Celtics on the ropes this past season in the second round of the playoffs, but unfortunately they had a deadly legacy: a choking coach in Doc Rivers and a championship-less superstar in James Harden, so the franchise’s title drought continues. The Sixers’ most recent NBA championship was 40 seasons ago when it rode the efforts of Dr. J and Moses Malone to the 1983 title. Finally, the Flyers are one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, but they haven’t hoisted a Stanley Cup since 1975, the second of back-to-back championship seasons that remain the only titles in the franchise’s 55-year history. The current edition of the Flyers has missed the postseason seven of the past 11 seasons and right now there appears to be little hope for improvement in the coming seasons, given the anonymous roster.
9. Pittsburgh (3)
It may also be a bit of a stretch to put the Steel City on this list, given that the city celebrated back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, but the best days of the Penguins may be behind them, given that they had suffered four straight first-round playoff exits leading into this past season, when they missed the postseason altogether for the first time since 2006. The 2022 season’s ouster had to be particularly frustrating for the local fandom, given that the Pens were up 3-1 in their first-round series against the favored NY Rangers, then Pittsburgh proceeded to lose three straight, including Game 7 in overtime. But there is further frustration in this proud sports city; the Pirates, two-time World Series champions in the 1970s, have reached the playoffs just three times since slugger Barry Bonds fled to San Francisco in 1994, along with just four winning seasons. They sit in their usual below-.500 perch in the NL Central this season (despite a 24-20 start) with a 40-47 record after finishing in the division cellar with 100-plus losses the past two seasons. But Pittsburghers are most vexed by their football team, which is the proud holder of an NFL-best six Super Bowl trophies, four of which came in the 1970s. Since their 1979 victory, the Steelers have been to the Big Game just three times, although they brought home the hardware in 2005 and 2008. But in this football-crazy city, the last 14 seasons have been tough, because the team missed the playoffs six times and were victims of first-round ousters four other times. Worse, most prognosticators have the rebuilding Steelers no better than third in the tough AFC North for this upcoming season.
8. Charlotte-Raleigh, NC (3)
The two North Carolina cities are admittedly 168 miles apart, but together they are the homes of the three pro sports franchises in the Tar Heel State. The NHL Hurricanes were originally the Hartford Whalers, but relocated south in time for the 1997 season to begin. Since then, the Canes do have a Stanley Cup title, in 2006, but otherwise have in their 25 seasons in Raleigh made the postseason just 10 times. Carolina had the second-best record in the NHL during the regular season this year, but were surprisingly swept by the eighth-seeded Panthers in the Eastern Conference final. Meanwhile, the NBA franchise, the Hornets (which was also called the Bobcats for 10 seasons) have no NBA titles in their 32 years of existence, and have only made the playoffs five times since 2002, suffering first-round exits each time. Finally, the NFL Panthers joined the league in 1995, and surprisingly reached the NFC title game in just their second season, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay. But Carolina has reached the Big Game just two other times, falling to the Patriots (2003) and the Broncos (2015). In all, the franchise has made the NFL postseason just eight times in its 28 seasons of existence (including missing the playoffs each of the last five seasons), but there may be some hope in the future with the arrival of former Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young, the Alabama product whom Carolina picked first overall in April’s NFL Draft.
7. Phoenix (4)
I presume the Phoenix/Glendale area is a great place to live, but probably not the best place if you want to see one of its area teams win a championship. The last one to do so was the Diamondbacks, who won a memorable World Series over the Yankees in the fall of 2001, but not only haven’t the D-Backs been back to contend for a championship, they’ve only reached the postseason four times since then, and have missed the MLB playoffs each of the past five seasons. The NFL Cardinals won their lone championship way back in 1947, when they were based in Chicago, and they’ve since moved to St. Louis (1960-1987) and then to Glendale, where they’ve been since 1988. The only common denominator for the Cardinals football franchise is a lack of winning: it lost its only Super Bowl appearance in 2008 (to the Steelers), and otherwise has reached the postseason just six times since 1982. The NBA Suns have been playoff contenders for the past three seasons after being irrelevant for the previous decade, but the franchise has yet to win an NBA title in its 54-year history. Finally, the NHL team that has been based in Phoenix since 1996 is currently playing in a college arena and has missed the playoffs in 10 of the past 11 seasons, so I guess that’s about all you need to know about that.
6. Dallas (4)
Always surprising to see Big D on this list, isn’t it, but the Dallas-Ft. Worth area is very deserving of its placement, unfortunately. There’s quite a drought going on sports-wise here, as Dallas has one NBA title (the Mavs in 2011), one Stanley Cup (the Stars in ’99, but only six playoff berths in the last 15 seasons, which includes a loss to the Lightning in the 2020 Cup Final), and no World Series crowns for the Rangers in their 51-year history (and just two pennants). But this football-crazy region is devoted to their Cowboys, and that team — despite three Super Bowls in four years in the early 1990s — has only nine playoff appearances since 1999 and four postseason wins since 1996, and as the fifth seed in the NFC this past season was bounced in the second round of the playoffs. That amounts to 13 absences from the playoffs this millennium, which is mind-boggling for such a legendary franchise. Besides that, it’s worth noting that the NHL Stars got to the Western Conference Final this past season, falling to the eventual champion Golden Knights, and the MLB Rangers are finally enjoying a bit of a renaissance, as they sit atop the AL West division standings with a 52-37 record despite having just dropped two of three to the Red Sox this past week. Still, local hoops fans have to be disappointed that their Mavs didn’t even qualify for the postseason this past season despite having two of the game’s premier players on their roster in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Next week: The five “saddest” sports cities.