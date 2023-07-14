Welcome back to our annual rankings of the top 10 “saddest” sports cities in North America. Last week, we looked at teams 6-10 on the list. This week, we count down the five most downtrodden sports metropoli.
To be included on these lists, the city must have at least three pro teams (and we’re not counting MLS), so that wipes from our rankings such prominent locales as Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis, Las Vegas, and Buffalo.
The number of resident pro teams in that particular city are indicated in parentheses.
5. Miami (4)
Wait a minute, I bet you’re thinking: How can Miami be on the “saddest” list when it just had two teams play for league championships? The Heat and Panthers both parlayed late-season surges to advance all the way to the NBA and NHL finals, respectively, both as unlikely eighth seeds. Well, I don’t remember Bostonians being in good moods after the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals in 2022, or when the Bruins fell in the Stanley Cup Final to the Blues four years ago, so I can’t imagine that either Heat or Panthers fans are celebrating league silver medals either. In fact, to get that close and to not close the job can be almost as frustrating as not reaching the playoffs at all. Anyway, thank goodness this title-starved city has the Heat, who have three NBA titles since 2005 (thanks LeBron), the last 10 years ago, along with two appearances in the NBA Finals in the past four years. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can revel in their NFL glory years, but pretty much everyone who is under the age of 55 in the Sunshine State cannot remember the last Dolphins Super Bowl championship, because you’d have to go back 50 full seasons to track down the last time Don Shula & Co. held aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Since 2001, the Fins have made the playoffs just three times, getting knocked out in the first round each time. You heard that right: three playoff berths, and they have gone through 11 head coaches during that time, which is amazing, given that Shula oversaw the team for 26 seasons. The Marlins are actually an MLB surprise this season, sitting in second place in the tough NL East with a 53-39 record. Before that, though, other than two Fall Classic appearances in 1997 and 2003, Miami had reached the postseason just once in 30 seasons of existence, in the bubble in 2020. The Marlins also are next-to-last in attendance in the majors, averaging just 12,609 patrons per game in MLB’s third-newest ballpark, leading only sad-sack Oakland (10,089). And those NHL Panthers? Well, they actually had a tremendous regular season in 2021-’22, going 58-18-6, which was good for hockey’s best record (and that cursed Presidents’ Trophy) and won their division, but they were embarrassed in the second round of the postseason by in-state rival Tampa Bay, who on its way to a third straight Stanley Cup Final dispatched the Panthers in four quick games, and you know what happened this past season. Otherwise, in 28 seasons, Florida’s NHL franchise has just eight postseason appearances, five of which were first-round exits, and two Cup Final appearance (this year’s, and a loss to the Avalanche way back in 1996).
4. Cleveland (3)
Cleveland can at least still recall its last championship — the Cavaliers’ momentous NBA crown seven years ago — but otherwise this city is downright cursed. The Browns have never even been to a Super Bowl, much less won one. Prior to its combined 39-42-1 record over the past five years, in the two seasons leading up to that Cleveland was a combined 1-31. The Indians were last in the World Series seven seasons ago, losing an epic Game 7 to the Cubs after blowing a 3-1 series lead, but otherwise the Tribe/now Guardians have zero championships since 1948, two altogether in their 122-year history, and just three other appearances in the Fall Classic since (even with exceptional teams in 1995 and 1997). So from what I can deduce, you have a proud sports city that has one lone pro sports championship of any kind in 59 years. Yikes. (For comparison, Boston has 23 over that same period.)
3. New York (9)
It’s always an annual surprise — some might call it schadenfreude — for me to put the great NY/NJ metro area on this list, given that it has no fewer than nine pro teams competing each year. Yet the last championship team among all of them was the NY Football Giants, who won in 2011, a dozen years ago (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team was the 2009 Yankees in their only World Series appearance since winning four between 1996 and 2001. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 20 years ago, the Islanders until their 2020 Cup Final berth hadn’t had a real sniff of Lord Stanley’s hardware since 1984, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) in 83 seasons! In basketball, the seemingly crashing-and-burning Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title in their 46 seasons, and the Knicks haven’t won one since way back in 1973, and only have two championships in their illustrious 77-year history, which includes having missed the postseason in 16 of the past 22 seasons. The aforementioned Giants haven’t been NFL factors since that 2011 Super Bowl title, and have made the playoffs just twice since then, including last season. Finally, there are the woebegone Jets. Hard to believe this can still be true, but the Jets won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath in 1969 — and haven’t been back to the Big Game since. A real long string of futility here, including no playoffs since 2006, which is the longest current postseason drought among all of the four major sports.
2. Minneapolis-St. Paul (4)
This perennial top-three saddest city is second-“best” for the third straight year because no significant positivity has occurred on the Twin Cities’ sports landscape. The Twins won World Series crowns in 1987 and 1991, but have only made the postseason nine times since then, and they lost practically immediately each time — including six first-round losses to the Yankees, by a cumulative 16 games to two (ouch!), and 18 straight postseason losses altogether (double ouch!), the longest playoff losing streak in North American professional sports history. Worse, the Twins were a division-winning team just three seasons ago in the pandemic bubble, but this year, they’re mediocre again, sitting just 45-46 in the ultra-mediocre AL Central. The 23-year-old Wild saw significant improvement the past three seasons (including a 46-25-11 mark this past season), but have advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs only three times in team history; the North Stars franchise before them never won a Cup in their 26 seasons. The woebegone NBA Timberwolves have missed the postseason for 16 of the past 19 seasons, although they reached the second round of the playoffs this past season (falling to the eventual-champion Nuggets) after finishing a respectable 42-40 during the regular season. Finally, the Vikings provide the bulk of the heartbreak for the Twin Cities area, as the franchise lost all four of the Super Bowls in which it appeared in the 1970s, and it hasn’t been back in 46 seasons despite numerous near-misses in playoff games in which the team was favored and seemingly had the games in hand. It has also missed the postseason eight of the past 13 seasons, and while Minnesota’s 13-4 regular season last season sparked hope in the region, the third-seeded Vikings then proceeded to lose their first-round playoff opener at home to the sixth-seeded Giants.
1. Detroit (4)
Every year, I hope in my heart of hearts that something will improve in the sports lives of the good people of Detroit to allow me to move the city out of its annual top-three spot on this list, and each year I am sadly disappointed. Motown seems to be stuck in neutral in recent years, and there is very little to provide me with optimism that things are remotely on the upswing. Two of the city’s four teams were next-to-last in their divisions last season, and the other two, the Lions and the Pistons, have served as the definition of mediocrity for well over a decade-and-a-half. The Wings haven’t made the NHL playoffs in the past seven seasons, and while it’s hard to overlook Detroit’s four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008, this franchise hasn’t been relevant since 2009. The Pistons last won the NBA championship in 2004 after winning back-to-back titles in the late eighties, but they have been a playoff DNP 12 of the past 14 seasons, and were an NBA-worst 17-65 in 2022-23 after winning no more than 23 games each of the prior three years. The Tigers’ last World Series championship came in 1984 (they only have four World Series titles in their 122-year history), and they’ve made the postseason just six times since, and have been sub-.500 the past six years; in 2019, they were the majors’ worst team with a woeful 47-114 record, and they’re just 39-50 in that god-awful AL Central this season. Meanwhile, the Lions have never even reached a Super Bowl in the Big Game’s 57-game history, and they haven’t even won a playoff game since 1991, having reached the postseason just eight times during that period and losing in the opening round each time. Oh, there’s also the matter of that 0-16 record in 2008, and their 3-13-1 mark in 2021, although Dan Campbell’s team bounced back from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8 this past season, although it wasn’t good enough to qualify it for a postseason berth.
Next week: Ranking the nation’s “happiest” sports cities.