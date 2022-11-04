The electronic postman delivered “The 2022 Boston Red Sox Year in Review,” all 138 pages of it, to my mailbox today.
It probably would have been more appropriate to have received it earlier this week, around Halloween time, given that it could be categorized as “frightening,” to say the least, but apparently the Sox’ media relations team doesn’t have a sense of humor.
Or do they? Because from the guide’s opening recap on Page 4, it is quite evident that the compilers and editors did all they could to sugar-coat the season, highlighting various stats and figures that almost make you forget that this team was a last-place team for the fifth time in the last 11 seasons, finishing 78-84 and five games behind the lowly Orioles, whose payroll was a fraction of Boston’s and was a year removed from finishing 52-110.
That’s a team you were behind in the standings by five games, but instead of the Year in Review focusing on all the bad things that happened this season, it went out of its way to help the reader understand that this was actually a pretty good team if you organize the stats in just the right fashion.
Let’s start with this: The Red Sox finished in fifth place in the AL East at 78-84 (.481), tied for the AL’s ninth-best record and MLB’s 17th-best record. The Sox finished with a record below .500 for the second time in the last seven years (24-36 in 2020), the first time in a 162-game season since 2015 (78-84). Under the current six-division format, this was only the fourth time a team finished in last place with a win percentage of .481 or higher, joining the 2005 Nationals (.500, 81-81), 2006 Mariners (.481, 78-84), and 2015 Red Sox (.481, 78-84). The Sox missed the postseason for the third time in four years (also 2019, ’20) after reaching the postseason in each of the previous three years (2016-’18).
What kind of malarkey is this? Yeah, the team finished in fifth place (not last), but hey, This was only the fourth time a team finished in last place with a win percentage of .481 or higher. Whoop-de-do, the team was the worst team in its division, but at least it had a record of almost .500! Not mentioned, of course, is that Boston’s payroll was sixth-highest in baseball at $223 million, but they were among the best last-place teams ever! Swell.
We all know how poorly the Sox did against their AL East brethren, and the editors boldly admit that up front, but then it gets more ridiculous in order to make you believe that the AL East teams were among the best in baseball (which they were), but also that when the Sox didn’t have to play them, they did pretty well.
Here goes: The Red Sox were 26-50 (.342) against AL East opponents, compared to 52-34 (.605) vs. all other teams. The Sox went 15-5 against postseason teams outside of the AL East (5-0-1 in series). The Sox were 25-8 (.758) against AL West opponents — that was the highest win percentage by an AL team against the division in 2022, and highest since Cleveland also went 25-8 against AL West opponents in 2013.
Who cares how they did against other AL teams and interleague opponents? If you had played, ahem, almost .500 ball against the AL East teams, you would have made the postseason. And I certainly could not care less that the team went 15-5 against playoff teams outside their division. The fact is Boston went 10-9 against the fourth-place Orioles, and that was a big part of why they were a sub-.500 team.
OK, but now comes the fun part: the excuse-making for their disappointing season: 54 players appeared in at least one game for Boston (26 position players and 28 pitchers); only 10 teams had fewer players appear in a game in 2022. The 54 players used are the fifth-most in franchise history behind 2021 (56), 2012 (56), 2014 (55), and 1996 (55).
Now you understand why the team played so poorly this season: they had guys hurt left and right and had to bring up players from the minors who didn’t belong in “The Show”, and more often than not, they under-performed (I’m looking at you, Jarred “.221 BA” Duran, Triston “.197” Casas, Jeter “.154” Downs, and Yolmer “.108” Sanchez). Well, no wonder they stunk this season — too many guys that were brought up didn’t belong on the major-league roster!
Let’s take another look at why the team fared poorly: because they lost too many close games! Here goes: The Red Sox were 39-40 (.494) in games decided by two runs or fewer, including 24-26 (.480) in games decided by one run. Thirty games against the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays were decided by two runs or fewer; the Sox were 9-21 (.300) in those games and 30-19 (.612) in games decided by two runs or fewer vs. other teams. Ten games between the Sox and Yankees were decided by one run, only the fifth time the clubs played 10+ one-run games in a season. Also, the Sox were 7-11 (.389) in extra-inning games
Now you can understand why the team had such a bad record: because they were unlucky! A clutch hit here and there and that would have amounted to at least 10 more wins and a spot in the postseason, where you know, anything can happen.
And let’s not forget, the Sox did have their moments. The Red Sox went 33-14 (.702) in 47 games from 5/10-6/30, the second-best record in the majors during that span, trailing only the Yankees (37-13, .740). And this: The Sox lost consecutive games only once from 5/10-6/26 (5/30 vs. BAL, 5/31 vs. CIN). At the end of play on 6/30, the Red Sox owned the third-best record in the AL behind the Yankees (56-21, .727) and Astros (48-27, .640) and were tied with the Blue Jays for the league’s top wild-card position.
Seriously? This is like when the 2001 Red Sox collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs. Then-GM Dan Duquette called the season a success because the Sox had spent “more days in first place” than any other team.
And all of this nonsense is just on the first two pages of this 138-page flowering bouquet honoring the “missed-it-by-that-much” Red Sox. There’s more irrelevant stats like this: The Red Sox led the majors in doubles (352) and tied for the AL lead in extra-base hits (519); they ranked second in the AL in batting average (.258), third in OBP (.325), and fourth in slugging (.424), OPS (.730), and runs scored (735). Beginning 8/25 through the end of the season, the Sox led MLB in average (.269) and OBP (.342) and ranked second in OPS (.766).
So go ahead and grab yourself a copy of “The 2022 Boston Red Sox Year in Review,” and by the end, you will be convinced that the team was just a victim of circumstance, and hey, all these bad-luck things will even out next year.
Or at least the 2023 Year in Review will convince you that they had.