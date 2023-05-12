By the end of this weekend’s interleague series with the vanquished victims of the 2004 and 2013 World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals, the surprising Red Sox will have already completed a quarter of their 2023 MLB season.
“Surprising,” you say? Well, after I and just about every other sportswriter in the area pretty much wrote off the Red Sox even before the season started, I have to admit that now, 25 percent into the season, the team has caught me pleasantly off-guard after a rough start.
Oh, they definitely got out of the gate in predictable fashion, and after getting swept in four straight by the ridiculously hot Tampa Bay Rays April 10-13, the Sox were just 5-8 and also were licking their wounds a few days before the Rays demolition after dropping three straight at home to the presumed-dreadful Pittsburgh Pirates (a team that had dropped 100 games in back-to-back seasons entering 2023).
There really wasn’t any realistic reason to believe that Boston would be any better than last year’s 78-84 ball club, but believe it or not, the Red Sox are currently not in last place in the competitive AL East.
In fact, they’re not in fourth place either. The Red Sox’ recent 17-8 surge has taken them all the way into third place, surprisingly ahead of last year’s wild-card entrant, the Blue Jays (21-16) and, yes, believe it or not, last year’s division champs, the Yankees, who are currently cellar-dwelling at 21-18.
Those red-hot Rays have set the early pace in the majors, jumping out to a 30-9 record (with a crazy run differential of plus-121; next-best in the majors are the plus-86 Texas Rangers), and the perennial losing Orioles have also proven that last year’s 83-79 season was no fluke, as the young but talented Birds are 24-13 out of the gate, good for the second-best mark in the AL and third-best in all of MLB.
But the Red Sox are hanging in there, and their bounceback from their 5-8 start has come not at the hands of dreadful teams, but against some of the elite teams in all of baseball.
Boston took two of three against the improved Angels, who are in second place in the AL West, won two of three against the Twins, who at 21-17 are leading the putrid AL Central, then went to the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and took two of three against the Brew Crew. The Sox then had their only real hiccup of the last three weeks when they dropped two of three to those pesky Orioles, but returned to form in their most recent homestand, when they took two of three against the then-second-place Cleveland Guardians, then surprisingly swept the Jays in four straight — leaving Boston with one more victory over Toronto than it had all of last season, when the Red Sox were beaten 16 of 19 times against their AL East rivals.
They then visited the NL representative in last year’s World Series, the Phillies, and took two of three while the Celtics, across the street from Citizens Bank Park, were splitting their second-round playoff series with the hometown 76ers. Boston finished that brief road trip with a split of a two-game series with the Braves, who two seasons ago were World Series champs and currently own the best record in the NL (and second-best in the majors).
So how are the Red Sox doing this with a collection of retreads and bargain-basement pickups and no-names? Well, the team has really improved offensively in recent weeks, and they own the majors’ second-best hit total (351), the third-best run total (216), the most doubles (84), MLB’s fourth-best team batting average (.269), and third-best OPS (.788). Among the regular position players, Alex Verdugo, one of the chips in the 2020 Mookie Betts deal with the Dodgers, is hitting .308, which is 28 points higher than his 2022 average, and the team’s offseason pickup from Japan, Mastaka Yoshida, has shaken off a slow start and is now hitting .298 (including hitting at a .383 clip in the last 15 games, and until Boston’s visit to Atlanta last week, Yoshida had put together a 16-game hitting streak).
Also getting off to nice and surprising starts are outfielder Jarren Duran (hitting a torrid .372 after hitting just .221 last season), catcher Reese McGuire (.322 in 21 games), and infielder Emmanuel Valdez (.317 in 13 games) — and don’t feel badly if you are unfamiliar with the latter two players; I really had no idea who they were either when I first saw them on the field, but McGuire came to the Sox via the White Sox in a trade last season, and Valdez came from Houston at the trade deadline when they dealt away popular catcher Christian Vazquez.
The unexpected production from the aforementioned players has helped offset the early-season struggles from the newly rewarded Rafael Devers (hitting just .248 with 9 homers), injuries to infielder Trevor Story and hot-hitting outfielder Adam Duvall (a .455 average through his first eight games), and the departure of universally beloved shortstop Xander Bogaerts (currently hitting .266 for his new team, the Padres). The never-say-die Sox have so far pulled off 14 come-from-behind wins, which is the most in baseball and accounts for two-thirds of their wins this season. They trailed by more than one run in half of those comebacks, including six runs down against the Orioles and four runs down against the Angels.
And though the Sox’ pitching hasn’t been as dismal as predicted, even though its team ERA is 4.89, 26th-best in MLB, its bullpen ERA is a sparkling 3.42, good for eighth-best in majors and better than any NL team’s relief staff. Best of all, it’s rare to see Boston’s relievers blow leads or saves as it did so often during last year’s debacle of a season. Boston is 16-0 when carrying a lead into the second half of the game, and they’re 18-0 when leading after eight, and new closer Kenley Jansen has been a godsend (nine saves, 0.77 ERA).
As mentioned, the new-look Sox will welcome the Cardinals into Fenway Park this weekend. The Redbirds, one of baseball’s proud franchises, has stumbled out of the gate and is just 13-25, good for last place in the mediocre NL Central, and that record was particularly sabotaged on St. Louis’s recent West-coast trip, when it went 0-for-6 against the LA inhabitants, the Dodgers and Angels, and also dropped three of four against the Giants. The Cardinals haven’t had a losing season since way back in 2007, and have just two seasons finishing below .500 in the past 24 seasons, so things are looking pretty bleak under the Gateway Arch these days.
Provided that Boston can continue its recent success against the beleaguered Redbirds, the Sox will host the .500 Mariners for a three-game series before taking their own trip out west to take on Bogaerts’s Padres (a surprising 19-19 record despite one of baseball’s hugest payrolls), the 20-18 Angels, and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18 after finishing just 74-88 last season). Four early-June games against the first-place Rays will lead shortly thereafter into Boston’s first encounter with the Pinstripers, who are certainly unaccustomed to last place in recent years and are struggling at the plate this season, hitting just .232 as a team (24th-best) and are scuffling as a staff as well, other than ace Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.24 ERA) and their fourth-best-in-MLB bullpen (3.12).
So even if the Celtics follow their TD Garden co-tenants, the Bruins, in early-round playoff infamy, it sure does look like there might be a Boston baseball summer worth tuning in for, and who would have expected that during Red Sox fans’ winter of discontent?