Many of you were probably expecting me to discuss the fallout from Thursday’s (somewhat) shocking announcement that the Red Sox had parted ways with their chief baseball officer of nearly four years, Chaim Bloom.
With that news still ruminating and causing seismic waves throughout the local baseball community, we’ll save commentary on that turn of events until next week, and instead focus on that other rapidly growing dysfunctional team that is part of the New England sports landscape.
No, not the Patriots, but their Gillette Stadium co-tenants, the New England Revolution soccer team.
Wait — don’t leave just yet because we’ll be discussing a soccer club, because this is more about the off-field machinations of the front office and coaching staff, and that includes the same owners who just welcomed back with great fanfare prodigal son Tom Brady to his former home stadium in Foxboro last weekend.
No, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft, the father-and-son team who are atop the team’s masthead, are also running the Revolution, even though that club’s masthead has them listed, mystifyingly, as “Investors/Operators.”
Either way, they don’t get off the hook for what’s going on with their soccer franchise.
To recap: the Revolution, a charter member of Major League Soccer since its inception in 1996, have been to MLS Cup championship matches five times (most recently in 2014), and have unfortunately lost all five times to become the lone major New England team not to have won at least one championship in the last 15 seasons.
The Revs, like the Patriots, played in Foxboro Stadium before moving into the new stadium, Gillette Stadium, in 2002. Upon the move, the Revs reached the MLS playoffs in eight straight seasons, including the inaugural 2002 season in which they got to host the championship game at the sparkling-new Gillette (although they still lost, albeit in OT). But beginning in 2010, the Revolution missed the playoffs six of the nine subsequent seasons, although they had a surprising run to the MLS Cup in 2014 and a berth in the conference finals during the pandemic season of 2020.
That latter run was sparked by the May 2019 hiring of legendary soccer coach Bruce Arena, whose 81 wins as U.S. men’s national team coach are easily the most in program history. He also won five MLS Cups, four Supporters’ Shields (best MLS regular-season record), a U.S. Open Cup and a CONCACAF Championship over 17 seasons as an MLS head coach. A four-time coach of the year, Arena helped build two of MLS’s most legendary franchise — D.C. United and the LA Galaxy.
When the Krafts hired Arena, Revolution fans were overjoyed, as it seemed that the team was finally investing in a bona fide soccer coach with a history of success who could likely parlay that legacy to ultimately lead the Revs to that long-awaited first championship.
Arena did bring a lot of immediate success to the New England soccer program, including a Supporters’ Shield to Foxboro when the team dominated the 2021 season with a 22-5-7 regular-season record (only to lose in its playoff opener, natch), which earned Arena the MLS Coach of the Year award.
But all of that came crashing down on Aug. 1 of this season, when Arena, overseeing a team that was in second place in the Eastern Conference, was suspended not by the team but by MLS for alleged “inappropriate and insensitive remarks.” After a weeks-long investigation, the league announced last Saturday that “certain” allegations were confirmed and that Arena would have to submit a petition to the commissioner if he should decide to pursue future employment within the league, and the Revs announced Arena’s resignation shortly after the team’s 1-1 tie in Minnesota.
Another surprising turn of events: Revs assistant coach Richie Williams, who took over for Arena on an interim basis after the Aug. 1 suspension, was part of the investigation into the conduct of the club’s former head coach, according to eight sources including multiple current team employees, according to The Athletic.
Understandably miffed about losing their coach under such mysterious circumstances, the Revs players have remained in the dark about what transpired, and after team meetings on Tuesday with coaches and the front office, they chose not to practice. The team mutiny in the subsequent days led to Williams being fired as the interim (although his current role with the team is unclear), and assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh, who clashed with the interim and reportedly did not participate in training on multiple occasions since Williams took over for Arena, were also dismissed.
In the hours-long meeting Tuesday, team president Brian Bilello was expected to clear the air about what Arena actually said and did, but players were unsatisfied with the vague explanations, and now they head into Saturday’s match in Colorado fractured and confused. One can only wonder about how soon this once-promising season in New England will crash and burn, and how the team will deal with this us-versus-them situation for the immediate future.
All of this drama has a familiar ring to it. Just last fall, the Boston Celtics fired their successful head coach, Ime Udoka, prior to the start of the regular season, and to this day most of the Celtics players still do not know why their popular head coach was suspended (and ultimately fired — and later hired by the Houston Rockets).
It also reminds folks around here of when the Patriots lost the 2017 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in painful fashion — with their best cornerback, Malcolm Butler, on the bench for all of the defensive snaps in the game. Five-and-a-half years after that controversial loss, head coach Bill Belichick still hasn’t revealed to players and fans about what was behind the benching, and the common denominator in both of these tight-lipped fiascos is that the Krafts oversee the two teams, and Belichick and Revs team president Bilello are allowed to escape responsibility and accountability for what actually happened behind the scenes.
Maybe the Revs’ brass don’t want to embarrass Arena in the twilight of his coaching career, but Revs fans smell a rat, and want answers.
It’s bad enough the Krafts still house their soccer team in an outsized football stadium, have for years claimed to be searching for Boston property for a soccer-specific stadium near the city while building a state-of-the-art training facility adjacent to Gillette Stadium, and treat their soccer team and their fans so much differently than they treat their team’s football fans.
But the father-and-son duo needs to be more transparent and honest with their legion of soccer fans who desperately want an MLS championship — and instead see money put into North America’s biggest scoreboard and a new lighthouse at the north end of Gillette Stadium, while the Revs’ payroll is just eighth-highest in MLS while also selling their two most successful goalkeepers to European teams over the past season-plus.
The Revolution front office, primarily the Krafts and their team president, need to show their fans and their players that they put winning over everything else, and transparency, honesty, and accountability are the first three steps to ensure that the Revolution do not continue to be an afterthought at One Patriot Place.
The “Investors/Operators” need to do their job on behalf of the Revs, and make their commitment believable and unquestioned.