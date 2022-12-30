At this time last year, when we did this annual column about what to expect in the coming year, there were reasonably high expectations for the Red Sox, who were coming off an unexpected ALCS appearance against the Astros, and the Patriots, who with rookie Mac Jones at the helm were 9-6 with only a couple of non-playoff teams left on the schedule in Jacksonville and Miami, so a playoff berth seemed likely.
We were not as excited about the fortunes of the Celtics, who were bumbling around at a 17-19 clip on New Year’s Eve, while the Bruins were a mediocre 14-10-2.
A year later, with 2022 just about in the rearview mirror, the Patriots and Red Sox, who had seemingly been on the upswing, have turned out to be tremendously disappointing. Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a strong second-half surge in the spring to ultimately land a berth in the NBA Finals (and are currently an NBA-best 26-10), while the Bruins, predictably, were bounced in the first round as a wild-card team last season, but this year have just four losses (two via shootout) and are an NHL-best 28-4-3. What can fans expect in the wide, wide world of sports in 2023?
January
Happy New Year! Things get underway in 2023 with Week 17 of the NFL season, and the Patriots are facing the prospect of needing to win their final two games of the season, against the slumping 8-7 Dolphins and the AFC-leading Bills, just to go above .500 and snag a playoff berth. I think New England has already cashed in its chips with its late-season swoon, and they will be missing the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons – unheard-of for a Bill Belichick-led team.
The Bruins play in the annual Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park against Pittsburgh, then have a three-game West-coast road trip bookended in January with a five-game East-coast road trip. The Celtics, meanwhile, head west for a four-game road trip on New Year’s Day, and are likely looking forward to their Jan. 19 home matchup with their NBA Finals slayer, the Golden State Warriors.
February
Of course, the highlight of the month will be Super Bowl Sunday, which will take place on Feb. 12 for the third time in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots were in the Super Bowl both times the game was played there previously, with mixed results: in 2008, when the perfect season became no more, and in 2015, when they stunned the Seahawks. It’s fair to say that New England won’t be traveling to Glendale this season, while I’d bet that either the Bills or Chiefs will be there, with either one being the favorite over the Eagles, the cardiac-kid Vikings, or the QB-lacking 49ers.
The NHL All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 4 in south Florida, while the 72nd NBA All-Star game will be staged in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
The New England Revolution will open their season on Feb. 25 in Charlotte, N.C., as they look to get back into the MLS playoff after a disappointing 2022.
The Red Sox will begin spring training mid-month, but after all that has happened last season and in their disappointing off-season, few if any folks will turn their attention to Fort Myers.
March
Opening Day for the 2023 baseball season will see all 30 teams in action on March 30, including the last-place Red Sox (even before a game is played!) hosting the up-and-coming Orioles. For the first time ever, every MLB team will play every other team at least one series this season.
At 7-6, it’s hard to imagine that Boston College’s men’s basketball team will qualify for the NCAA tournament, but our neighbors to the south, Providence College, are off to an impressive 11-3, while to the west, the resurgent UConn men’s program is 13-0 and ranked second in the country, while the Huskies women are 9-2 and ranked eighth.
April
Arguably the most exciting month, sports-wise, on the entire year’s calendar.
Baseball will kick into gear in earnest, although the Sox’ April schedule is pretty lackluster, which fits the team’s personality.
The NCAA men’s and women’s hoops tournament will stage their Final Fours in Houston and Dallas, respectively, in early April.
The tradition like no other, the Masters, will be staged at beautiful Augusta National from April 6-9.
The NBA’s regular season ends April 9, and barring catastrophic injuries or choking, the Celtics should begin their quest for Banner No. 18. The Bruins, whose regular season ends April 3, should also be expected to make a splash in the postseason if they managed to continue their regular-season assault on the NHL to this point.
The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City the final weekend of the month, and the Patriots will likely have many holes to fill.
May
The Kentucky Derby will be run at Churchill Downs in Louisville the first Saturday of the month, and golf’s second major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship, will take place on May 15-21 in Rochester, NY, at the famed Oak Hill CC course.
The last-place Red Sox will open the month with a four-game series against the Jays, and from May 19-21 they will visit with one of the many that got away, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, in his new digs at Petco Park in San Diego.
The NFL will announce at some point its 2023-24 schedule, but we already know that the Patriots will take on their AFC East brethren twice each, but will also host the murderers’ row of the Chiefs, Chargers, and Eagles, while visiting the Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, and (gulp) Raiders. No laterals!
June
If all goes as planned, the Bruins will be staging a Duck Boat parade through the streets with the Stanley Cup in tow – the franchise’s second championship in the last, er, 50 seasons, after taking down old pal Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights, or the defending NHL champion Avalanche.
Perhaps days earlier or later, should things go as currently plotted out, the Celtics will have a parade of their own after knocking off some hapless opponent from the Western Conference. All this depends, of course, on Boston surviving likely playoff matchups with the Nets and/or Bucks.
Wimbledon will be staged at the All England Club outside of London later in the month, and the only PGA Tour event in New England in 2023 will be staged at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, from June 19-25.
The Red Sox will meet the Rays four times this month, and finally take on the Yankees for the first time in 2023, and will see the Pinstripers hammer them three straight in Yankee Stadium from June 9-11, and a week later get bashed again at Fenway.
July
Things slow down, with high-school and college sports have closed down for the summer, but MLB will host its annual All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11. The Red Sox will have an interesting July schedule, as they will welcome back another prodigal son, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, now with the Texas Rangers, will visit Wrigley Field July 14-16, and will get blown out by the best team money can buy, the NY Mets, at Fenway July 21-23. Assuming the Olde Towne Team is comfortably in the AL East cellar by this point, it should be active at the trade deadline at the end of the month.
Also, the Women's World Cup soccer tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 19, with the US women hoping to win their third straight championship.
August
NFL training camps will be kicking into gear as MLB enters its dog days. Whether Mac Jones is still on the Patriots’ roster is anyone’s guess, but if he is, it’s likely he’ll have to learn his third new offensive playbook in as many seasons.
The Red Sox will have a tough month (as if they won’t have had four tough months leading up to this one), and will face the Jays (three times), the Yankees (three), the Astros (seven!), and old friend Mookie Betts and his return to Fenway in Dodger Blue Aug. 25-27.
Oh, and perhaps a couple of ex-Patriots get the call from the NFL Hall of Fame for induction; eligible this year are Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, and Rodney Harrison.
September
The Patriots along with their NFL brethren will get underway in early September, although the 272-game schedule for the 2023-24 season won’t be announced until sometime in May. However, we do know that the AFC East teams will play squads from the AFC West and the NFC East next fall, and the latter was arguably the best division in the game in 2022, with perhaps all four teams reaching the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox will wrap up their regular season with a 27-game September that includes 18 contests against their AL East compadres.
October
While MLS and MLB begin their postseasons, the Celtics and Bruins could return to TD Garden after celebrating dual 2021-22 championship seasons.
Meanwhile, the Patriots, after getting off to an 0-4 start in September, will be hearing the catcalls for Bill Belichick’s head.
November
Now with 29 teams, MLS will stage its MLS Cup championship game at the home of the team with the best regular-season record. It’s more than likely that the Revolution will have returned to the league’s playoff picture this season, and will attempt to capture the franchise’s first-ever title after four MLS Cup defeats.
But the biggest question swirling in New England around this time of year – MLB free-agent signings – will be the prospects of keeping All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, as he becomes an unrestricted free agent. If he’s not inked during the regular season, this month will mark the death knell of the Red Sox’ pursuit of keeping him, and will vilify the team even further, if that is possible, in the eyes of local baseball fans.
December
The Patriots continue on their march to not reaching the playoffs, the Bruins and Celtics endure tough post-championship-hangover starts to the 2023-24 season, and the Red Sox seal their place as the fifth most-relevant pro team in New England.
In the meantime, I wish my faithful readers a happy and prosperous new year!