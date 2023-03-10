Last week, we doled out literary bouquets to the best team in all of hockey, the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, for the better part of this winter sports season, the Bruins’ co-tenants at TD Garden, the Celtics, have also been the best team in basketball, sitting atop the standings with the league’s best record for the better part of the season.
I still have faith in the B’s — hence my first-ever on-line sports wager betting that the team will be hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup in about three months — but I’m starting to have less certainty about the Celtics’ chances of also winning a championship, which would be the franchise’s first in 15 seasons and just the second banner raised in the Garden rafters in the last 37 years.
My confidence in the Bruins should be obvious: they didn’t lose a home game in regulation until Jan. 12 (their 41st game of the season), they didn’t suffer back-to-back losses until late January (in their 49th game), they were the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a season, and they still have single-digit regulation losses, with nine, despite their home loss to Edmonton Thursday.
It’s a testament to the team’s depth that they have lost just 14 games — in regulation and otherwise — all season, and 10 of those setbacks were by a single goal. In addition, along with their lack of any real slumps this season, they’ve beaten every team in the league that they’ve faced at least once, and they’ve only lost once all season against a sub-.500 team courtesy of a fluky last-second road loss to the Coyotes.
These guys will be fine.
The Celtics? I’m still not sold, despite their still having the league’s second-best record in the East and third-best overall behind Milwaukee and Denver.
Boston is still viewed as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship, a season after going all the way to the Finals before bowing to a more experienced and battle-tested Warriors team, but even though they’ve been pretty consistent all season long, they’ve had mystifying slumps and defeats, including blowing massive second-half leads. The Celtics have had some quality victories, including home wins against the Bucks, Nuggets, and Warriors, along with dominant road victories in Dallas, Phoenix, and New York, but they’ve also had three separate three-game losing streaks.
They started off this season much stronger out of the chute this season than last, going 21-5 before heading west in early December for a revenge match with the Warriors, who were just 14-13 at the time, a contest against a banged-up 16-13 Clippers team two nights later, and then finishing up the brief trip against the Lakers, who were just 11-16 at the time.
Instead of showing the Warriors who was the new sheriff in town, Boston got blown out by the bay, 123-107, then were similarly manhandled by the Clippers two nights later, then blew a 20-point second-half lead to LeBron & Co. before needing overtime to weasel out a 122-118 victory over the Lakers.
Worse, the team returned home and seemingly had a cakewalk awaiting it — back-to-back home games against the 10-20 Orlando Magic, followed by another home game against the 16-16 Indiana Pacers.
Boston lost all three.
The Celtics have also lost seemingly winnable contests this season against the likes of the 30-36 Chicago Bulls (twice); a third loss of the season to the Magic (who are firmly entrenched in the lottery with a 27-40 record); a stunning 33-point road loss to the 31-35 Oklahoma City Thunder; and three straight losses to the Knicks, who are improving at 39-29, but New York simply doesn’t have the talent level that Boston does, and this marked the first time since 2013 that the Knicks won the season series between the longtime rivals.
The C’s headed into the All-Star break with a league-best 42-17 record, but since star forward Jayson Tatum was named the All-Star Game MVP the Celtics are just 4-4, and three of those losses were a result of blowing significant second-half leads.
Tatum played a game-high 35 minutes and scored 55 points in the All-Star Game, but don’t blame the Team Giannis head coach for leaving him in that long, because Tatum’s team was coached by his Boston head coach, Joe Mazzulla.
Now, Celtics center Robert Williams is out again. The 6-9 defensive freak has played just 28 games this season, and the Celtics aren’t nearly as dangerous without him in the lineup. Meanwhile, the minutes logged by Tatum (37.4 MPG), Jaylen Brown (36.1) , Marcus Smart (32.4), and even Al Horford (31) should be troubling to Celtics fans who remember how the team burned out during the NBA Finals last season, dropping the last three games to the Warriors after going up 2-1.
The recent stretch of mediocrity has also made some folks wonder if Mazzulla is up to the task of keeping this team in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference the rest of the way. The first-year coach was unquestioned as the team got off to its superlative start, but the team’s penchant for blowing leads, not substituting properly, or failing to use available timeouts at key moments have been hallmarks of the team’s recent struggles.
Maybe Boston sports fans are just too spoiled by the Bruins’ success, and that the Celtics’ great season thus far has just been overshadowed by the hockey team’s potentially historic season, but the C’s have already lost their season series to Chicago, Orlando, New York, and Cleveland, and they now embark on a season-long six-game road trip to 33-33 Atlanta, 15-51 Houston, 34-33 Minnesota, 31-35 Portland, 32-35 Utah, and 39-26. Other than the second-seeded Kings, none of those other teams is higher than seventh in the West, so a 6-0 or 5-1 road trip should not be out of the realm of possibilities for the Celtics.
Then again, they rarely make things easy on themselves, and sometimes tend to play down to the level of their competition, so let’s watch this play out. Upon Boston’s return from this road stretch, they will have just nine regular-season games remaining in the season, and though the C’s flourished with the East’s second playoff seed last season, there’s no guarantee that will repeat itself, not with the Cavs, Knicks, and Heat all potential second-round playoff matchups.