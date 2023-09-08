I recently returned from a week-plus in Big Sky Country — the amazing and breathtakingly beautiful state of Montana. Somewhere along my travels through the US’ fourth-largest state by area, it occurred to me that what was not so prevalent in this state as it was back home was the wearing of team colors — whether it was any of the four major sports, or even MLS.
That got me thinking: here in Massachusetts, the sports-crazy state that boasts four prominent pro sports teams along with MLS’s Revolution, we are accustomed to following the five teams all year long, and that easily explains the popularity of sports talk radio in our area, as it is in other major sports cities.
But who do the residents of Montana root for, other than their two college teams, the University of Montana, based in Missoula, and Montana State, located in Bozeman? And for that matter, for whom do the Treasure State’s immediate neighbors embrace in terms of nearby sports teams — including Wyoming, Idaho, and North and South Dakota?
Among the 50 US states, nearly half of them, 24 to be exact, do not have a pro sports team to call their own (Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming). Even here in New England, among the six states to the right of New York State, five of them do not have a pro team within their borders, although it’s obvious that nearly all of them embrace the Boston-based teams and the regionally-named New England Patriots (who back in the late 1990s nearly relocated to Hartford, CT, before owner Robert Kraft backed out last-minute; if the Pats had moved there, it would have been the lone Nutmeg State pro team, after Hartford lost the NHL Whalers to North Carolina back in 1997).
But it’s a little bit different for those aforementioned Rocky-Mountain states. For example, the nearest pro team in terms of miles from Bozeman is nearly 700 miles away, and is two states away, in Seattle, with Denver to the south almost as far away.
Do people in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho automatically grow up to embrace a pro team that is two states away and is almost a 10-hour drive from them?
If you’re curious, the largest state by area that doesn’t have a pro team is, not surprisingly, Alaska, while the largest state by population that doesn’t have one is Alabama, with nearly five million residents. And while Virginia is actually the US’ 12th most-populous state, way ahead of Alabama, the Capitals (NHL), Nationals (MLB), and Commanders (NFL) all have their headquarters and training facilities in Virginia (but play their home matches in Washington, D.C.), so they’re not counted here.
Alabama makes up for its absence of pro teams by focusing on two of college football’s most prolific programs, Auburn University and the University of Alabama, and the state also has, for what it’s worth, a USFL team that plays out of Birmingham.
There are plenty of states that don’t have pro teams that instead focus on their college teams, including Iowa, Nebraska, Mississippi, and Arkansas (football), and Kansas, Kentucky, and South Carolina (basketball).
Meanwhile, the dearth of interest in college sports here in New England could very well be attributed to the popularity of its pro teams. Collegiate programs are definitely secondary, with the possible exception of college hockey, particularly in the pro-sports-teams-less states like Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island, and college basketball in Connecticut — both the men’s and women’s programs.
If residents from these states without pro teams still want to embrace a pro team somewhere, whether it’s closest in proximity or not, whom do they latch on to?
Fortunately, I didn’t have to do the research on this, because last year, USA Today compiled an exhaustive report that answered this very question.
While it is a tough thing to quantify, internet searches offer a glimpse at which teams are sparking the most interest by fans in outlying states. Here’s what USA Today’s numbers said about NFL teams’ popularity nationally and by states that do not have their own teams: Alabama: Cowboys; Alaska: Seahawks; Arkansas: Cowboys; Delaware: Eagles; Hawaii: 49ers; Idaho: Seahawks; Iowa: Packers; Kentucky: Bengals; Mississippi: Saints; Montana: Seahawks; Nebraska: Chiefs; New Mexico: Cowboys; North Dakota: Vikings; South Carolina: Cowboys (??); South Dakota: Vikings; West Virginia: Steelers; Wyoming: Broncos.
So it’s obvious that the Dallas Cowboys are still “America’s Team” for a lot of states’ fans who don’t have an NFL team of their own, while most of the other states simply root for the football team that is the closest on the roadmap. Dallas was the most popular search result dating back to 2017 in seven states, including Texas, while the Patriots and Seahawks were next on the list. Unsurprisingly, the Patriots were the most popular team in all six New England states, while the Seahawks were well-represented with four states in the Pacific Northwest, along with Alaska.
Unfortunately for those fans without their own NFL teams, the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1995, and while the Seahawks seemingly were building a dynasty back in the early 2010s, the franchise hasn’t been the same since the 2014 season when that guy Malcolm Butler abruptly put the kibosh on the team’s hopes for a second straight Lombardi Trophy. Since then, Seattle hasn’t even reached the NFC Championship game, although it has gained an NHL team (the Kraken), is on the fast track to be rewarded with an NBA expansion franchise — to replace the departed SuperSonics — and its baseball team is in the thick of the AL pennant race.
Meanwhile, New England sports fans can complain about a lot of things, especially recently, but having to search for a team to call their own is certainly not one of them.