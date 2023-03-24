As the Boston Celtics coast merrily along to their ninth straight NBA postseason appearance, there could be some storm clouds taking shape in the not-so-distant future.
Because as the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hopes to lead the team back to the NBA Finals this season, an interview that Brown gave to the Bill Simmons-led Ringer publication has come to light recently, and it hints that Brown is not particularly delighted with his role and value to the Celtics.
Brown was drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2016 after a single season at Cal-Berkeley. Tatum was also drafted third, a year later, after a single season at Duke. But though Brown made the NBA’s All-Rookie second team after his debut season in Boston in which he played in 78 games, he has been seemingly overshadowed by Tatum’s presence ever since.
It was a complicated dynamic; both were 19-year-olds when they joined the NBA’s most storied franchise, and both had been accustomed to being the best player on their teams. Now they have had to co-exist, and Tatum, with his more extraordinary offensive skills, has become the face of the franchise, while Brown has been relegated to kind of a second fiddle despite being a more complete player.
This kind of situation should be able to work itself out, and it has, given the Celtics’ recent success, and it has worked for championship teams as well. The Warriors’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have managed to partner while leading Golden State to four NBA titles, including last year’s. Curry is undoubtedly the top dog in San Francisco, while Thompson has battled through injuries and the clownish antics of their other teammate, Draymond Green, to become a solid player, but he enjoys nowhere near the spotlight that Curry basks in.
Tatum has already made four All-Star teams in his six seasons in Boston, while Brown has made just two, and as players on opposing sides in last month’s All-Star Game, Brown often found himself playfully “guarding” Tatum, who scored 55 and was named the game’s MVP.
So if the Celtics are doing well and likely headed for a deep run in the playoffs, why should Green Teamers be concerned?
Well, Tatum is signed through the next two seasons (and a supermax contract could supersede that if he were to be selected to an All-NBA team), but Brown’s four-year, $106M contract is up after next season, and with new TV money likely resulting in a restructured salary-cap structure for NBA teams, Brown is probably leaning toward not signing an extension after next season, even though the Celtics could offer more than any other team could.
When asked by the Ringer if he wanted to stay in Boston for the immediate future, he said, “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”
Brown has every right to feel leery about how he has been treated as a Boston Celtic.
After starting all 70 of the games he played during the 2017-18 season and almost leading Boston to a conference final upset over LeBron James and the Cavs in the playoffs (and Boston was playing without its new additions, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving), Brown found himself in the fall of 2018 as a reserve off the bench, and only started 25 games.
Despite outplaying Tatum in many of last season’s playoff games, and particularly in the Finals against the Warriors, Brown was constantly hearing whispers that he was potentially going to be a part of trade packages this past season, including two separate negotiations with the Nets that would have returned Kevin Durant.
Brown eventually was able to receive assurance from the Celtics’ brass that he wouldn’t be going anywhere, but he has been rumored to have been on the trading block several times over his career, and he maintains a level of mistrust.
As he told The Ringer, “Once we all got together and kind of talked it through, we all left on the same page. But the actions that was taking place during that time, it just didn’t seem like that was the direction that the organization was going in. I don’t know. It was hard to tell, at least.
“It’s hard coming into teams and organizations and being warm. They operate on different principles, I think,” Brown added. “This is an organization. They look at it as a business, where they’ll tell you one thing, and then behind closed doors, they’ll say another, and they’ll trade you off. Tell you, ‘We love you,’ and they’ll be having like, ‘We’re going to trade him next week.’ I think that’s just how business is run.”
Of course, Brown has brought some of the negative spotlight upon himself.
Though they butted heads when they were teammates, Brown and Irving have apparently become friends, and that was tested when Irving missed games during the past two seasons because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and more recently, when Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic film, which drew heavy criticism from around the league as well as the non-sports world. After failing to apologize for promoting the link, Irving was suspended by the Nets, and Brown, as the well-respected vice president of the NBA Players’ Union, offered his support.
Brown also went into business with the former Kanye West despite being advised by cohorts that Ye was consistently acting erratically and with threatening words. But Brown dug in and did not immediately disassociate from the controversial rapper, even when last October Ye tweeted that he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” which got him thrown off Twitter. Brown soon after told the Boston Globe that he would stay with Ye’s Donda Sports organization, saying, “I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever. I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”
A day later, Brown renounced his association with Ye, but the damage was done.
Brown has always been a deep thinker and an advocate for change, particularly in matters of race, and he is mature beyond his years in some ways, but his endorsement of guys like the mercurial Irving and the eccentric Ye could remind us that he is still only 26 and perhaps naïve at times regarding certain matters of loyalty.
Nevertheless, this 26-year-old has already made nearly $100 million playing basketball in the NBA, and he is due another $28 million next season, so if he were to leave, it probably wouldn’t be because of the money.
Brown, in different circumstances, might relish being the top dog on a different NBA team, and he would become many organizations’ best player if he were to leave Boston and sign elsewhere next season. And while he doesn’t seem like an egomaniac, it’s still understandable that he might like the chance to be the face of a franchise rather than playing in Tatum’s shadow in Boston.
The pair’s friendship is complicated, but no one can deny that that the duo is one of the best one-two punches in NBA history, and should they be able to co-exist the rest of this season and next, and perhaps even lead the Boston Celtics to banner No. 18, then maybe winning will trump everything else that Brown is experiencing as a player and human rights advocate.
But it sure sounds like, with his words and actions, that Brown will do what is best for him, even if it means leaving a team capable of winning championships annually for another organization that he feels will treat him with the proper accolades, spotlight, and respect.