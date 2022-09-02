The NFL season opens for the New England Patriots in eight days, on Sept. 11. If you’re a fan of the team, you’ve watched what’s happened the last few years, including last year’s debut of rookie QB Mac Jones, and you also are likely to be wondering about this upcoming season, given the often-disastrous practices, exhibition games, and overall offseason of the team.
I am going to pose it to you, Patriots fans, that the team will be nothing more than average this season, and may even be downright tough to watch, as suggested last week.
We can certainly agree that it’s tough to make predictions about a season before a single game has been played, but I know where I stand on this.
Where do you stand on this?
Let’s base your feelings on the “Five Stages of Grief” as introduced by Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, but instead of grief, since there is little to grieve before the season has even started, let’s look back upon the last few years and see where you fit in among the newly introduced “Five Stages of Concern” heading into this season, the third straight Patriots season that does not include Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. on the opening-day roster.
Denial
Denial, simply put, is the act of rejecting reality. If you are in this stage (which I feel most local fans are stubbornly entrenched), you dispute the idea that the Patriots will be bad because it’s been so long since they have been bad. You admit that Brady is gone, but that as long as the team has Bill Belichick leading the way, the Pats will be fine.
You admit that Cam Newton as a starting QB two seasons ago was a bad idea, but Belichick still got that team to a 7-10 record, which was borderline ridiculous, and last season the team rode the wings of a rookie QB all the way to the playoffs.
If you’re in this stage, you note that Belichick got an 11-5 season in 2008 out of a college quarterback who had never taken a snap in a game for USC, and Matt Cassel, after Brady got season-endingly hurt in the opener, came within a whisker of leading that team to a playoff berth.
That coaching staff also had a linebackers coach named Matt Patricia, and “Matty P” is back on Belichick’s staff this season (albeit reportedly calling offensive plays), and that’s got to be a good thing, right?
So, to sum things up in the “denial” stage, you’ve got a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, a second-year QB who is bound to improve, a team that has won at least nine games in 20 of the last 21 seasons, and, um, oh yeah, that six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.
Anger
When this second emotion is burning through you, it means you have most likely come to understand the reality of the situation, even though this doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re ready to accept it.
So if you feel that you’re in this category, you’re still a little peeved at Belichick and owner Robert Kraft that things got so bad in Foxboro that Brady decided to leave the only pro team that he had played for and went to Tampa, of all places, where he proved Belichick and ownership wrong by winning his seventh Super Bowl down in that swamp.
You’re also feeling a little bit ticked off that the Patriots also waited until the free-agent QB cupboard was bare in 2020, and then signed an over-the-hill Cam Newton in July to take the reins of the team.
You’re also a little miffed that the coaching staff, as presently constituted, apparently did not foresee former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving for Vegas, and had no one properly groomed to take over the offense for a QB coming off a good-but-not-great season in 2021. Instead, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are helping out on the offense, and this situation sounds like a mockery of traditional coaching pecking order, and this also includes other members of the staff who seem to be either related to Belichick or are glorified yes-men.
But your anger is still tempered by the fact that the team is still good and, again, the knowledge that even this 70-year-old head coach is still head and shoulders above most of the other coaches in the league.
Depression
I’m not sure how many people fit into this category regarding the Patriots and their current situation, but if you’re feeling depressed about all the negative vibes surrounding the team, then you’ve probably got good reason to.
If you’re depressed, it’s because you realize that 20 years of non-stop playoff appearances and consistent Super-Bowl contention are coming to an end, and that you’re probably still missing Brady, Julian Edelman, Gronk, dominant offensive lines and defenses, and the aura that surrounded the team for two decades.
And that also means you’re also close to entering, if you haven’t already, the subsequent stage, which is ...
Bargaining or negotiating
With this stage comes the “what-ifs,” and though this isn’t the same as denial, in which you’re trying to blot out reality, this stage might feel close to it because you’re thinking of all the ways that the Patriots’ situation could have gone differently.
What if the Patriots hadn’t allowed Brady to walk out the door? Why was Belichick such a non-nonsense and hardnosed coach that he failed to see the unhappiness of Brady and Gronkowski (and why did he bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII)? If they were still here, then certainly McDaniels would still be here, along with some of the key staffers that he took with him to Vegas, and think about how good this team would still be!
So even though you, in this stage, can’t actually change the past (or predict the team’s future), negotiating with the what-ifs and harboring a deep-seated positive outlook can be a way to process the new reality. And that new-found thinking can only ultimately lead you to the next phase.
Acceptance
Ah, finally! The last stage of concern if you look at all of the facts, and the new reality is usually acceptance.
It’s acceptance of reality, acceptance of the possibility of pain and sadness, and acceptance of how different your relationship to this team and its future might be right now.
If you’re in this stage, you admit that late last season was a disaster, including the playoff appearance in Buffalo that saw the Patriots destroyed, 47-17. You are wise to the fact that subjecting a second-year QB to a couple of non-offensive coaches calling plays is not the best way to further the player’s growth. You wonder whether a 70-year-old Belichick still has it, and you also note that said coach’s head-coaching record without Brady is still 70-79 overall and 29-58 against teams with a .500 winning percentage or better.
You see the lack of discipline in last year’s team late in the season, with the same problems popping up in this year’s preseason games and practices, and you know that the offensive line is a real problem and that the coaching staff as constituted is wildly inconsistent with Belichick’s previous staffs.
Belichick himself said in an HBO special filmed with Alabama head coach Nick Saban in 2019, “Good players can’t overcome bad coaching.”
If you’re in the acceptance stage, you’re looking at this quote and admitting, well, obviously! And this on top of the fact that nearly every other team in the AFC has improved (with the possible exceptions of Tennessee, KC, and Cleveland), nearly 20 percent of the current 53-man Patriots roster is rookies yet the team is still the second-oldest team in the NFL, and you’re accepting of the fact that this could be a long season.
As a wise man once said, “Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.” For Patriots fans, that might be the advice to take as the season opener looms, because by all indications, there could be a whole lot of disappointment dead ahead — and that’s whether you’re in denial or accepting of this premise.