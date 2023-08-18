Maddening.
That’s an apt description for the Boston Red Sox’ see-saw season thus far, through mid-August and 121 games. The team has shown borderline brilliance at times throughout the season, but has also more often that not gone through disappointing and cold stretches that cancel out any perceived improvement and moves up the standings.
The Red Sox have had the Boston sports landscape to themselves ever since the Boston Bruins made their ungodly early exit from the NHL playoffs, and particularly since the Boston Celtics also fell short of expectations in their postseason quest. The Sox were 15-14 when the B’s were ousted by Florida on April 30, and were pretty much the same (28-25) when the C’s made their untimely exit, and now, two-and-a-half months later, the Olde Towne Team is 63-58, and while a winning record at this point in the season may be a bit of a surprise to the early-season nay-sayers, Boston’s still fourth in the AL East despite having taken three of four from the NL-best Atlanta Braves this season and owning 6-3 and 5-1 season records over the Blue Jays and Yankees, respectively.
So how do die-hard Red Sox fans view this season to this point? Well, given the fact that the team is still, on paper at least, in the playoff hunt, as it sits just three-and-a-half games out of the third and final wild-card spot (behind the Blue Jays), then glass-half-full fans must be pleased and eager to tune in the rest of the way to see if Boston can repeat its 2021 late-season run to the ALCS.
On the other hand, those who are not peering through rose-colored glasses must be quick to point out that this inconsistent team has mixed some impressive series wins with mind-boggling series losses, including to the likes of the 54-67 Pirates (a three-game Fenway sweep in April) as well as another home sweep at the hands of the 54-68 Cardinals in May. There was also a Fenway sweep against the 60-62 Angels later that month, dropping two of three at home to the 63-59 Reds. Ditto two weeks later to the 46-75 Rockies, losing two of three at the 48-73 White Sox, and more recently (and embarrassingly), falling to the 34-87 MLB-worst A’s late last month and then losing two of three to the 55-67 Nationals in recent days.
So yes, according to the MLB standings, the Red Sox are right in the hunt to perhaps make a late run and sneak into the postseason, where we all know that “anything can happen,” but who can really, really believe in this team right now, given its nightly defensive liabilities and its wholly inconsistent play throughout the season?
Evidence: In April, the Sox’ batting average was .255, which was eighth in the majors, and then improved to .272 (fourth-best) in May, then went into a team-wide slump at the plate in June, hitting just .246 (17th) before rebounding in July with a majors-best .284 average. Alas, this past month, which coincides with the days spent since Boston did absolutely nothing at the trade deadline to improve this allegedly playoff contender, the Sox’ bats reverted to form, and the team is hitting just .240 heading into Friday night’s series opener at Yankee Stadium. In all, the team has hit just .235 since the All-Star break.
Meanwhile, things could have been better in the standings had the Sox’ pitching staff managed to keep their team in games when the offense’s bats were lighting things up, but in April and May, when the Sox’ offense was in the top 10 average-wise in the majors, the team ERA over that same time was 4.81 (25th) and 4.36 (18th), respectively. The staff managed to perk up in June and July, earning team ERAs of 3.82 (11th) and 3.72 (eighth), respectively, but the bats went silent in June, as mentioned, and the team finished the month with a 41-42 overall mark.
When the Red Sox score more than five runs in a contest, they are a majors-best 49-7 (.875), but when the offense scores fewer than four, they are a pedestrian 13-49, which is 24th-best in MLB.
When de facto GM Chaim Bloom chose not to make moves at the trade deadline, he made curious remarks about how the team was “an underdog,” and that supposedly meant that it was not worth investing in for the stretch run at the expense of giving up valuable components of the team’s much-improved farm system. But the Red Sox players saw the GM’s inaction as a statement that the organization did not believe in them or their realistic chances of postseason glory, and seemingly immediately went in the tank, dropping four straight and falling back into the AL East cellar.
Luckily, the lowly KC Royals, Detroit Tigers, and the Nationals awaited the team shortly after its return from a west-coast string, and the Sox took five of seven against the Royals and Tigers before mind-numbingly losing two of three to the Nats earlier this week.
Now the easy part of the schedule is over. Among the realistic wild-card contestants, Boston’s strength of schedule is the most difficult (facing teams that collectively have .536 winning percentages), and that was before the Nationals series. Yes, Boston is visiting the last-place Yankees this weekend, but anyone with a long Red Sox memory can summon up numerous instances where things have gone wrong in the new House That Ruth Built despite the home team’s struggles. After that, though, Boston goes to Houston to take on the defending world champs (70-52) for a brutal four-game series, then returns home to take on one of the NL’s elites, the LA Dodgers (74-46) and their familiar right fielder, Mookie Betts. The Astros then show up on the schedule thereafter, and while a visit to KC may provide a bit of a respite for the Sox, the Rays (73-50), first-place Orioles (74-47), Yankees, followed by road visits to the surging Blue Jays (67-55) and the first-place Texas Rangers (72-49) loom next.
When the dust has settled on that troubling road trip, just nine games will remain for Boston, which will likely be out of contention by then — and even if it is somehow still hanging around, I don’t think its final two opponents, the Rays and Orioles (for four at Camden Yards), are what the doctor ordered for the Sox’ playoff hopes.
At the trade deadline, according to FanGraphs, the Red Sox had a 30-percent chance of making the playoffs. Not necessarily great odds, but Bloom knew that Trevor Story, Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck were ready to come off the injured list, so perhaps that’s why he didn’t make moves to improve the club.
Instead, the Sox have gone 6-8 since the deadline, they have a 5.32 team ERA (ranked 25th in the majors) and a .713 OPS (19th in the majors) in the month of August, and Sale and Whitlock suffered the team’s losses in Washington while Story went 0-for-12 with four strikeouts in the series. So perhaps these white knights returning from the injured-list darkness aren’t necessarily going to turn things around for the Sox as much as they were expected.
And even the guys who were early-season harbingers of hope have fallen spectacularly back to earth, as rookie Masataka Yoshida has hit just .167 since July 26 and teammate Alex Verdugo is batting just .183 since June 28 after being a borderline All-Star Game candidate over the first two months of the season.
It’s hard to remember an August matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox having so little buzz, but you’ve got a fourth-place team taking on a last-place team, and the Pinstripers are limping home after a 2-7 road trip against the White Sox, Marlins, and Braves (who outscored New York, 18-3 over the three games).
Fun fact: the last time the Red Sox came into Yankee Stadium with a winning record while the Yankees had a losing mark through at least 120 games was Sept. 15, 1991.
Actually, given the state of the two franchises right now, perhaps there’s very little “fun” left for either team for the season’s final six weeks.